Reality
Webster’s defines REALITY as “actual fact or the state of being real or true”, such as, Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States. Webster’s defines FICTION as “something invented by the imagination, a fantasy”, such as, Trump won the election in November, 2020. Given the REALITY of what’s happened in America since November, the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only), who now support the seditious tweets of Trump and his minions, have officially deserted the GOP and have gone to POT (the Party Of Trump). These RINOS have forsaken a party that has supported the US Constitution and the Rule of Law to worship and obey the words and threats of a proven pathological liar. They have deserted a party who has always supported our military men, women and veterans for the first US president to ever VETO a bipartisan National Defense budget. These RINOs have abandon the party of Reagan, who led the demise of the USSR, for a traitor who believes the LIES of PUTIN over the facts of our own NSA, CIA, FBI and Military patriots. Many RINO voters are now blindly supporting suits and fictional conspiracies to overthrow our proven democratic system of free and fair elections. These Trump fantasy attacks on our elections have been declared baseless in every court, including the Supreme Court, loaded with Republicans following the Rule of Law. Violent supporters of the POT have threatened the lives of Real Republicans, elected and volunteer election officials, for simply reporting the truth about election results. On January 6, the minions Trump in the US Senate and House will stage their final act of protest to please the POT followers. It will not change REALITY. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46 th President on January 20.
Steve Shake, Caldwell
Proclamation
i would like to suggest a generic proclamation for politicians preparing to shut down small businesses,especially restaurants: “whereas 70+% of covid infections are acquired inside among friends and relatives and whereas 1.4% of covid infections are acquired in restaurants and bars,we will be closing all restaurants and bars tomorrow. we suggest you shelter in place,at home,among friends and relatives.”
James Mccabe, Nampa
History
There have been three times in my 78 years as an American when my country got key issues terribly wrong. The first was the Viet Nam war, the second was the civil rights movement. The first we did too much and the second not nearly enough. In both cases the United States lost their moral leadership in the world and paid a deep price for that loss. The United States did severe damage to a generation of young men and women for nothing. Over time, the war went from being backed by most of the people to realizing it was a tremendous mistake. It was normal at that time for many to be for the war and against civil rights. That is how wrong a country can be. At the time, both pro war and anti-civil rights knew in their hearts they were right. Many know now they were wrong. The third event is President Trump. President Trump started as “Mr. Smith goes to Washington and ended as the Boys from Brazil.” Most of his followers will be disappointed when President Trump will be just another past President without pardoning authority and Air Force One. Many of the 70 million people who strongly followed President Trump will eventually come to see the damage he has done to this country. Both the legal system and History will not be kind to President Trump and his most zealous followers.
Richard Schauer, Boise