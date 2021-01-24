Salmon
The fate of Idaho's salmon and steelhead is now in your hands, Governor Little.
When it was formed by you in April 2019, the Governor's Salmon Workgroup was tasked to “develop effective salmon and steelhead policy for Idaho to ensure that abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead exist for present and future generations
to enjoy.”
The work group was formed under the Office of Species Conservation which was established in Idaho Code 67-818 in 2000 and is a part of your office. Thus, you have primary responsibility for Idaho's position on preserving and restoring Idaho's salmon.
With the completion of their work at the end of December 2020, total responsibility is once again yours.
You, and the other governors of the Columbia Basin Collaborative, recently received a letter signed by ten of the Northwest's most prominent fisheries scientists stating that breaching of the four Lower Snake River dams is the best, and perhaps only, alternative
existing to save our Idaho fish.
As the collaborative begins it's task of restoring our fish while finding and funding what must be done to preserve our economy, your position is now simple - follow the science or you face the real risk of losing our Idaho fish.
Keith Carlson, Lewiston
Sports
What has happened to the Idaho Press Sports Section? We realize that Covid is going on right now, but that should not interfere with reporting all the sporting news and games. Right now National Hockey League season is in full swing and your newspaper is not reporting any scores, hockey news, or hockey trades. All we get is the Television listing of the National Hockey games being played and “sometimes the Hockey transactions. Why is your newspaper not covering the National Hockey League.?
Last summer the Idaho Press started using the USA newspaper for the Scoreboard. bBaseball games, and scores. were so old.This information was very outdated and not informative like we previously received from the Idaho Press Sports section. Most baseball games are played at night at it seemed like the cutoff time for the USA box scores was around 6:00 PM Mountain time. When we finally would get the scores, and baseball game highlights, the information was almost 2 days old. Please do your sports fans some justice and give us a full section of all sporting events. Your sports section used to be outstanding.
We really like Mike Prater and wish you would feature more of his articles. He's insight is very interesting to read, when we do receive his column. One of the many reasons we moved from the other local paper years ago was because of the excellent sports section you used to give your readers.
Jan Pavelec, Meridian
Still hopeful
I'm still waiting for the example and leadership our President promised. He was the first to violate the mask mandate he requires on federal property along with his family when they were at the Lincoln Memorial. His administration replied that he had bigger issues to worry about. He has told immigrant caravans traveling to the border that they will not be allowed in after promising to take in 2 million immigrants immediately when he is President (racist? It was in 2019). Far left rioters continue to attack police, burn and vandalize with no denouncement from our new President. Just recently his administration claimed that the Trump Administration did not leave a plan for vaccines and vaccines distribution. Those lies were called out by Politico and the WaPo when they referenced OPERATION WARP SPEED, the many millions of doses already distributed with an average of 920,000 doses a day prior to the new administration taking over and the very large vaccine plan book Kayleigh McEnany showed reporters and offered to the incoming administration. Not a good look to blatantly lie so badly that left wing media ended up calling Biden out for that.
In any case, even with all of the above criticism, I will do my best to find things I can support President Biden on. Immigration reform and the further development of alternative energy to go with the coal/oil we use being some of those issues. I truly do wish him the best and do not want him to fail as our President. I want him to follow through on his promises of setting an example and unifying the country. It hasn't been a good start yet but I will hope and pray for him moving forward.
Allan Oney, Meridian
Disappointed
To the Legislators: You DO NOT represent me! I am very disappointed in most of you who are trying to limit the Governor's powers in an emergency or crisis. The Governor was elected to govern this state, and that is what he has been trying to do and he has done a very good job at protecting the citizens of Idaho. I do not think that we need over 100 people trying to decide how to protect us during a crisis or emergency when it usually takes all of you at least three months to debate a decision, as that decision needs to be made quickly. The Governor has been listening to the advice of health experts, and I know that is something you would not do. Why should I trust in you to protect me when you won't even try to protect one of your own by letting her use video conferencing? You say that you have done everything you can to keep the legislators safe during this session, but that is not true when you do not wear masks and are not distancing, and you have the ability to use video but will not allow it. Please do not decide to cancel the emergency declaration as that will take away the freedom of many of us who are at risk and who are trying to support businesses in our community. Our state is still spiking and we need the emergency protection that the Governor has given us. I do understand that a lot of people feel they have lost their freedom; however, if you open everything back up a lot more people may lose their lives, and that would be a tragedy. Please have a heart and listen to some of us who are at risk. Thank you for listening.
Nancy Emerson, Boise
Religion
Regarding Joyce Cuddeback's letter to the editor of Dec. 30, 2020:
Joyce wrote, "Cheers to BSU football team. It was uplifting to have seen our BSU team kneel in prayer with their opponents after the games. At a time when there is so much turmoil with rioting and protests this was inspirational. Then comes a letter to our liberal university president protesting that freedom of religion and demanding freedom from religion. ..." Cuddeback refers to that letter as coming from "an atheist group."
Boise area media reported this group was the Freedom From Religion Foundation.
THAT group's friends / associates are trying to bring back religious persecution of the Followers of Christ denomination in Idaho.
For several years, it has seemed a group called Protect Idaho Kids (PIK) wants to bring back persecution of the Followers of Christ for not using mainstream medicine.
The Followers were persecuted in the 1980s for homeschooling their children. The late Ralph Smeed's Caldwell organization, the Center for the Study of Market Alternatives (CSMA), published an article in their March-April, 1985, "Classical Liberal" newsletter, noting the courage of those Followers in the face of cruel persecution. The article read, "(A)nd oh, nothing so enrages a bully than a victim who won't say 'uncle.' "
Well, an out-of-state group working with PIK and listed as one of "Our Affiliated Sites" on PIK's web site is Children's Healthcare Is a Legal Duty (CHILD). (CHILD is now CHILD USA.)
According to the CHILD website, CHILD co-founder Rita Swan was awarded "a Lifetime Achievement Award" from the FREEDOM FROM RELIGION FOUNDATION — the same group Joyce Cuddeback's letter references!
Idahoans who value religious freedom and parental rights, beware!
Read "Saving Sick Children From State Science," by A.M. Rogers, online.
Violet Fuller, Mackay
Or not
For those who think not wearing a mask is not a danger to you or others, please don’t limit your protests against government tyranny to just refusing to wear a mask.
Between now and the time you self-deport to that mythical part of the USA which is going to be carved out for just you, please consider taking your “me-first, nobody is going to tell me what to do” personal privileges to the next level.
Please pretend that every street you drive down is a “one way street” (just like your thinking) and ignore the other 50% of cars coming at you.
Forget that those cars contain real people, with lives and loves, hopes and aspirations…just like you.
Stop wearing your seat belts. (Be sure to include all your loved ones…especially the little ones who really don’t need that government-mandated car seat.)
Throw away your car, your cellphone, TV, oven and microwave. They're all based in science.
Stop praying and pretending that “three percent” is a majority of anything if it is combined with the threat of violence. It isn’t!!!
The real “three percenters” among us are those who have historically served in our military. The remaining 97% of us have never known true “Trial by combat!” …and have no right to call for it!!!
Remember: Those who exhibit more ambition than brains are not your friends. This includes anyone who claims they are “not a politician."
Freedom is not free, but neither does freedom belong to just you.
None of us is monolithic in our thinking. Find common ground and join it!
Delete and change your “social” media feeds. Find new ones.
Start listening to those who don’t agree with you.
The nation you save might be your own….Or not.
Kim Blough, Nampa
Healthy society
What hath GOP wrought? Through years of Republican fealty to a psycho manchild and the NRA, we now have armed Terrible Twos storming the Capitol. You Republicans broke it, so, Pottery Barn rules, you bought it, now own it and fix it. Start by deep-sixing Trump and Trumpism and quit allowing crazed people to have AR’s, AK’s, Glocks, etc., and/or to intimidate public officials.
By the way, it would be nice to get back to the place where one can express displeasure to a stranger without fear of getting shot. Interpersonal expression of societal norms, i.e., without having to call the cops when someone’s dog poops in your yard or a driver cuts you off in traffic, seems essential to a healthy society.
James Runsvold, Caldwell
At-home care
I was very disappointed that your article on at home caregivers did not include a single interview with a caregiver! Why don't you ask us what the problems are? The downsides are: back injuries, aggressive dementia clients, lack of full time work, lack of any benefits, clients able to cancel at the last minute, and low pay for Medicaid patient care. I make $4 less per hour when I accept Medicaid patients instead of private pay.
I would not recommend this work to anyone who is young or has kids. The schedule constantly changes and you never know from week to week how many hours you will get. You can make more money at any other kind of job.
Jo Ellen Ringer, Middleton
Shame
Shame on you, Idaho State Legislature. You are in such a fit of pique that your first week has been spent trying to find ways to limit the Governor's power. We, the people of the state, rely on the Governor to guide us through a crisis. I'm not saying I agree with everything Governor Little has done during the pandemic, but he at least listens to the doctors and nurses who are on the front lines. Look at the death toll in this country, but Brent Crane wants us not to wear masks. I am from Nampa — you did not ask me if I felt masks were appropriate. The new President is going to ask for 100 days of mask wearing. Now he has said federal installations and interstate travel, but should we not all heed the call. WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT WEARING A MASK!!
A young man spoke to the legislature today (Jan. 18) about students feeling separated because they cannot participate as spectators at sporting events, etc. How do you think the high school seniors felt last year with no prom, no ceremonies, etc.? We are all in this together, and should act like it.
Also, shame on you all for expecting Muffy Davis to participate in person rather than in an office using virtual participation. We ask this of our students every day. She is in fear of her life and the life of her daughter. You don't care. Oh, my, it doesn't fit in the rules. When have the rules not been changed to accommodate other situations? You should all get your acts together and quit trying to be so important. Let the Governor do his job. How quickly could you call a special session in a crisis. EMERGENCY does not mean we can do it in 10 days.
Jean Rahr, Nampa
Bad fame
Business as usual Idaho? A quick retrospective: Raul Labrador, acting as a concerned citizen, gets himself appointed to the Central District Health Board. Certainly Mr. Labrador intends to bring innovation to the situation, so how about getting yourself a mask dude? Become a little bit familiarized with the necessary tools required to fight a global health crisis. My online art shop will give you a free mask if you need one, but they are also available at local gas stations and supermarkets. Just like cans of salmon, masks are abundant here in Idaho.
With your new mask Raul, maybe you can encourage Scott Bedke and the Idaho Legislature to be good citizens as well, and provide "reasonable accommodations" to two female colleagues with compromised health. When George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, I believe it was with the spirit of cooperation to create inclusiveness for all citizens. Even if this isn't entirely an ADA matter, would it hurt to try and find a friendly solution? What's the alternative? Invite those ladies into the chambers to roll the dice? Make them martyrs? Perhaps everything old is new again here in Idaho, as we try to fulfill Helen Chenoweth's great legacy and protect Idaho's real endangered species.
Winning our way to fame? Really Idaho? I certainly hope not. For now, let's just be grateful that the Covid-19 virus is not a pre-test for the Ebola nirus. If it were, I fear we might have a few little problems on our hands going forward. Just sayin'.
June Pearson, Boise
Petty
Apparently, the State of Idaho should adopt a new motto, “The State of the Petty House."
I believe that if a male, Republican House member was a paraplegic with diminished lung capacity and needed to attend the Legislative sessions remotely to stay safe and healthy the House would have suspended the rules without a second thought.
The excuses that were given by various Republican House members, who all voted ‘no' to House member Muffy Davis’ request ranged from cold and uncaring to ridiculous. As has been noted publicly several times the House has suspended the rules for things much less important, like allowing food and drink on the House floor.
The callousness and cruelty that the Republican members of our House have shown their colleague Ms. Davis is reprehensible. If they clearly care this little for the health and well-being of a colleague of their own, I can only extrapolate how little they actually care for the health and well-being of the citizens of our state.
When you are unable to recognize that a once-in-a-century worldwide pandemic isn’t reason enough to take the welfare of one of your own into consideration and take the necessary precautions to keep her safe it makes me wonder about your moral and ethical judgment.
Or could it be that you simply don’t see her as a true colleague given her political party and gender?
Barbara Condon, Garden City
Despicable
Thanks to the Idaho Press for condemning the Republicans in our state legislature's failure to allow a compromised representative participating remotely in the voting process. It is unfathomable to me what possible harm would be done to the legislative process by granting this request. Asking a sitting Representative to potentially risk their health/life is despicable. I again commend the Editorial board for their stance in this matter.
Daniel Appel, Boise
3 things
Before President-Elect Biden moves into the White House, there are three things that need to be done.
First, the White House must be cleansed of any viruses. Since the Trump White House was identified as a coronavirus hotspot and Trump refused to wear a mask, this is a very essential requirement before a Biden occupancy.
Secondly, the White House should be swept for Russian listening devices. Trump’s ties to Putin are well known and the Biden team needs to make sure there are no Russian traps left in the White House.
And, finally, a priest should perform an exorcism on the White House. For four years, the White House has been occupied by agents of the Beast of Revelation and that taint must be removed if we are to have a safe Biden administration.
Gary Bennett, Boise
Unjust
I wonder if Muffy Davis' request for remote voting would have been denied if the legislator was Republican and a man?
The decision to not allow Muffy Davis to participate remotely was cruel and thoughtless, just like their decision to not wear masks to protect others.
I don't get this unjust agenda of theirs.
Pamela Rybus, Boise
Spiteful
I do not understand this at all. There is no reason Rep. Davis could not participate or vote virtually, based on the parameters determined and the technological improvements made.
In one article, a lawmaker states "... the rules haven't changed..." and no, they haven't but the environment has and so have many lives, livelihoods, and methods and application in working and communicating.
This feels like nothing more than a spiteful move. A simple display of power with a heavy hand. To prove, they can.
The lack of kindness and compassion and simple human consideration is stunning and only demonstrates the character — or lack thereof — of those who voted No. Shame on you!
People, listen and watch! If they won't consider helping one of their own, whom they know and see daily for three month or more during the year, what makes you think they would ever consider helping you?
They do not represent the Idaho I know.
Ellen Spencer, Eagle
Not going away
For the past five years, we have been called neo-Nazis, white supremacists, KKK members, pedophiles, racists, traitors, conspirators, bigots, xenophobic, homophobic, evil, deplorable, and ignorant, just naming a few. We need to be deprogrammed and/or be eliminated.
We have been trashed on all platforms of media by “professionals” and “common folk.” We have been canceled by family and friends, the educational system, employment, and have now lost the ability to communicate.
It has been said that, “most Americans agree,” “let us be clear,” “all scientists agree,” “there is institutional racism,” “climate change is real,” “the NRA is the real threat,” “the American people want,” “all of us agree,” “the wealthy must pay their fair share,” “the American voters have spoken,” etc., etc., etc. None of these statements are true.
Speaking as someone who loves this country, has served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, is a God-fearing wife, mother, and grandmother, I believe with all of my heart that the United States is a gift from God (referred to as the Great American Experiment), blessed beyond all comprehension, is a light to all nations and a protector for good. I believe that all lives matter as we are all created in the image of God. Our military, first responders, and defenders and protectors of the law all deserve our respect and gratitude. I believe that taxes for all should be minimal, our borders should be closed, our government should be small, our nation should be energy independent, freedom of speech and the ability to bear arms are of utmost importance, and we should all be free to practice and express our faith.
Seventy-five million people strong are not going away. We are not Trump supporters, but we are the people that President Trump supported.
Sue Hoffman, Nampa