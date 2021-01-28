Sacrifices
I’m writing as a small business owner and Idahoan. I fully support the Governor in what he has tried to do to keep Idahoans healthy and working. The legislature themselves gave him those authorities for a cause just such as this. The weight that was put on our leader’s shoulders at the onset of this pandemic was and still is tremendous. I value my personal freedoms as much as anyone, but I am also aware that in times of crisis I may be required make sacrifices, but I have NEVER felt my freedoms have been sacrificed at all. Being asked to wear a mask is something small I can do to protect others, especially our aging and disabled population. Our business has made the necessary changes to be able to stay open safely. It hurts to see other small businesses in dire straights or closing, not because of the restrictions, but because of the lack of willingness by our citizens to do what it takes to get this virus under control. It seems logical to me that the sooner we can all get behind the science of what we know works best to curb this virus, the sooner we can all swing our doors wide open to business as usual.
Rebecca Preece, Nampa
Power plays
Contemptuous Republican legislators refused accommodations to a vulnerable colleague. They cited rules yet refuse to wear masks. Why would they not accommodate a colleague who wants to do the job her constituents elected her to do? The lack of compassion for her makes the rest of us ask if you care about us. I’m not a disgruntled Democrat. I’m a registered Republican who voted for some of you.
Your attacks on the governor are concerning. He has declared an emergency during a global pandemic based on science, data and the testimonies of exhausted first responders. On what has the legislature based their opinion that an emergency can’t last more than 30 days? Countries in Europe, Africa and Asia have closed their borders as has Canada for considerably longer than that. It appears to be a power struggle brought on by a far right faction screaming “my rights” at the expense of the majority. The costs are staggering: the loss of millions of federal funds, the loss of essential workers. The pandemic has caused extensive early retirement among teachers, medical personnel, firefighters and others who are themselves vulnerable to the disease, are protecting family members with vulnerable conditions or feel devalued. Idaho is known for a lot of wonderful things, but their salaries are not one of them. When we replace those people, we will be competing with other states who offer more in wages and compassion.
I was born in this state and love living here. Idaho deserves intelligent, committed legislators who govern with compassion and wisdom. Extreme factions may shout loudest, but hardworking Idahoans who care about their neighbors are the backbone of the state. Pulling together makes more sense than political power plays.
Lois Swope, Nampa
Masks
Its time for the masks to go. I have been wearing a mask since March and I still got covid and so did my wife. I believe all masks do is give you a false since of security.My daughter in law got sick.My son in law got sick,and several of my grandkids got sick.They have all been wearing masks..I think they make it hard for me to breath and my glasses always fog up..I really do care about other people but wearing a mask makes no difference..If you are scared,stay home.
Don Bacon, Meridian
Do your job
Dear Idaho Legislature Republicans, Why do you think you should be interfering with all other forms of government? This year you want to change the Constitution and enable yourself to call a special session. If you haven’t noticed, the Governor is not trying to take away your responsibilities. He is only trying to do his. You are the ones throwing monkey wrenches into the fray as the governor is trying to control the pandemic! You seem to think, and I use that word cautiously, that the Idaho State Legislature is the only branch of government that should make laws. In the past couple of years you have tried or actually taken away responsibilities from school boards, cities, health districts, our federal government, the State Treasurer and even our governor and our constitution. Is that what Republicans believe? You then appropriate monies to defend your surely to be overturned decisions, which proves you know you are doing poorly at something you should not be doing at all. We can only hope voters will see you as the power grabbers you are come the next election. Maybe term limits is the answer? Oh, wait! You overturned that a few years back. Please just do your job and leave other forms of government alone.
Larry Chase, Boise