State of the State
In his recent state of the state address, Governor Little proudly announced, that for the second year in a row that because of his leadership, the state has a $1.6B budget surplus. In the same announcement, the Governor scolded the federal government for significantly increasing debt levels compared to Idaho’s conservative “kitchen table economics.” Senator Risch and KTVB were quick to rebroadcast the Governor’s sentiment. To anyone that has fully analysed the budget surplus, this is the result of Idaho not spending nearly $2B in federally provided COVID relief funds which is mostly the result of Idaho ranking 45th in the nation of actual COVID impact amidst the federal funds being distributed evenly based on population. Thus the budget surplus has nothing to do with the leadership of the Governor where Idaho did nothing different than any other state and further the source of the surplus is the federal debt that the Governor is claiming to be so much better than. For the governor to suggest anything otherwise is shameless self promotion.
Derek Leavitt
Melba
Republican platformMr. Tom Luna, I was thrilled to read your Guest Commentary in the Idaho Press on Jan. 9, 2022, where you quoted from the preamble of the Republican platform. I was especially happy to read that the official Republican platform states, “that each person’s dignity, freedom, ability, and responsibility must be honored...” and “We believe in equal rights, equal justice, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age, or disability.” The fact that the Republican party stands for “equal opportunity for all” and believes that “each person’s dignity must be honored”, I am looking very forward to Idaho’s Republican legislators finally adding the words: sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Human Rights Act. Refusing to add these words diminishes the dignity and freedoms of a percentage of our Idaho citizens. The GOP platform clearly says that Republicans are against this, so, let’s go, Republicans, let’s live out our Republican platform and “add the words!”
Barbara Condon
Garden City
Republican primary
Every candidate on the 2022 Republican primary ballot will need to correctly answer yes to one question to earn my vote. No hesitation, no hedging and no extra political B.S. is acceptable, just a definite yes. My question is short and simple: Was Joe Biden legally elected President in 2020? A yes answer will tell me I have found a candidate able to face the facts and the will of the majority of voters without being a sore loser. A candidate who is honest and smart enough to identify and reject Trump’s big lie about voter fraud. A candidate who still supports the Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the peaceful transfer of political power, not mob rule by far right domestic terrorists. A candidate who still believes in a democracy of one person, one vote, not in restrictive laws that suppress anyone’s right to vote. A candidate who will put their constituents and their country before the intimidations of any political party. I just hope I can find one candidate who will answer yes.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons
January 22 is an historic day, marking the 2021 adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
The United States has not signed the treaty, which represents the will of 122 nations and has compelling moral force for all members of the global community.
Idahoans have good reason to bring awareness to this treaty. Idaho currently stores radioactive waste from the Cold War at the Idaho National Laboratory which lies above the Snake River Aquifer, the drinking water source for 300,000 Idahoans.
Radioactive fallout from bomb tests in Nevada 70 years ago drifted into Idaho, creating irreparable damage in communities such as Blaine County, one with high concentrations of radioactive Iodine-131.
Last year, despite their country’s not yet a signatory, Americans celebrated in over 100 events with banners, bell-ringing, contact with elected officials, and Treaty readings. This year, numerous events are planned.
Help message “Join the Treaty” to government from fellow Idahoans on Saturday, January 22. A COVID-safe Treasure Valley event at Boise Unitarian, 12:30–1 p.m. Information: snakeriveralliance.org.
Sally Casler
Boise
Sotomayor’s claimIn the spirit of helping to correct misinformation I thought I would begin with Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s claim that over 100,000 children are currently hospitalized with COVID and that many of them are on ventilators. Depending on the reporting agency hospitalizations are around 5,000 with no reported data on ventilators. I could chalk it up to a simple mistake if she was a few thousand off but being off by a factor of 20? Very, very concerning. Where is she getting her information from? Locally, Dr. David Pate is angry that his grandsons are getting COVIF and claims this wouldn’t have happened if the West Ada School District mandated masks? Neither masks or vaccines prevent you from getting COVID Dr. Pate. N95 masks offer the best protection but are not 100% effective. According to data at Johns Hopkins there is no difference between states that have mandates and those that don’t. Please fact check me folks. All of my information came from Johns Hopkins School and the CDC.
Allan Oney
Nampa