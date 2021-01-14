Think
It should be obvious to any thinking person that America is broken and it can’t be fixed. America only works if people, despite their political, religious or philosophical views, respect each other and act accordingly. When people call for the murder of governmental officials, storm national buildings, destroy public property, and refuse to listen to anyone whose views are to any degree different from theirs, the system just will not work, and if the system does not work, the nation is finished. I suggest that any thinking person start having their grandchildren learn to speak Chinese. Also ,look at recent events in Hong Kong, think about how the Chinese government would respond to recent events in Washington D.C., and how the Chinese government regards private ownership of firearms. Think, people. Show a little restraint, a little love and a compassion, people.
Walter Varnes, Nampa
Votes
Never ever vote for a democrat again. You don’t need to. They’ll find the votes somewhere.
John Duncan, Nampa
Rule of law
To Idaho’s Congressmen & Senators
The shameful attack on our nation’s capitol calls out for leadership and accountability. Your statement addressing the riots is inadequate. You cannot spend four years enabling, denying, excusing, encouraging and ignoring the ARSONIST and expect accolades for condemning the ARSON. This desecration was entirely predictable and you unconditionally supported the person most likely to bring it about. Your collective silence has been deafening. Every time you had a chance to call out the POTUS’s outlandish/criminal behavior, you failed. Were you asleep?? All of you allowed yourselves to be conned with your eyes wide open.
I ask you to please finish out your terms and commit yourselves to repairing some of the damage that occurred on your watch both domestically and internationally. Try and restore faith in the word of America and work to rebuild your party on the principles you claim it once stood for. Trump has never made a secret of his contempt regarding honor, truth, loyalty, respect, Patriotism and the Rule of Law.
Mark Bussolini, Boise
Good faith
My father was among the first people on the beach at Normandy. His war ended the for first time about halfway across France, with an injury that marked him for life. It ended for the second time when he died in 2001, before the Twin Towers fell.
My brother and I both served in Vietnam, and our war was over for the first time by 1970. His war ended for the second time when he died in 2016, before Donald Trump became president. Mine, apparently, is not over yet.
Like my father and my brother, I’m proud that I stepped up when my turn came, but I’m grateful that they both died before witnessing events that would have broken their hearts. And, watching what others did last Wednesday, I have to ask my own broken heart, why are those people attacking the country for which I put it all on the line?
Was Donald Trump right when he called me a sucker and a loser? Did I fight only for the right of others acting in bad faith to assault the legitimate proceedings of the government I served in good faith?
Charles Yates, Caldwell
Predigested
How come when they were burning and looting in Oregon & the state of Washington it was not classified Mobs Rioting just protesting? All they were whining and yelling about then was to De-fund the police so they would not hurt the poor protesters! Shoe on the other foot now and the media is calling them a Mob and they are rioting! I would call that a Bit on the Predigested side wouldn’t you?
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Impeach
After the past week’s events — the call by President Trump to Georgia’s Secretary of State asking him to “find” votes and the “call to arms” to his supporters who then stormed the United States Capitol – I’ve been contemplating the impeachment of the President and these are the things that come to mind: So, he just walks away and gets a free pass? He gets a lifetime annual pension of $200,000+, travel expenses, lifelong Secret Service protection for him, his wife and son until he turns 16?
There has to be consequences for his actions. Five people DIED as a result of the actions taken by those who were incited to violence, not to mention the mental anguish and fear suffered by those in the Capitol who were literally running for their lives, and the destruction of the building itself.
Donald Trump needs to be impeached. He cannot be allowed to ever run for public office again. The fact there are so few days left in this term is irrelevant. He’s gotten a free pass for too long and there must now be a cost for the damage he has done and the shame he has brought to our country.
Lynn Sims, Boise
Open letter
The open letter to Russ Fulcher by Susan Whipple, published on Friday, January 8, was the best letter I have read in the Letters section for a long time. She did a most effective job of taking Russ to the woodshed for his seditious participation in the objections to the count of electoral votes, which he continued even after the assault on the capitol on Wednesday, January 6. She is most correct in her conclusion that Russ should resign – now.
Ms. Whipple’s letter shows her moral clarity and her clear understanding of how our government should function. So I wish to convey to her my standing offer to be a campaign contributor and volunteer if she should decide to run against Russ in 2022 (since he won’t have the decency to resign). I hope others will join such an effort.
Everett Wohlers, Meridian
The fall
“The higher they claw the further they fall.” Mussolini, hanging up side down — naked — with the mob jeering. Hitler — who shot his wife and himself in his under ground Bunker — where automobiles now drip oil upon the asphalt. Then there was Nero — and his Villa by the Sea.
David Bohart, Nampa
True feelings
Now we know — President Donald Trump is the virus that was and is infecting the United States of America. He has, for four years, spread his poisonous vile, hate, and lies. Among those carrying and spreading his virus are Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher. He has blood on his hands for the deaths and the assault on the United States Constitution. And, to my Republican friends who are trying to explain the sedition away as legal protest, as the violence of only a few, I say you too have been infected with the Trump virus. There is no justification for what happened. It was criminal, it was deadly, it was treason. I ask them: If your home was invaded by a crazed mob shouting, “Hang ‘em! Hang ‘em!”, would you justify them as peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment right? Your silence and shame expresses your true feelings.
Russell Joki, Meridian
Senses
If you voted for the Republican presidential candidate last November, what were you feeling January 6, as you watched a mob storm the U.S. Capitol? As you saw insurrectionists break glass windows & doors, ransack & loot offices and then pose for selfies to post online, what was your gut reactioh?
Did you feel justified as the “protesters” broke into the Capitol complex to stop the certification of the 50 states’ electoral votes and the peaceful transition of power. Or did you feel horrified that “our capitol” was criminally violated by an unruly mob, urged on by weeks of lies from the currant occupant of the White House & his supporters?
If you did not get a sick, uneasy feeling in the pit of your stomach, seeing this happening in our country, perhaps you’ve been gradually numbed & blinded.
How? By years of being told over and over again not to believe what your eyes are seeing and your ears are hearing. What will it take to restore you to your senses?
Arlene Studer, Eagle
Dignity
“If not now, when?”
What would it take for our legislators to invoke laws and statutes to remove a president for his/her actions? It seems it would have to be more than 25,000+ lies, traitorous contact with international enemies, financial corruption, billions of dollars for his corporate friends and himself, massive unemployment and poverty, assaults and penalties to anyone who disagrees with him, doing nothing to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths of American citizens, ballooning the national debt by 8 trillion dollars, inciting a riot and invasion of our national capitol, initiating and encouraging racism, embracing enemies of America and other assaults on our national interest.
This letter is not for the 40% of Republicans who reportedly believe everything Trump says is the gospel truth and everything Democrats say is untrue and bad. You cultists can sit in your little dens, wave your flags and tell each other how patriotic you are. You are to be ignored, not feared. You are, hopefully, already as destructive as you will get. Meanwhile, those Republicans who ARE patriots will join in restoring civility and dignity to our country. The rest of you can just run along and relax, knowing the country has a leader who will not embarrass and betray you.
Charles Tate, Garden City
Better
Cheers to the Post Register’s editorial board for their 1/8/21 commentary on the role that the Idaho delegation (Fulcher, Simpson, Fulcher and Crapo) played in the events of January 6th. The commentary was spot on. This attempted coup shined a bright light on those in Congress who are “...ready to set aside the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy in order to have power.” Unfortunately, our elected representatives — most especially Russ Fulcher — are part of this group. “The disgrace at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was simply the whirlwind reaped from the wind our congressional delegation helped sow.” We. Deserve. Better.
Valerie Ruxton, Eagle
Dear Russ
Several years ago, my wife and I had just graduated from the University of Idaho and we moved to Meridian. I began my career in education as a teacher in Meridian High School. For several years in order to supplement my beginning teacher salary, I had an early morning school bus route picking up students taking them to their respective schools. One of the routes I had was to pick up the Fulcher children. Later, I got to know your family quite well. Your father was a hard-working farmer and your mother was a delightful and talented lady who taught our children piano lessons. Little did I know at that time that your name would become etched in the history books as a representative from Idaho in the United States Congress.
But sadly, your name will be etched in the books on the wrong side of history and our democracy. You are just as guilty as the pro Trump mob of insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol and desecrated our sacred temple of democracy. By your actions and in-actions, you and your colleagues have enabled and encouraged an attack on our democracy. You have ignored the truth and have succumbed to the never-ending stream of lies coming from the president.
I call upon our elected Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Representative Mike Simpson and you Russ Fulcher to do all in your power to assist in immediately stabilizing the nation, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting our democracy and national security by supporting the effort to remove President Donald Trump from power by any legal means. Please muster your courage, decency and loyalty to the U.S. Constitution as your oaths of office demand.
John Mundt, Meridian
Character
An epiphany was realized for many Americans on January 6th; ironically on the same day as the Feast of the Epiphany.
This epiphany unfolded as our nation’s capitol was besieged with Trump supporters resulting in four deaths, vandalism and confederate and Trump flags paraded throughout the premises.
America’s epiphany, manifested through the actions of a narcissistic President, is a recognition of the importance of character in leadership. Political affiliation and issues must be seen in the light of character in leadership.
During the Trump Presidency many chose silence refusing to acknowledge that an extreme narcissist is only concerned with issues to the extent that it will glorify or preserve self.
Silence was especially hurtful for many when it remained so deafening within some faith communities or when truth and facts no longer seemed to matter.
A narcissistic leader can clothe himself within the dark confines of any political party. Germany’s Conservative Party provided a lesson for the world with its embracing the Nazis in the 1930’s Hitler paved a path for future dictators in discrediting the German mass media and sowing division and hate among the German people.
While it is tragic that many did not learn from history it is also fortunate that our democracy remained strong during the turbulence of recent days.
Political parties remain susceptible to leaders consumed primarily with self. Americans must recognize that embracing evil in leadership never results in a greater good no matter the issue or political affiliation.
Our nation will continue to have individuals seeking power utilizing whatever means necessary for personal advancement. We must prioritize character in leadership with a recognition of facts and truth in overcoming the scourge of the past four years.
Character matters in leadership.
Bob Fontaine, Eagle