Voting rights
Our right to vote and to have our votes counted is in peril. Our senators are probably not inclined to vote for S2747, the Freedom to Vote act, and S4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Many State Legislatures are passing laws making it more difficult to vote, especially for people of color, and people of low economic status. They are also passing legislation making it possible for legislators to usurp the votes of the people and submit their own. If this happens, and it is a real possibility, we are not longer a democracy. I have written our senators asking them to do the right thing, and to preserve our rights to vote and to preserve our democracy. We are in crisis, we must act. Each of us must act!
Carl Erling
Boise
Legislative leaders, get important work done first
In order to get the REAL work of the people done this legislative session (education, infrastructure, and property tax relief), the people ask the legislature's thought leaders to please put your IFF blinders on. Please do not even consider the unsubstantiated bills put forth by the ultra-right until you get the important work done.
Every session in recent years, it seems as though the legislation that is truly meaningful to the majority of Idahoans gets deferred to the last week or two of the session, at which time hastily cobbled together, legality fraught bills that can help ID citizens are pushed through without proper research and forethought, or often, any foundation in reality. Further, let’s base the legislation on data and facts, not the whims of the fringe politicians (e.g., CRT).
Governor Little: PLEASE set the tone that you will not be signing any bills until the needed work of the People is done.
Legislative Leaders: Please “LEAD”.
Pat Klocke
Boise
Idaho Freedom Foundation
In Jim Jones’s most recent column he would have you believe, without proof, that the IFF is funded by out-of-state money. He then refers to the late Steve Hartgen who called the IFF the “Idaho Slavery Foundation” as it “would put Idaho under the thumb of out of state, shadowy groups who want to…slash and burn down state government entities.”
Jim Jones is very good at using unsubstantiated claims in his opinion pieces. Jim Jones has sited many times the unsubstantiated story run by the NY Times that then President Trump had maligned our veterans of the 2nd world war. The NY Times proof was from 4 unidentified sources. Later twenty identified sources soundly rejected those claims by first-hand experience.
Neither Jim Jones nor the late Steve Hartgen have any proof of the claims of out-of-state money going to the IFF. Wayne Hoffman’s rebuttal to these claims has never been published by the Idaho Press. Maybe it’s time to hear from Wayne since we certainly hear from Jim Jones.
James Graham
McCall
Republican platform
I read Sunday January 9th Guest Commentary written by Tom Luna. In it he states the wonderful Republican platform. Unfortunately, actions of the party don't adhere much with the platform. Words don't have much weight when actions speak louder.
Errol Waters
Meridian
'Everything is good'
Wow, everything is good. Georgia beat Alabama and Governor Little wants to increase the education budget. Now, if he will announce and soundly defeat the Lt. Governor and then the management of the Idaho Press will place the guest editorials by the Chair of the Republican Party on the comic page where they belong then Spring will come, the Legislature will adjourn and more people will agree to be vaccinated. As Lee Trevino said, "Is this a great country or what?"
Darrel Reisch
Nampa