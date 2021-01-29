A light
I was an elementary music teacher for 32 years, mostly in Idaho. I am privileged to call Diana Lachiondo and Muffy Davis, former students. I taught Muffy in Ketchum, and later, Diana in Boise. Even though my influence on their lives is most likely minimal, these two women have impacted my life in a huge way.
As children they were smart, motivated girls, and as adults, they are strong women who give back to their communities. They have selflessly committed their time and energy to the betterment of Idaho.
I am flabbergasted at the treatment they have received recently. First Diana, with the anti-mask protesters outside her home, and now, Muffy being told she cannot work remotely during legislative sessions, where the majority of Republicans refuse to wear masks. I am disheartened by this arrogance being paraded about as competent governing by our elected officials.
To Muffy and Diana: Thank you for your courage in taking on the challenges you have faced in striving to actuate policies beneficial to all Idahoans. Your dedication is a light that outshines all the small-minded people you’ve had to deal with.
You, ladies, are the lifeblood that flows through Idaho.
Marguerite Lawrence, Boise
The article in Sunday, January 24, sharing that Sharon Hanson, a teacher at Boise High School, assigned her Junior AP Language and composition students to write an inauguration poem and then printing six of the students’ works of art was the most uplifting and beautiful article I’ve read in years. I am encouraged that the future generation can be better citizens, better educated, better informed voters and more capable of caring for our democracy.
I wish that article and the students’ work could be shared statewide and nationally.
A glimmer of hope amid these dark days while the Idaho State Legislators are in session.
Mary Steed, Meridian
Politics
There are a few Idaho legislators who are drafting articles to impeach our governor and also reduce his ability to act in emergencies. It’s all politics. Not only has he been doing a great job, it is because of Governor Little’s initiatives that Idaho’s economy is in such great shape. True, there are lots of people in challenging situations and in need, but because of our governor’s actions, the state and its economy have the resources to act. Many of our neighboring states would love to be in Idaho’s position.
Contact your legislators, especially Republican legislators, and let them know that you prefer they devote their attention to solving Idaho’s real problems and not engage in political theatrics that have NO benefit to Idahoans.
Dave Churchill, Boise
Amendment
Sen. C. Scott Grow is proposing a constitutional amendment that would ban medical marijuana forever in Idaho—even if the federal government legalizes it.
Sen. Grow’s medical marijuana prohibition amendment would ban any drug not legal now. Those drugs would never be legal, even if new medical science emerges about a drug, unless the FDA says so.
Sen. Grow says medical and adult-use marijuana could be on the ballot, and he just wants to give Idahoans a third choice to vote “drug free.” But that’s the way the laws are now. Idahoans who want to be “drug free” could just vote no on those two initiatives.
Sen. Grow’s amendment proves he knows a majority of Idahoans would vote yes. So, he wants to take that petitioning power out of their hands.
If all three pass, only the amendment would win, even if it gets fewest votes. Amendments outrank initiatives. And since only legislators can propose amendments, the people who passed medical and adult-use with more votes could never pass an initiative to repeal the prohibition amendment.
Polls show that about 75% of Idahoans support medical marijuana. Sales figures from border states show Idahoans spend millions of dollars every month to buy marijuana and bring it back into Idaho. It’s not like marijuana being illegal now is stopping anybody from using it, but it is stopping Idaho from making any tax revenue from it. How is making marijuana permanently illegal going to change this situation?
The Biden Administration is likely to end federal criminal penalties for marijuana. Canada and Mexico have already legalized it. Are we really going to make Idaho the only permanent medical marijuana prohibition island in all of North America?
Russ Belville, Caldwell
Sense
The story of energy is one of evolution, and American innovation has always been crucial to it. As consumers, businesses and public governments increasingly look to lower-carbon options, I’m glad the U.S. will continue to be at the forefront of new clean energy technologies thanks to smart thinking from Congress.
In the final days of last year, leaders in Washington passed the Energy Act — a major infusion of cash into clean energy innovation (like solar, wind and storage) over the next five years. It came on the tailwinds of other important progress for American clean energy innovation right here in Idaho: $10 million in federal funding to support a partnership between Idaho National Laboratory and Xcel Energy. Together they’ll transform our knowledge of hydrogen and potentially the nuclear energy industry as we know it.
Clean energy is a powerful economic development tool and job creator here in the Gem State as well as nationwide. Beyond that new advancements have made clean energy among the most cost-conscious options for consumers. Senator Crapo and other leaders’ sustained commitment to innovation will continue its trajectory and contribute to a more resilient and affordable U.S. power system.
With a focused approach towards energy efficiency first then renewable energy we can make sound economic decisions for clean energy that make cent$.
Carl Simpson, Star
Troglodytes
Idaho legislators are normally known to ignore the wishes of the unwashed masses in favor of industry. Now they stand to ignore the wishes of industry leaders.
We need to keep these troglodytes out of Boise as much as possible. We should reject their ability to call special sessions, which by the way, along with usurping the Treasurer’s Capitol offices is undoubtedly an attempt move toward full-time status.
I wouldn’t stop there. We should return to biennial sessions like we had prior to 1969 so they could only come up with their whacko proposals every other year.
And while we’re at it, how about summer sessions so the farmers can’t participate. They know little about the needs of urban folks and constantly pass laws to restrict city and county government and the power of our concentrated citizenry.
William Goodnight, Boise
Paralysis
It’s wonderful to have our state senators and representatives back in the Capitol working for Idahoans; however, I am very concerned about House Concurrent Resolution 1 (HCR1) and Senate Concurrent Resolution 101 (SCR 101). These bills would restrict our current and future governors during emergencies when there needs to be quick action to save lives, property, and our economy.
Paralysis often occurs when too many people are working together to find the best path forward during a crisis. In an unprecedented situation like the coronavirus pandemic, there are hundreds of different perspectives and proposed solutions. That doesn’t sound reasonable at all! It makes sense to have one leader, who will consult with the best experts about the situation, and then make the hard decisions during an emergency.
Money matters during a pandemic. It is not sensible to create a law that would endanger critical funding that we might receive to deal with the challenges we face during this pandemic and future crises.
If passed, both resolutions will have unintended consequences as we deal with emergencies (fires, earthquakes) beyond this current public health pandemic. Contact your Idaho senator and representative to ask them to vote no on HCR1 and SCR 101.
Kayla Dodson, Boise
Nonsense
Regarding the article about Fulcher ‘troubled’ by Biden’s emergency orders: I am troubled seeing you allow a representative spouting such debunked nonsense without so much as a fact check; something media owes its readers. You allow him to repeat the lie “illegals will vote”; when you know that is not true, proven to be false and in fact, willfully lights the embers of what happened on January 6 all over again. Just like you allowed him to lie Democrats want to “open the border.” Another lie to sow fear amongst the GOP base, and pertinently false. You allowed him to state the U.S. became the world’s top energy producer under Trump. That too is false, and you should have pointed that out. The U.S. became top energy producer in 2012. Then he talked about OPEC, so any reader could assume Fulcher meant oil instead of energy. He would still be incorrect, as the U.S. became top oil producer in 2014. I understand anything to do with the Obama years are mostly toxic to him and his party, but this is data coming straight off the U.S. government’s own sites, and visible to anyone. Not to mention to call OPEC our “enemies” is idiotic. One might think OPEC is some sort of terrorist organization. When you interview U.S. representatives, merely copying his or her claims, without so much as a simple fact check to inform your readers, makes you complicit in spreading misinformation, and is not what media is supposed to do.
Stephan Bosch, Nampa
Salmon
Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Salmon Recovery Workgroup was tasked with recommending policies that could “restore abundant, sustainable, and well distributed populations of salmon in Idaho.” The governor stated he would not support breaching the lower Snake River dams, but instead wanted to “breach the status quo.” Unfortunately, the most central features of that status quo are the four lower Snake River dams.
At some point the task force’s name changed to the Salmon [Recovery] Workgroup, acknowledging that the report’s recommendations, if adopted, will not recover Idaho’s threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead and will fall far short of the Governor’s aspirational outcome.
Richard Scully served on the workgroup and has written Reflections/Perspectives on the Idaho Salmon Recovery Work Group. Scully spent 25 years as a fishery research biologist and fishery manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. He currently serves on the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Salmon Advisory Subpanel.
You can find Scully’s insider perspective on the efforts of the Idaho Salmon Workgroup at www.rmecon.com.
Scully’s succinct 3-page document is essential reading for anyone interested in seeing the Snake River Basin’s rivers and streams once again filled with salmon and steelhead.
Linwood Laughy, Moscow
Trust
I just finished reading the Associated Press “hit job” on the Tacoma Police Department deceivingly titled, “2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race.” It’s bad enough, though completely expected, that the AP would anonymously write such trash; it’s more disappointing that the Idaho Press, once again, chooses to print such an article. Since it’s becoming apparent that the Idaho Press needs the assistance, please allow me to bring some accuracy to the article, starting with the title. “2 injured as police officer flees attacking mob at illegal and dangerous street show.” All Idaho Press readers are aware that the paper needs to fill its pages with articles to justify its existence; is it too much to ask for the editors to do even the simplest of research to verify the accuracy and objectivity of the anonymous articles it prints? With the popularity and respect of journalism being what many believe to be an all-time low, news media editors owe it to their customers, and to their profession, to present honest and objective information. The old idiom often used is “Trust, but verify”; for the profession of journalism, perhaps society should demand a new idiom… “Verify, then maybe we’ll trust you.”
Martin Dale, Eagle