Leadership
Leadership positions are notoriously difficult, plagued with political landmines, and almost always scrutinized by both insiders and outsiders. Such is the case with our dear friend Dr. Paula Kellerer, the exemplary superintendent of the Nampa School District (NSD). Although, from the moment I’d heard that there was this kerfuffle over her (legitimate) utilization of federal funds (that was also supported by her board) all I’ve heard has been positive support for her.
Before even getting to public opinion, the student achievement data for the Nampa School District is amazing, especially in the few years since Dr. Kellerer has been at the helm. This data should and does speak for itself. On top of what is impressive on the surface, one also needs to account for the fact that Paula brings an approach that honors the unique and diverse experiences of all students as she has successfully addressed food and housing insecurity, the need to account for the many different languages spoken by students, and the many other needs presented by such a tremendously diverse student body.
I am pleased to see that what shines through daily is Paula’s heart of gold and her very best intentions to support the entirety of the district to do what they can to deliver the best education possible in these unprecedented times.
To quote those who have been supporting her through this very tough time of being attacked with erroneous and unsubstantiated narratives, I posit the following descriptions of Dr. Paula Kellerer and her leadership: “…responding with kindness to heal the divide…” “I have seen honesty, compassion, bravery, and leadership from Dr. Kellerer…” “Paula is far and away the best superintendent that I’ve worked for, ever.”
Our future depends on the thoughtful, insightful, and inclusive leadership that is the hallmark of Dr. Paula Kellerer.
Patrick Tanner, Nampa
Readership
Why do I read THE IDAHO PRESS?
Let me first say that I think that much of the acidic tone of our national discourse could be neutralized if anonymity were forbidden on social media. People going by fiendishly clever or lame pseudonyms spew hateful speech with impunity. If they had to use their names, I believe they’d think twice and then tone it down.
I read the local newspaper mainly because of the Nampa news, Boise news, Idaho news, legislature news, the entertainment news, the Farm and Ranch report, obits, Dear Abby, Blondie, Dilbert, and Luann, the “bird columnist”, the new travel columnist (which reminded me of Mark Twain’s columns), our “newbie” Natalie back from Asia, our bicycling explorer (Ted Kunz), a couple of digests, and IFF’s Wayne Hoffman. There’s quite a bit that I ignore, but that’s one of the advantages of a newspaper over a TV broadcast.
The left-leaning Associated Press is something I read warily, but the long article from the Spokesman-Review on Sunday (page A 11) was the first one that’s ever tempted me to cancel my long-standing subscription. I also get THE EPOCH TIMES, but because of the features listed above, I would really miss THE IDAHO PRESS. Let’s see some equal concern in it over left-wing extremists such as those in “Antifa”, “Desecrate Portland”, “Occupy Seattle”, etc. Most dangerous extremists, to the great disappointment of typical reporters on the case, turn out to be leftists (such as Ted Kazinski). So they quickly drop the story. And what about the lefty social warriors, who, beginning with the government schools, want to capsize our culture? News of their destructive deeds would be welcome. First, though, please ask Russ Fulcher how Nancy Pelosi’s asinine “gender-neutral” language rule is working out in the House of Representatives.
Marcia Yiapan, Nampa
Editor’s note: The Idaho Press is focused on providing coverage of the Treasure Valley. Readers looking for national and world news can visit idahopress.com for more stories.
Political hack
The letter to the editor on January 17th saying there was no shame in being conned could not have been more wrong. The inference being, of course, that those of us who voted for Donald Trump had fallen prey to a con artist. Sometimes, the only excuse for being conned is ignorance. It is ignorance when someone votes for someone whose entire political history has proven him to be a pathological liar. It is ignorance to vote for someone who was almost kicked out of college for plagiarizing a paper, and has been nailed at least twice for plagiarizing someone else’s speeches. It is ignorance to vote for someone who has blatantly lied on several occasions about his college education and has even lied to gain political points about the death of his own wife and daughter. It is ignorance to vote for someone who has repeatedly lied about using his political position to enrich himself and his family members. It is ignorant to vote for someone whose election will mean that within the next four years this country will be completely subservient to our greatest enemy, communist China. And it is extreme ignorance to vote for someone whose dementia is going to give us in a very short period of time an insidious person named Kamla Harris to be our president. In this Information age, there is no excuse for falling for the cons of a corrupt political hack named Joe Biden.
Guy Webster, Boise
Somewhere
When Blacks protest, riot police are everywhere; when Whites break into the Capital, police are, well...somewhere.
Jack Pitt, Boise
Furious
Your Sunday editorial comment regarding the legislature decision not accommodate members of the legislature who are disabled or have severe health issues was right on target. I was furious with the remarks some of the legislators made and I would not have been as polite as your editorial board was. Since we have moved to Idaho and watched the legislature I have wondered about the education system that apparently does not teach history, civics or government.
Julianne Ruby, Boise
Disgusted
I was disgusted and angered to read that the Idaho House republicans have rejected a motion to allow vulnerable co-workers to vote remotely in the face of the world-wide pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans.
This shameful, senseless decision was made despite the motion’s sponsors having narrowed the proposal down to apply only to members of the House who have physical impairments that place them at high risk for serious consequences if infected with the coronavirus. Yet 49 of the more mean-spirited members of the legislative body incredibly voted to deny a request that would have protected their more imperiled colleagues.
One of the legislators, Brent Crane, defended his “no” vote with the reasoning that, “We have rules inside this process, and every member, when they came in December, makes a decision whether they accept those rules or not.” I’m sure Rep. Muffy Davis, co-sponsor of the proposal, and other backers couldn’t have imagined when they agreed to the rules that they would be surrounded by a vast majority of self-centered, thoughtless co-workers who have collectively spurned CDC public health guidelines to wear masks and social distance to stem the spread of the lethal virus.
These people should be ashamed of themselves. Instead of rallying behind those of us who are more exposed to risk — which in decades past would have been the decent, traditionally American thing to do — this craven cadre chose to throw colleagues under the bus.
This inhumane action seems to me to be an excellent opportunity for a firestorm of legal litigation against those who have violated conditions of the Americans with Disabilities Act work-place safety provisions.
Tim Kinter, Boise
Pathway
I see that our new president is going to create a “pathway to citizenship” for all the illegal aliens living in our country.
Please, I need at least one good liberal who agrees with this policy, to tell me where you live. Because according to this policy, I can break into your house and sleep on your couch tonight. Then, I can stay as long as I like, and eventually you will adopt me into your family. My buddies like the idea too, and we are organizing a caravan to head over there now.
David Scott, Boise
What light?
Governor Little claimed in the 2021 State of the State address that, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccines are on the way! Well, I don’t know if the Governor is deceived or is deceiving us, because the truth is that by receiving only 20,000 doses a week and everyone needing 2 doses to be fully immunized it will take over 3 years to vaccinate the population of Idaho. Most Idahoans believe that we will be vaccinated by August 2021, but in order for that to happen Idaho would need to receive over 140,000 doses every week.
Is the Governor fighting for us? If yes, why haven’t we heard about it? The governors of Texas and California are speaking out and demanding more vaccines immediately. I am disturbed that Governor Little believes that a timetable of over 3 years to completion is acceptable for COVID-19 immunization. Over 500 people in Idaho get sick with COVID-19 every day. Over 1,600 Idahoans have died. Any delay in vaccinating our communities will result in more unnecessary and preventable sickness and deaths. Governor Little, you need to do better.
Kathryn Taghon, Meridian
Disappointed
I am astounded, deeply saddened, and truly disappointed by the attack on the US Capital Jan 6. But I m also truly amazed and disappointed, Is it wrong to say disgusted,by the letters to the editor, I’m looking especially at Jan 14., wanting to hang it all on Pres. Trump, our congressmen, and or Republicans. While Pres. Trump’s encouragement is inexcusable for one of such high office may I remind you that each person who participated is solely responsible for his or her actions. No one was forced to join in here or in previous riots for that matter. Blaming others has gotten so out of hand that few accept responsibility for their acts today. Republicans were not responsible any more than Democrats in charge were responsible for Portland, Seattle, Boise,etc. riots, where they were in charge. Enough of the name calling, enough of excusing unmitigated lawlessness. Hold me responsible for my act and you are responsible for your actions. We have ability and RESPONSIBILITY to choose. Each of us needs to choose to do right or accept the consequences.
One more point. We do not need and cannot afford another “stimulus” for every one. Use some thought and planning and find a way to get help to those with true need. Is it too much to suggest that they may apply and justify such aid? We have health and welfare and SBA organizations for just such efforts. We need some true fiscal responsibility in our government as well. May God bless us to do the hard work necessary to work together to solve our problems of governance.
Thomas Tingey, Caldwell
Oligarchy
Idaho doesn’t need any county comissioners or city councils. Governors and mayors are okay as long as they stick to ribbon cutting and ceremonies like awarding prizes in beauty contests. In all other matters, the Republican oligarchy controls all government. Counties and cities may make no rules that the oligarchy doesn’t like. They don’t want the federal government telling them what to do either, and keep a fund to fight the feds even when they don’t have a case. And the citizens of Idaho? Their purpose is to vote them into office, pay taxes, and not try to voice their opinion by holding referendums. That’s the way it works in Idaho. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to keep voting them in.
Edith Ward, Star
Uncaring
I read with both heartbreak and disbelief that our Republican representatives voted to reject a motion by Dem. Muffy Davis to remotely vote while the Covid -19 pandemic rages on. I wonder if this request originated from a male Republican, would the result have been the same? Through no fault of her own Ms. Davis has a health condition that places her at a much higher risk for hospitalization and possible death from a Covid-19 infection. We are living in unprecedented times and such a request is NOT unreasonable especially when Republicans fail to support social distancing and masks. Shame on them for not having more compassion for a fellow elected official in Idaho. I have been an independent voter but at this moment in time I’m proud to be a “blue girl” in an uncaring red state.
Valerie VanValkenburg, Boise