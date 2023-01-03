Disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They have been asking Congress for fair pay since 1918. This injustice is causing enlistments to dry up. In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars. IMHO the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life so as to keep taxation low for the wealthy Elites. So the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Congress must correct this now!
Celiann George
Moscow
Assessor's farewell
As I leave the office for the last time, I can't help but feel a deep sense of indebtedness to the citizens of Ada County who have trusted me with the office of assessor for the last 28 years. I have loved serving the citizens of this county and hope I have done so with honor and integrity. I want to thank my family for being a part of this journey with me; and for all the employees of the assessor's office who have shared my commitment to "Superior Public Service." God bless you all, and Happy New Year!
Robert McQuade
Ada County Assessor
The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter atidahopress.com/opinion