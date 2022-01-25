‘A wolf in sheep wool’
Voters beware.
We have a wolf in sheep wool in the presence on Joe Palmer.
Mr. Palmer introduced a bill that would take the power of the cities and counties to pass ordinances restricting exorbitant rental application fees.
The scary part of his rhetoric is that bill if passed by the legislature, would apply to all cities and counties. That means that the county of Ada rules would apply to all Idaho counties even though situation is much different in size, population, and economic conditions.
Why do the republicans, who profess individual freedom, pass a law that would restrict all the counties from using ordinances that are best for the local constituents?
Denny Fillmore
Nampa
Religious exemption laws
Repealing Idaho’s religious exemption laws is not a complex problem. It comes down to this: someone should not die because of another person’s belief(s). Yes, people should be able to believe what they want, but they should not be allowed to harm another person because of their belief(s).
Recently, Idaho State Representative Gannon, District 17, noted that Idaho code 18-401 states: if a parent or guardian neglects to furnish necessary food, clothing, shelter, or medical attendance for his or her child, they can claim religious exemption and face no consequences. However, if they neglect to provide the same assistance for their spouse, they shall be guilty of a felony and shall be punishable by a fine of not more than five hundred dollars ($500), or by imprisonment for not to exceed fourteen (14) years, or both.
Why is there a felony if you neglect your spouse, and no penalty if you neglect your child? This is not a religious issue it is a medical-neglect issue and the law should be equal for adults and children.
Bruce Wingate
Boise
Substitute teachers
Idaho, why is substitute teaching a hard fill? Looking at wages we’ve seen a $10 million substitute teaching proposal from Governor Little, “I urge Idahoans in a position to serve as a substitute teacher or other classroom support staff to contact your school district and get signed up,” admonished Little. I would put a pause on the funding and ask for strategy here in the form of retention and demographics. Within Idaho school systems, ANYONE who passes a criminal background check with a high school diploma or GED can substitute. This is a very broad net. (Other states require a Bachelor’s degree and compensate substitutes accordingly.) What incentive exists to pull our degreed Idahoans from current projects or being a stay-at-home parent into seeking jobs with equivalent compensation to that of a high school diploma? Furthermore, what are Idaho educational systems stating about education itself by doing so? Lastly, who do we want educating future generations? Does Idaho want anyone or individuals who have experience earning degrees and furthering their education?
Charlie MacPherson
Middleton
Infrastructure
I would propose that the $75 refund from the state surplus go to build infrastructure all over the state for projects that cities and counties can’t afford to build. Great examples of this would be a new interchange at Ustick Rd, an overpass over the RR tracks at 21st Ave. and improving the city interchange at Ustick and Cleveland Blvd. These are just a few of the things that would help make a huge improvement in the lives of Caldwell citizens. Like opportunities exist all over the state. $75 refunds is not going to change people’s lives but big infrastructure projects will create jobs and improve people’s lives. Let’s get serious about this opportunity.
Paul Alldredge
Caldwell