Local issues
Time to focus on local politics
National politics are like a car crash we can’t look away from, but local politics affect our lives much more directly. Our education system, property taxes, and transportation infrastructure are all things that our state legislature controls regardless of who the president is. Our legislature is in session, so it’s time to focus on our local politicians.
Idaho’s investment in education is last in the nation per student. Our kids are not getting the same level of education as kids in other states and won’t be able to compete for the jobs of today and tomorrow. A strong education system attracts businesses and boosts the economy.
Our property taxes are out of control. A 2016 legislative bill capped the homeowners property tax exemption at $100,000. Our tax exemptions used to go up with the cost of housing, but not anymore. As a result, seniors and others on fixed incomes are being taxed out of their homes.
Our infrastructure is not keeping pace with our growth. More and more houses are built while many of our crumbling roads get no attention. And our public transportation system is way behind those in similar states and cities.
Our legislature has an estimated $630 million in excess revenue this year and over $100 million in the internet sales tax fund.
We have enough money to start building the school system our kids deserve. We have enough money to give people the property tax relief they need. We have enough money to invest in our infrastructure and our public transportation.
So let’s focus on our local politicians and make sure they meet the moment by taking action on the issues that matter most to Idaho’s working people.
Toni Ferro, Caldwell
Crazy talk
Kudos to the good old boys in the Idaho State Legislature. Stand proud, boys! What do your constituencies really expect? This whole Muffy Davis thing has been blown way out of perspective. How can you NOT negate her request when she raises so many flags: female, high risk, D word, and masker. Big can of worms. She probably thinks science is real! No thanks to the leftists and the American Civil Liberties Act of 1990, you had to put in ramps and make your club even more accessible. What’s next, right?
Keep up the good work and don’t turn your back for one second on that Little guy. Checks and balances? Nope. That’s the last thing we need. Pretty soon those minorities will want access, equal rights, and special considerations, too.
Some guy named Oliver Wendell Holmes once said “Every now and then a man’s mind is stretched by a new idea or sensation, and never shrinks back to its former dimension.” Don’t let anyone stretch your minds. That’s just crazy talk.
Troy Sullivan, Caldwell
Voting
When I was growing up, my parents taught me to vote for the best person and not just any one political party. Those days are long gone. I am so disgusted. I watched our local politicians turn down a request that on the surface appeared logical – namely to let a handicapped legislator, Representative Muffy Davis, vote on actions remotely as she is compromised health wise and more susceptible to Covid-19 than some.
I’m not as mad about the no vote as I am that it was exactly along party lines. You’re going to tell me that not one person from either party had a dissenting opinion? More directly I think they were concerned about losing Political Action Committee (PAC) money come election time if they broke from the herd, or maybe be shunned by their colleagues, or ostracized, or lose a committee leadership role. That’s pack mentality and not what we/I voted them to do.
I have complained about pack mentality voting over the years to various politically aligned people and watched their eyes glaze over. This includes my District 18 representatives. It always, apparently, falls on deaf ears. How in the world can we get our elected officials to listen to us again?
Same for the Central District Health board position: two against one voted Labrador in. We later find out he’s a registered lobbyist for not one but three health care groups. The other option, Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease expert, was better qualified. That’s the good ol’ boy system working away.
Our system is broken, red and blue, and we need to stand up and demand that those we elect are actually listening to those of us who put them in office. We want our elected officials to vote their conscience, not just along party
Paul Graham, Boise
Congrats
I want to confer my sincere congratulations to all my republican friends. So many of them continue to propagate the BIG trump lie of a “stolen” election. This place’s them in the ranks with Holocaust deniers, Hitler’s lie that the Jews were responsible for all of Germany’s problems and oh so many other big lies. Simply by condoning these lies we all suffer from the harm of division . This country needs to pull together now more than any time since the civil war. Lincoln was correct that “a house divided against itself cannot stand”. The truth is, “all that’s required for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing “.
Michael Boyle, Boise
A president
January 21st, 2021 – the first day of Biden’s assault on American workers, wages and the Constitution.
It was also the first day of the Union of Socialist Soviet States of America – in other words, the destruction of America by the Communists and their American cheerleaders, the Democratic Party.
Hyperbole? Crazy talk? I don’t think so. Biden has – in his first day of his illegal administration – has already succeeded in destroying tens of thousands of American jobs in the energy sector alone. Rejoining the Paris Climate accords, cancelling – again – the Keystone oil pipeline, and forbidding oil exploration in most of Alaska federal lands.
The destruction of America’s economy is only the beginning. The Democratic Party’s black-shirts – antifa and BLM – have stepped up their efforts in Portland and Seattle, destroying federal property, assaulting police officers and even civilian citizens. In Seattle, antifa found it necessary to destroy America’s first Starbucks. In Portland, at least one sign carried by the mob read “We don’t want Biden, we want revenge”. Democrats must be so proud of their spawn.
Tomorrow, or at least soon, Biden will begin his assault on the Bill of Rights, leading with Article One –Freedom of Speech, Assembly, Religion and of the Press. I doubt that last will come to much — the Democrats already own the media.
And soon after that; VERY soon, Biden will start trying to tear up the Second Amendment – Freedom to keep and bear arms.
The remaining eight articles will fall in their turn.
Biden is A president. He is not now nor will he ever be MY president.
Robert Graham, Meridian
Treason
Yelling “USA” and beating Capital police with the American flag while trying to overthrow your own government doesn’t make you a patriot. It makes you a treasonous traitor.
Jeannie Peterson, Boise
Nature
When God created this earth and all the life that is in and on it, He established a complex set of rules to govern it. We can refer to them as the Laws of Nature, or natural law. Because natural law is God’s creation, He will very rarely short circuit or contravene them in their normal operation. The natural law of corona virus is if a person is infected they will expel viruses when they exhale. If another person is in close proximity and inhales the air that is carrying viruses they stand a high likelihood of contracting Covid-19. This is the natural law that God established, and no amount of wishing or “trust in God” is going to prompt Him to contravene that law. Another law of nature is if the free flow of air is restricted or redirected, or disbursed by distance, the potential of that air carrying a virus into another person’s lung will be greatly mitigated. The only “trust in God” that is valid with respect to the corona virus is a trust in the law He established that says using a mask and keeping distance from each other can minimize the probability of infection.
Over 400,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US. Many of those people undoubtedly placed their trust in God. Yet, God did not see fit to contravene in the orderly operation of His natural law to prevent their illness or death. What gives any person the right to think they are more special, or more important, than those who God allowed to die, that God will see fit to bend His law and protect that person? The blunt fact is, if you flout God’s Laws of Nature He will let happen whatever happens, be it letting you live or die.
MacArthur Eld, Parma
Immigration
Congratulations Joe, one day in office and you have solved the nation’s biggest problem, the southern border. So Joe, you have stopped deportation and sent the welcome mat to everyone south of the border. I doubt these immigrants have a pocket full of money, so how do they pay rent? Are there millions of empty houses for their living or are you going to give them one of your empty houses? So Joe, we have millions of our citizens already unemployed, so where do the immigrants work? So Joe, are you just adding to the slums and homeless camps in our city’s? So Joe, have the immigrants been social distancing as you have ask us to do or are they bringing more health problems. C’on Joe, please tell me how this benefits the citizens of the United States.
And those of you that hated President Trump, what part of President Trump loving and trying to preserve the United States did you hate so much.
Paul Braun, Caldwell
Decision-makers
Jeers to those who appointed a politician to the Central District Health Board rather than someone with a medical/health background to make decisions in this time of pandemic and death.
Maudie McKee, Garden City
Division
Idahoans are tired of being embarrassed in the national spotlight. Last week we added another example when Barbara Ehardt, the Idaho State Representative from Idaho Falls and chair of the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee, represented Idaho to the Montana state legislature. She testified in support of a bill similar to her legislation from the 2020 legislative session that requires state-mandated, invasive medical procedures for Idaho girls to participate in sports with the goal of banning transgender Idahoans. This is not the kind of representation Idaho needs.
Sports are a formative, empowering part of childhood for many Idahoans. Sports teach discipline, build self-esteem, and provide an opportunity to interact with a diverse group of people. Politicians like Representative Ehardt want to take away these valuable experiences from girls. Trans girls are girls. Trans boys are boys.
Legislation that traumatizes young girls and segregates children’s sports is extremely harmful. It’s an unnecessary overreach by government, and they’re continuing this fight in spite of pending lawsuits that are wasting thousands of Idaho taxpayer dollars. The Idaho legislature is seeking to divide us, not unite our communities.
Richard Peebly, Boise
Indictment
Travis Palmer’s LTE Opus “Con Artist” (IP 1/17/21) is a BURN-IN-HELL indictment of each Trump-enabling Idaho senator and congressman, every wingnut-whispering Idaho legislator and all delusional Idahoans who voted for Trump.
Wayne de la Motte, Boise