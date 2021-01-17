Shame
I’m addressing the cabinet secretaries (Betsy DeVos, Education, and Elaine Chao, Transportation) who resigned precipitously last week. If the support you have demonstrated for President Trump for the past four years is real, you had an obligation to remain and try to prevent his removal under the 25th amendment. If his behavior recently made you think he could not carry out his duties, you had an obligation to remain and encourage VP Pence to remove him. If you did not have any opinion about him, (!) you could have stayed to help your department transition smoothly to a new administration. To quit now is the worst kind of selfish cowardice. Today we learned that Chad Wolf, Homeland Security, and joined the rats fleeing the ship. His department, more than any other , could use some leadership during the transition. Shame on all of you.
Jill Jasper, Boise
Hypocritical
I disagree with the potential appointment of Raul Labrador to the Central District Health Board. He is not particularly qualified and admitted as such. I don’t think he has an interest in public health and will promote the health of our citizens. He also came under fire in 2017, when he said during a Lewiston town hall that “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” (January 13, 2021 Idaho Statesman article). He has also been observed in public not wearing a mask and thinks they are overrated. He also stated- “I have watched over the last year as unelected officials have been making decisions that affect people’s lives in a most intimate way,” said Labrador, now an unelected official himself. “I have been watching how decisions that are supposed to be based on science become politicized, and I think the people of Ada County and the people of Idaho need somebody who has a little bit of common sense, that understands the political implications and the scientific implications and more than anything, the personal implications.” (January 13, 2021 Idaho Statesman article) This is very hypocritical on his part.
Curt Kelley, Boise
Con artist
I think everyone, at some point in their life is taken in by a con artist. There is no shame in this. To be conned does not mean we are not intelligent, good-hearted people. It just means someone knew exactly how to say what we wanted to hear and used that ability to convince us to believe something that was not true. Some people quickly catch on, reject the con and become smarter and hopefully a bit more cautious. Some never see it happening until after the con man has achieved his desired goal. The most coveted prize though for a con artist is not the person who never sees it coming. It's the one who eventually sees the con but is too prideful to admit they were fooled. They will say or do almost anything to save themselves from the shame of having to admit that they have been conned. Prideful people are the ultimate conquest for a truly gifted con artist because they will excuse and explain-away any behavior to protect the con artist that they have aligned themselves with. Pride allows a con artist to enslave and weaponize their followers. The more a person tries to protect their pride, the more fervently they will serve their master. A con artist needs no chains or fences to bind followers to their will. They only need pride. This is where the true shame lies.
Travis Palmer, Caldwell
Socialist ravine
I just watched the house impeach the President, I seen that there were 10 Republican TRAITORS that voted to impeach. The only thing I can say is those were not Trump supporters that stormed the White House. Due to the Democrats getting control of the White House, I hope all of you that voted for Democrats enjoy living in a socialist ravine.
Terry White, Wilder
Common sense
Realizing that everything is about to change, no matter how we voted, no matter what we say, our lives are never going to be the same.
Confusing isn't it, by the hostility of family and friends lately? We look at people we have known all our lives so hate-filled that they agree with opinions they would never express as their own.
We see other countries going Socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan to us?
It's un-American for the census to count how many Americans are in America?
People who say there is no such thing as gender are demanding a female president.
We promote "free speech" as long as it agrees with our opinion and suppress what we don't agree with.
Criminals are caught and released to hurt more people but stopping them is bad because it is a violation of THEIR rights. Are the police the bad guys and the bad guys the good guys?
It was "cool" for Joe Biden to "blackmail" the President of Ukraine but it is an impeachable offense if Donald Trump inquires about it.
People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees?
Cheat to get someone into college you go to jail but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free?
America doesn't need to see the tax returns of a billionaire who became a public servant, America needs to see the tax returns of public servants who became millionaires while being public servants.
We seem to be living in an upside down world where right is wrong and wrong is right.
Just read the editorial pages to see examples of common sense replaced with anger, vitriol and misinformation. Sad.
Dean Jedry, Eagle
Breaking point
FREE SPEECH as we once enjoyed by being Americans is now dead! Five tech giants, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, Amazon have dictated that Parler, a social platform has not reined in its users' conservative views. As a result Parler was banned from the tech's platforms. Conservatives had been leaving Facebook for Parler's unrestrictive use, and gained about 20 million followers, and in this reader's opinion, was a threat to FB. It seems that contents from "foreign agents" making threats against America is acceptable, along with foul content from elitists who are "connected" to socialist agendas. Now the media has painted all those in attendance to the "steal" rally (1/6/21), with a broad brush as SEDITIONISTS. Yup, those who did not march onto the Capitol now feel they could be targeted, have removed their posts on FB out of fear of retribution. There are reports of employers taking action against employees who posted being there by terminating their jobs. Lawmakers who had the guts to object to the electoral college certification have received backlash not only from the socialist dems, but even some in their own party. AOC has threaten to make a list of WH Trump staff workers who may later regret their affiliation with Trump, Stalin would be proud of you, Comrade. I'm sure the next banning will be the flying of the yellow "Don't Tread on Me" flag, which socialist left have deemed as being racist and expression of bigotry. According to Wikipedia: "The snake was an established symbol for America at the time. Benjamin Franklin notably used it, saying the rattlesnake never backed down when provoked, which captured 'the temper and conduct of America.'" Maybe Biden was right about "a dark winter", not in reference to Covid, but America's breaking point! And the beat goes on.
Gene Martin, Emmett
No evidence
I am outraged that all four of our congressional representatives are making accusations that all of the thousands of Americans who were poll workers and counted all of the ballots would certify a fraudulent count. I have worked in the election process through 5 different elections, as a District election judge, chief precinct judge and a poll worker. Every worker takes an oath for a secure and accurate election. Every person who votes also signs an oath and provides evidence that they are eligible to vote. I would ask each one of them if they have every worked at a polling place or watched the results being counted, before they accuse us of fraud. These representatives are just providing cover and enforcing the lies of the president. This month we all witnessed the results of their silence or actions.
The president and his conspirators went through every level of the court system all the way to the Supreme Court and all were thrown out because of NO EVIDENCE. The president’s attorneys couldn’t lie in court or they would lose their licenses, again NO EVIDENCE.
Every congressional representative in the congress who spoke out and voted to advance those incendiary statements needs to be EXPELLED from their office. Their actions facilitated the insurrection which resulted in 5 people dying and our Capitol being terrorized by armed insurrectionists. They then again stood up to lie about fraudulent votes by making OBJECTIONINGS to show support for a despot who demanded he stay in office against the will of millions the people. This is the legacy of our 4 congressional representatives for life.
Diane Jensen, Meridian
Some thoughts
Buzz words, cliches, and phrases that I do not wish to see in the year 2021:
Totally, total, push back, double down, walk back, slow walk, tone, victory lap, pandemic, coronavirus, covid (the word), anytime soon, weather-maker, judge, triggered, awesome, 110%, has got, Jake from State Farm, Danny Boy by Flo and her 3 alter-egos, my bad, closure, actually, inclusive, perfect.
Now for the world of Sports:
Dropping Dimes, throw down, dodge a bullet, shoot oneself in the foot, the next level, walk-off home run, chippy, almost intercepted, bow their necks, ridiculous catch, can't, couldn't, put the ball on the ground.
I will say this, about 90% of the supporters of the honorable President Donald Trump that were standing around the United States Capitol building desired to be there with their signs, their flags, hang around a few hours making their protest known and then go home, or at least have a fine meal at the Olive Garden and stay the night in a Holiday Inn.
I ask, how more American can that be? hahaha!
The 10% of the lunatic fringe were exactly what I said, lunatics.
They do not represent the 75 million salt of the Earth Conservatives that seek common sense leadership that President Donald Trump can definitely provide.
As for the Buffalo Bill 2021-redux character that broke and entered into the Capitol. That dude evidently had OD'd on too many buffalo chips.
Where does all of this leave us?
A democrat party that wants to impeach for the 2nd time our honorable President Donald Trump,
They will not wait 8 days.
That is what I call true HATE.
Lastly to the City of Caldwell, thank you for the stop sign on Albany Street at the corner of Albany and 9th St. N.
God Bless America!
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
Wealth
“We may have democracy or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we cannot have both.” Justice Louis Brandeis
To be clear, Communist Socialism, as in China and Russia, may say they’re Socialist but obviously their socialism is autocratic--no democracy.
Socialism, meaning for the common good of the people, has been misunderstood and abused in America. Researching, I found that our country was founded on socialism and remains so today.
Democratic Socialism, such as in Finland, Sweden, Australia, etc., call themselves Democratic Socialists. That system, though not perfect--no government is--works well for them.
The reason I like Democratic Socialists is that they allow capitalism but put a cap on how much money the wealthy can reap from those who produce for them. The idea is that everyone should share in the wealth and live a quality life.
We 99%ers seem to have given up on this idea even though capitalism, when unchecked, causes our poverty. Among other things, it gets rid of unions, moves companies to other countries, passes the money to its heirs and stockholders rather than supporting the infrastructure.
NO ONE needs billions and trillions of dollars AND, NO, it is not theirs! They have stolen it by not looking out for the common good of the people.
Being afraid of too much Big Government, such as Democratic Socialism, is propaganda to keep capitalists in power. Many wise statesmen have warned us against letting the wealthy become dominant.
Too late: Our country is ruled by finances. The money people have kept their lackeys in political power so they, the 1%, can make the rules.
What will it take for us--the majority-- to become active citizens in the saving of our nation? Capitalism can be reined in if we demand it from our government.
Lois Morgan, Boise
Retrumplicans
The last week has shown the world the true Retrumplican party. A party that has been taken over by radicalized terrorists. These people are no different than al-Qaida or Isis. They use the same bullying tactics of fear and terror to obtain their goals. Only one retrumplican U.S. senator has consistently refused to be threatened into obedience by das Fuhrer, (Mitt Romney.) Donald Trump obtained power exactly like the last greatest evil con-man, Adolf Hitler. He has used lies, racism, fear, and threats to establish a base of terrorists just like Hitler's brown shirts. The retrumplican politicians dare not say anything negative about the emperor lest they get vilified. A few are now voicing disproval of the monster, but it is too little too late. The deafening silence of the retrumplicans only shows that they agree with his policies of racism, hatred, and dictatorship.
It would be nice if all but one of the trumpy traitorous cowards in the U.S. Congress would resign, but they won't. So we will have wait and do the correct thing and vote them out at the ballot box. That's how a democracy works. Maybe all you deniers should get a video watch it and learn how a Democratic Republic works. I would ask you to read the constitution but it would only confuse you.
Recently the mayor of Dodge City, Kansas a Republican, resigned, relocated, and left the retrumplican party. She had received so many death threats that she was afraid for her life and the lives of her family. What was her horrible crime? She asked people to social distance and wear a mask. She said, "The Republican party is no longer the party I grew up with. It is now a mob of mean spirited bullies." COUNTRY BEFORE PARTY PLEASE
Paul Schooley, Boise
Patriotism
Concerning Glen Atkinson's January 10th letter to the Idaho Press. After reading it, my only reaction is to say, "Thank you, Atkinson, for sharing your 'remarkably insightful' analysis with us!" According to Atkinson, because I and millions of other Americans support President Trump we are at the least, unpatriotic, and at the worse, treasonous! I'm glad he told me or I wouldn't have known! I would have never known that my thirty-year career in law enforcement was "unpatriotic" and "treasonous!" I would have never known that the two separate wars I voluntarily served in as a member of the United States Army in both active and reserve status was "unpatriotic" and "treasonous!" More upsetting to me is that I'll have to relate this sad "truth" to my fellow men and women who served with me and in many cases, sacrificed much, much more than I, or Atkinson, ever did.
Someone once said, "You are entitled to your opinion, but not to your own facts." Perhaps Atkinson should seriously reflect on this statement. There are a countless number of us who are President Trump supporters that would be eager to compare our "patriotism credentials" with him any time, any day! I can't print what I actually think of Atkinson's letter. However, there is a somewhat unflattering saying used by members of the military that I would like to paraphrase. "Atkinson's view is consistent with someone who is in the rear with the gear!"
Randy Poole, Boise