Protests
Let us look at the response to groups protesting a legitimate concern regarding police treatment for people of color and then compare that to the response to the group marching on our nation’s capitol based on a lie that the election was stolen. Violence from either group should be dealt with by the full weight of our laws. However, it appears to me that there was a measured difference in preparation and treatment of the mob that descended on Washington DC to disrupt an essential function of our government. It only reinforces that maybe the BLM protesters have a genuine complaint.
Kelly Temple, Boise
Equity
We, as a book study group of mostly white persons who support equity and anti-racism, condemn in the strongest possible way the actions of white domestic terrorists storming our nation’s Capitol on January 6, 2021. ( Caste by Isabel Wilkerson is our current book.)
We speak out against the mob insurrection at the Capitol Building as well as President Trump’s seditious encouragement to act with force on the Capitol . As Idahoans, we will not be silent about this evil of racism in the form of white supremacy. We point out the double standard of police response in comparison to last year’s Black Lives Matter protests. We listen to the voices of Black and Brown peoples describing racist practices of police and white citizens. We work to understand our own complicity in white privilege contributing to the ill-treatment of our Brown and Black neighbors and replace it with positive, peaceful, and supportive actions. We call for all people and government leaders to support an equitable and just society.
Edwin Keener, Boise, on behalf of the Anti-Bias Book Club
Idaho way
Worldview or Civility?
The day after our nation’s Capitol was stormed, I noticed that a friend posted a story linking the rioters with Antifa. I researched and found 8 stories from reliable news agencies clearly identifying them as Trump supporters. I gave these stories to my friend. Normally, I steer clear of political arguments, but the choice to believe things without verification and share these unverified beliefs with others as truth can ultimately lead to bad things.
I ran for the legislature in 2012 as a Democrat in Nampa....ha! I knocked thousands of doors and had lots of conversations with good people. Many of them would never vote Democrat. Some said it, more did not, and all were so polite that I really thought I had support until (predictably) I got 30% of the vote in our generally Republican community. I didn’t know what these good people felt simply because they were too polite to tell me.
That’s the Idaho Way, and I hope it never changes. One of the things I love best about my community is that nearly everyone says hi; random strangers strike up conversations. Who cares if my neighbors have different beliefs? I have great neighbors that are friendly and that I can trust to lend me a hand when I need it.
My point is that we all have differing worldviews, but civility needs to trump worldview. Living in grace is understanding that I’m not always right and that I must love my neighbor as myself.
Today, treating my neighbor with civility means I need to mind what I say is truth and to verify what I believe to be truth. I need to remember that any desire to express my truth takes a backseat to the command to be civil to my brother.
Clayton Trehal, Nampa
Recovery
The results of the recent presidential election have left the political system in a bad place, with polls saying that three-fourths of Republicans don’t believe the election was legitimate and won’t trust future elections. That seems like a seriously bad outcome for the long-term health of our Republic. Somehow these people must be convinced about the steps that have been taken to disprove Donald Trump’s lies about the election, lies that he has been telling almost since the day he became President in 2017.
Anyone who has followed events closely knows about the numerous court cases that have been filed by the Trump campaign, mostly in the few swing states where the margins of victory were relatively small. All sorts of outlandish statements about voter fraud were made to the press, but in court, one is in danger of jail time if they lie, so those outlandish claims weren’t made. The result, in the fifty-plus cases, was that they were all thrown out, because they were untrue. I have to assume many of those who are still convinced of voter fraud are not aware of these events, but they are all easily verifiable.
Walt Thode, Boise
Worried
We know the Capital breach on Jan.6 was a preplanned event. The FBI and NYPD knew from internet reports there was a “war” planned on the capital. They warned Washington DC law enforcement and Capital police. The Capital police asked Capital security officials 6 times for National Guard reinforcement starting 2 days before. With 500,000 plus people in DC, why were the National Guard not called up. This was all preventable. Why did they not stop the riots all summer? Find out who knew of this event and failed to call out the National Guard. (Mayor Bowser, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer)
Even more frightening is the assault on our 1st amendment rights by Big Tech, National Media, Big national corporations, TV, newspapers. We have long known that freedom of speech was being suppressed (colleges). News media has a strong left wing bias. Facebook, Twitter, Goggle, You Tube are suppressing freedom of expression and thought of conservatives thru all internet communication. Parler and conservative speech is not allowed. People’s lives (businesses, jobs, book deals, insurances) are being threatened just for voting for Trump and feeling that there was corruption in the 2020 election. They are trying to cancel out conservative thought and speech. It is laughable that Twitter is speaking up for free speech in Uganda ahead of their election but censored free speech of Hunter Biden corruption prior to our election.
Today I read the UMC Gen. Secretary Dr. Henry-Crowe is asking to bar President Trump from public office. She is rationalizing white privilege and racism, a leftist propaganda tactic. We are even being indoctrinated by the left in the United Methodist Church. Church members beware of what your leaders are doing.
Free Speech, free unbiased press and new media, and freedom of indoctrination of religion is being threatened. BE WORRIED
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
Complicit
Senators Crapo & Risch, Your refusal to acknowledge the factual outcome of the election enabled Trump to foment the outrageous assault on our Capitol last week. You knew that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won. And yet, you said nothing to congratulate them as the duly elected, incoming President and Vice-President. Every ensuing legal challenge was rejected. Every recount confirmed the Democratic victory. Your silence in the run-up to the Electoral College Certification allowed Trump to convince his followers that the election was stolen. Your failure to refute this horrendous lie means that you were complicit in Trump’s attempts to overthrow our democracy. I agree with Kathleen Bonnette who wrote in the U.S. Catholic (published 1-8-21) that “Donald Trump must be impeached or otherwise removed immediately and barred from holding office. The daily damage he is doing to America—much of it criminal—is inexcusable… Trump’s incitement of mob violence earlier today in D.C. is just the latest in a series of insults and assaults on our democracy.” Addressing Republican members of Congress, Ms. Bonnette also says: “The insurrectionists might not align with your values, but your values empowered the man who incited them. Public repentance and atonement are in order.” She’s right! Your late colleague, the Honorable Senator John Lewis, urged us all: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” Gentlemen, do your duty. When the Article of Impeachment comes to the Senate this week, vote to convict Donald Trump. Only in this way will you be able to show public repentance for having enabled Trump during his 4-year term. Only in this way can you begin to atone for the incalculable damage his Administration has done to our beloved country.
Gwynne McElhinney, Boise
Opportunity
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nations wounds....” We are as divided now as we were in 1865, when Abraham Lincoln started his 2nd term. Over 360,000 Union soldiers had been killed in the 4 years of Civil War. We are not even a year into the pandemic and 381,000 have died. We need healing now, not more demagoguery. Vice President Pence sent a conciliatory letter to Speaker Pelosi on January 12.
I hope that President Biden uses his opportunity on January 20 in the Inaugural Address to start the healing, not pour more gasoline on the fire.
Andrew Asdell, Boise