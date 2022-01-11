The IFF
Wayne Hoffman, president of Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), boasted, “… lobbyists, who once scoffed at ‘the Index’, beat a path to our office seeking assistance to improve their legislation.” But the word of law should come from the consent of the people, not unelected, unaccountable people with untraceable cash — Dark Money — funding their agenda. IFF’s “Index” misleads people into believing it serves the public when in fact it serves to advance an agenda of the few.
IFF’s “flagship project” scores lawmakers based on their vote on bills, claiming it holds representatives accountable. But the “index” is not based on a law’s necessity, potential to solve problems, or contribution to our need for a safe and peaceful coexistence. As Wayne explains, representatives score higher when favoring private industry and lower when supporting some government service.
Voters elect legislators to write laws necessary for our safe and peaceful co-existence. But that’s not happening. Instead, lobbyists are multiplying IFF’s influence. We the governed have our voices diminished in that process.
Victoria M. Young
Caldwell
Stressful travel
The last couple of weeks have been challenging for people traveling home after holiday visits, especially on airplanes. I imagine it was even more difficult for the people who work on airplanes and in airports.
I was super impressed with the Delta and American agents at the Boise Airport right after Christmas. Flights were being cancelled or delayed right and left but the agents were calm, professional, and doing their best to help temporally stranded travelers.
While a Delta agent, was rescheduling my sister’s flights we overheard an American agent, helping a woman with an overweight bag. There would be an extra charge of $100 if a solution could not be found. They discarded some shampoo and solved the problem.
We’re pretty spoiled in the U.S.A to have our transportation methods almost always function smoothly and on time. During challenging weather and other disasters, we see the best come out in our fellow humans from both sides of the aisle.
Kayla Dodson
Boise
Dr. Cole
Ada county commissioners Davidson and Beck, you chose Dr. Cole because of his pro-business stance in the face of a pandemic. Now he wants to shutdown the airlines because the majority of pilots are vaccinated. Do you regret your choice? Are you embarrassed by your choice? Ask those people stranded in airports over holidays if they’d prefer less available flights. Your choice was and is a perfect reflection on yourselves.
Keith Broden
Boise
Education
Idaho is ranked 48th in K-12 education, 33rd in the U.S. in teacher pay, according to some estimates. Our State Legislature is cutting millions in funding to universities to “remove state support for social justice programming.” Even more alarming, one out of every 6.9 residents of Idaho lives in poverty.
Do you want to know what China did in the early 2000s? They expanded education to produce a new labor force. Millions of children and young adults were enrolled in intense education programs. China set out to purposefully build a substantial technocratic urban elite as well as train a new generation of skilled workers. Before that, in the 1990s the government had moved millions of people from rural to urban areas. Poverty virtually eliminated for many hundreds of million people.
We are mired in divisiveness and fighting over the wrong things ... while Rome burns. We’re supposed to be an innovative people. Why can’t we act like it? For us to solve any problem we need to forget about “other” and work together.
Roy Johnson
Boise