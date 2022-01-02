Elected officials
I recently contacted the Vallivue School Board trustees using the email addresses listed on their website, but could not get a single member of the board to engage in conversation or even respond. Not even my zone 4 representative, Paul Tierney, would respond. Why do we have elected officials that supposedly work for the people if they are unwilling to even acknowledge those very people they say they represent? When I called the Vallivue School District main office, I was told that the school board is their boss and that they cannot force them to respond to their emails. So if the school board is the boss, who do we contact when they are ignoring our attempts at addressing issues that affect our children? Are we just stuck until the next election cycle? I realize that the school board members have other full-time jobs that they do as well, but that is not an excuse. You should not run for an office unless you have the time to fulfill the obligations associated with it.
Kristi Christensen
Nampa
Simplifying property taxes
After 22 years, President, Associated Taxpayers of Idaho (retired), this is my (ABC) attempt to simplify the process.
Step 1, Taxing Districts- The many districts follow a legal process to set a tax levy rate (C). Each district has a total amount of taxable property value (A), some include yours. They complete a statutory allowed budget (B). The property tax budget amount (B) divided by the district’s assessed taxable value (A) equals their tax levy rate (C). Thus, B/A=C.
Step 2, Property Taxpayer- The sum of your taxing district levy rates results in your total rate (C). Your total rate times your taxable property value (A) results in your property tax (B). Thus, C x A=B. Example: total of my home’s 2021 taxing district levies (C) was .010929350 (largest being Boise City, Boise School District and Ada County). My small home’s taxable value (A) was $291,000. The product of C times A was my property tax (B), $3,180.48.
I hope this simplifies the process. Most complexity is Step 1’s applicable laws/rules.
Randy Nelson
Boise
Freedom for all
William Beck (December 21) defends Scott Yenor’s right to freedom of speech, and fondly remembers the freedoms for which WWII was fought. An honest look at history, however, reveals that those freedoms were reserved for the dominant group, white males.
Yenor and his friends at the Idaho Freedom Foundation (and their friends in the Idaho legislature) want to reserve those freedoms for that same dominant group. It is time to review the law.
Since the Constitution didn’t protect the rights of those who are not in the dominant group, Congress passed the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect the rights of minorities and women. Again, that wasn’t enough, so Congress passed Title IX in June 1972, prohibiting discrimination against women in education.
The women in Yenor’s BSU classes have the same rights as Yenor. While Yenor has the right to say what he wants, he doesn’t have the right to project his biases on his students at the expense of their educations. It is up to BSU to see that he doesn’t.
Karen Carter Hiner
Nampa
Profane flags
I’m in my car at a stop light and look over at the truck next to me. Stickers in the window say “Semper Fi — USMC,” a small American flag flies out the back window and a large blue flag flying out the bed of the truck says “FK BIDEN and FK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.” The “F” word is spelled out in this case.
I’ve voted for ten Presidents. I have never seen this level of disrespect for the President of the United States. I do believe the “F” word has a place in the American language. There are those who disagree. That’s why I would never make a display of the word in such a public way. It’s not okay to take away my right to a peaceful day because you want to fly a display of such horrible disrespect in my face. I can only hope within my lifetime that the tide turns to being decent toward human beings.
Donna Brodsky
Boise
Joe Manchin
This letter, which I recently sent to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, may not at first appear to be of local Idaho interest, but I believe the elements of self-interest and short-term goals identified accurately reflect what seems to be going on, with very few exceptions, in our own State Legislature. This should be a cautionary tale. We abandon the long term common good at our own peril.
“To me, to answer the question posed by a recent news headline, ‘what does Joe Manchin really want’ is two simple things; first, to protect and enhance his 7.6 million-dollar net worth and second, perhaps, to enhance his position to become a viable candidate for president in 2024. To protect the first he needs to pay proper homage to West Virginia coal interests, of which he is a significant part. This requires him to look at the short term good for Joe Manchin rather than the long term common good. The second item requires him to play politics rather than statesmanship.
Robert Ladendorff
Nampa