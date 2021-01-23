Narrative
Well done to Mr. Ron Sumner for his ‘Thank you’ letter published 1/21/21. I want to encourage you in your speaking the truth and let you know that many others are with you when you receive the upcoming vitriol from those who have bought into the propaganda of the vocal left, those who unfortunately think truth is only necessary if it fits their narrative. God bless you. To the Editor, please consider publishing a letter from a conservative source every time you reprint an article on any topic from the AP. This would help balance the discussion realizing that most AP articles are left leaning opinion rather than news.
Michael Benedick, Caldwell
Democratic process
As an Idaho resident, I am grateful for the possibility to make my voice heard by attending and testifying at public hearings in the Idaho Statehouse.
During the COVID pandemic it is absolutely necessary that the democratic process continue to function as intended, including public input into policy making. Absent an enforced mask mandate inside the Statehouse, virtual access is truly needed, so that citizens who would normally come to the Statehouse to testify may still do so without risking their health.
To keep the process transparent: 1) There must be a way to sign in virtually, so record can be kept of public participation, and one’s likelihood to be called on is the same as for those physically present. 2) Provision must be made for tracking whether the attendee is for or against the matter under debate. 3) Legislators must be able to see the volume of distance participation in real time and later.
In short, the public must still feel free to attend legislative hearings, to become better informed and ensure that their elected representatives are aware of their views.
Our legislature must continue to protect channels of public input into the democratic process.
Julie Hoefnagels, Boise
Beware
Beware my fellow citizens with a brain, the paternalistic luddites, otherwise known as the Idaho Legislature is back in Boise.
They will soon introduce legislation to do away with daylight saving time, further restrict citizen initiatives, and allow religious nuts more freedom to withhold medical care from their children.
They already have a bill to limit medical science by restricting any change in the use of now illegal drugs.
My heavens, what will happen if the Feds decide medical marijuana is useful in controlling pain in some cancer patients?
Consider your next vote carefully.
Lee Bernasconi, Boise
Medical marijuana
RE: Proposed constitutional amendment Jan. 19, 2021:
Dear Freedom Loving Idahoans,
I cannot imagine any self-respecting Idahoan allowing their right to medical privacy and choice of medically available treatments to be obliterated. This personal choice is at risk if C. Scott Grow has his way promoting new legislation for a change in Idaho’s constitution, in order to prevent future cannabis/marijuana availability.
My profession involved clinical research for investigational drugs, primarily oncology. I understand the science of developing various medicines from nature. Such as: Pacific Yew Tree = paclitaxel for cancer; Madagascar Periwinkle =Vincristine and vinblastine chemotherapy; Flame Lily = colchicine for gout; White Willow Tree = salicylic acid for aspirin; Chinese Star Anise = shikimic acid for anti-viral drugs against influenza viruses; Foxgloves = digitalin creates digoxin for cardiac conditions.
A 1999 U.S. Government study at Institute of Medicine revealed beneficial properties of marijuana for nausea caused by chemotherapy. More studies show marijuana’s pain reducing effects. Two studies published in JAMA Internal Medicine, confirm opioid prescriptions are lower where medical marijuana is accessible. Unfortunately, Idaho providers wrote 61.9 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons compared to the average U.S. rate of 51.4 prescriptions. Marijuana is a muscle relaxant, reducing tremors in Parkinson’s disease. Fibromyalgia, endometriosis, and chronic pain are managed by Marijuana and is used to treat glaucoma. Promising research involves relief for PTSD in veterans returning from combat zones. Many veterans and their therapists report drastic improvement via clinical studies.
In 2017, medicinal marijuana in the United States garnered $5.1 billion in revenue. By 2025, it is projected this industry will grow to $13.5 billion.
I URGE you to educate yourself and block draconian efforts by Idaho legislators to deprive its citizens of the private and personal freedom to choose innovative and available medical treatments.
Jaclyn Morrison, Meridian
Nuclear weapons
As a 21 year old citizen of the world, I’m here to report that January 22, 2021 will be a day that goes down in history! On that day, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons enters into force.
On January 22, 2021, in the 51 countries that have signed this treaty, everything to do with nuclear weapons will be illegal. Sadly, yet unsurprisingly, the United States, along with the other 8 nuclear-armed nations, has not signed on.
The doomsday clock is set to 100 seconds to midnight. We’re the closest we’ve ever been, Cold War included, to nuclear annihilation. Instead of allowing this to discourage us, let this be a wakeup call. A wakeup call for those 9 power-hungry countries. A wakeup call for all of us as citizens of this world.
Let us celebrate the Treaty this Friday. Let us celebrate the 51 countries who have signed on to lift the nuclear shadow that has loomed over the world for 75 years. And let us push the US leaders who have long said we have a special obligation to lead the way to nuclear abolition.
For more information visit www.icanw.org.
Ruby Stigers, Boise
Th ank you
Cheers to John Mundt for his letter dated January 14 declaring his sadness regarding the knee-jerk approval of President Trump by our congressional delegation. For being a state proud of it’s respect for the “rugged individualist” point of view, our delegates have, once again, embarrassed those of us whose moral compasses compel thoughtful dissension to the policies of the leaders of the country. Thank you for your insights into the blind compliance of our delegation. Shame on them!
Pamela Beitia, Caldwell
Library
I believe that no money in the budget should ever be approved for ex president DJT library. His final departure was not presidential. If you agree, please let your senators and representative know.
Janet McDougall, Meridian
School choice
As a school counselor at Idaho Virtual Academy, I have a unique opportunity to serve and advocate for students statewide. I work with students who are attending this online school because they have chosen to be here, not because it happens to be assigned within their ZIP code. The desire to attend a school of choice motivates students to engage with their learning and makes a tremendous impact on their self-confidence and sense of belonging.
The decision to choose an alternative environment is a result of many factors. Whether it is leaving previously unhealthy environments, changes in their family, or even wanting a more challenging or personalized curriculum, students deserve to have access to these options. And the impact of having this choice is truly inspiring.
I’ve witnessed students flourish academically and emotionally simply because their school is more accommodating of their needs. I’v counseled survivors of trauma who have thrived in the security another option provides. I’ve worked with students in rural parts of our state, miles from any college, who are able to graduate with Associates Degrees. I’ have experienced and seen firsthand the power that school choice has on transforming a student’s life.
Protecting school choice is now more important than ever. COVID-19 has changed our lives and has the potential to change a student’s learning dynamic. Providing them with the ability to choose a school that works for them can keep their education on track during a year that is unlike any other.
With National School Choice Week starting on January 24th, I urge all of us to call on our legislators to protect school choice. No matter the environment a student chooses to attend, whether in-person, online, or other, we need to protect their right to have a voice and choose their futures.
Jessica Lecertua, Meridian
Lies
Why do some Republicans obfuscate issues and manipulate the public? Why do Democrats always fall for the same lies and abuse? It’s clear some republicans do not care about the all of the American people and just use their positions to garner personal power, money, and status. Many do not want to compromise or work as a team and even swear to block any idea or recommendation that does not come from one of their chosen flock. See Mitch McConnell, House, and Senate “againsters” in Washington and several State leaders now working to block or restrict powers they personally do not agree with. Even in this time when one of the deadliest diseases to hit the United States — 400,000 deceased and rising, many radical republicans will not do what is needed to combat this disease, instead they downplay it and refuse to take personal protection equipment seriously. They are NOT epidemiologists and play politics with people’s lives and livelihoods and for what? Just to look tough on the opposition? To have hero worship from the conspiracy theorist? Where are the Good Republicans? I know you’re out there, somewhere, those who are willing to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work as a team player to help protect and care for the public-ALL the public, not just their party. When will they denounce the misconceptions and lies from their own ranks? And when will the Democrats realize the radicalized republicans will never work without self interest first? Great care must be taken in doing any business with them, least they set you up for failure. When Ragan said “government was the problem” he was right if he was speaking about the inept or self-righteous power grabbers who put party and their self above our own country.
Deborah Wirt, Boise
Save kids
During the time we have attempted to save children from faith-based medical neglect many people have said “they did not know”. “They did not know” that Idaho laws allowed parents to let their children suffer horribly with treatable illnesses. “They did not know” that many of these children suffer extreme, prolonged pain. “They did not know” many die of diseases that doctors routinely cure.
Other facts “they did not know”:
Since Idaho’s religious exemptions have been enacted, over 200 children have died from the faith-healing communities and medical professionals estimate most (90%) of these children could have been cured with medical treatment.
A Governor’s appointed medical team estimates “the death rate of children in the Followers of Christ—an Idaho religious sect that rejects medical care—is possibly more than ten times higher than the child death rate in the rest of the state.”
Idaho is one of only nine states in the country that has not limited their religious exemption laws and provides religious exemption defense for negligent homicide, manslaughter, and even capital murder.
The Idaho Constitution Article l section 4, prohibits “any preference being given by law to any religious denomination or mode of worship.” Faith-healing looks very much like a prohibited preference for a particular mode of worship.
Idaho code 18-401 grants religious exemptions for child neglect, but if a spouse is neglected there is penalty of a $500 fine or a prison sentence of up to 14 years, or both.
There are other facts about this issue that people say “they did not know”, but if you are reading this, YOU KNOW, and YOU CAN HELP. Please go to our website, www.protectidahokids.org where you can easily send a message to your legislators asking them to save these children.
Bruce Wingate, Boise
Overqualified
So, Dr Blue is “over qualified”. That must mean he can read and write, right? That makes Labrador selection understandable.
Robert Goyden, Boise
Not a surprise
Republican Legislators,
What is wrong with you?
Putting fellow Legislators’ lives at risk because YOU don’t want to bother making it possible for them to do their job AND be safe? This CAN’T be about Party. It HAS to be about People.
It never should have come to a motion OR a lawsuit. It should be a given that our leaders treat their colleagues with common decency, kindness and respect, and are willing to work together to create a safe work environment.
This situation was NOT a surprise!
Covid has been here for a year, and you had PLENTY of time to figure out how to handle situations like this. At least three other states have temporarily suspended rules to make remote government operations possible. (“State Action to Enable Remote Legislative Activity”, CSG.org Covid-19 Resources for State Leaders, 7/14/20)
Our Governor also urged caution. (“Little says legislators should consider delaying session or going virtual”, Idaho Ed News.org, 12/10/20)
And you, yourselves gave the matter at least SOME thought (although clearly not enough!) as far back as last JUNE! (“Idaho legislature looks at remote options for 2021 session”, The Spokesman-Review, 6/6/20)
Again – what is wrong with you?????
Carolyn Watts, Boise