Democracy
Dear Trump Supporters,
So, what are you going to do now? We have had 4 years of racial intolerance, lies, and narcissistic behavior from this President. 4 years of playing golf instead of governing. 4 years of trying to profit off of the office he holds. 4 years of demonizing anyone who disagrees with him. And you supported him throughout all of it. Now we have open sedition by thousands of you on the US Capitol, who somehow think that the election was stolen. Open sedition! People roaming the Capitol halls waving the Confederate flag! Is this what you stand for? The election was fair and valid. There has been zero evidence ever presented to support your conspiracy theories. The fallacy of your arguments is evidenced by the fact that the courts have dismissed outright over 60 of the lawsuits brought forward to supposedly prove this. You may say that the people that attacked the Capitol are extremists, but you believe the same things they do, possibly with less passion.
By the way, sedition is a form of treason. If this is who you are, go live somewhere else. America is not the place for you. This country is for those of us that believe in American democracy and ideals.
Glen Atkinson, Boise
Medicaid
Medicaid is important to Idaho
We have heard in the news that Medicaid Expansion has cost more than the official predictions. This predictable situation is a consequence of no access to affordable medical services when it was first needed and unexpected COVID-19 expenses. Idaho did not implement Medicaid Expansion when the Federal share of the cost would have been 100%. That is water under the bridge. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This wise saying is especially applicable to all sectors of health care. Cutting Medicaid services to save a little will result in higher costs, as Idaho experienced before. Therefore, it is no savings at all. Many of our Idaho businesses depend entirely on low wage and/or part-time workers, and typically do not provide insurance benefits to their workers. The hard-working persons employed by them are frequently in the Expansion “Gap,” with some even below the federal poverty level, covered by traditional Medicaid. Most of these people struggle to make a livable wage. Without Medicaid, they would not have access to affordable medical, mental health and/or disability services. Business depends on Idahoans to report to work and be healthy. Therefore, Medicaid and the Expansion is important to Idaho business and Idaho. It is not appropriate to cut funding to Medicaid or Medicaid Expansion. It is appropriate to find funding sources for these programs this year and work to fund them for the long haul.
Michael Sandvig, Idaho Falls
Term limits
The member of the House of Congress representing New York explained why she received the COVID vaccine before the more vulnerable populations, attributing it to a national security policy that aims to “ensure the continuity of governance” during national emergencies”. Wow, just think the world functioning without the elected officials. Therein lies the problem government’s “corrupt” continuity. Includes: 1). Pelosi stopped the COVID payments to the citizens in 2020 on numerous occasions stating, because she does not like President Trump. Bernie Sanders even admits the Democrats blocked COVID relief for Americans. While millions of citizens do not have income, Pelosi does at $223,000 a year, which is $223,000 more than she is worth! Pelosi needs to resign including treason for high crimes against the people. Pelosi does not represent the citizens but she does represent her true hatred against the citizens 2). On President Trump’s Tax cut of $1,000, Pelosi calls that “Crumbs — it’s so pathetic” but the most recent COVID stimulus of $600 to the citizens Pelosi calls it “Significant”. The 2.3 trillion pork give-away COVID relief bill recently passed by our most beloved and worthy Congress supplies in part: 130 million to Nepal, 135 million to Berma, 700 million to Sudan, 1.4 billion to Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (whatever that is), 85.5 million to Cambodia and the list goes on and on to a full additional debt of 2.3 trillion. Of 2.3 trillion, 1.95 trillion is set to out-of-country organizations/governments. Wow! If the 2.3 trillion went inclusive and exclusive back to the citizens, that would amount to nearly $4,000/each plus or minus a few. While the citizens get the scraps from the corrupt politicians tables, they dine on Caviar, Steaks, Lobsters — supporting each other in their continuity of corruption. Time to set term limits for them all!
Galen Kidd, Boise
Subterfuge
We doubt this opinion will make the cut, and wouldn’t know if it did as we no longer take your paper. Your increasing left-wing bias, mostly due to AP reporting, became too obvious to ignore. We do not care to read PRAVDA on a daily basis even with the included comics and crossword puzzles. The political swing to the left does not ring true for my wife and I. Adams Publishing Company should be ashamed for pushing lots of failing newsprint papers further down that hole. I won’t even suggest you change as I realize your ultimate agenda is part of the larger left-wing progressive plan to ruin our Democratic Republic form of government. We can’t speak for a majority of Idahoans, but bet many of them see through your subterfuge.
Chuck & Kathy Robinson, Boise
NATO
Many NATO countries are very happy about the election of President Harris. She would far prefer to have them like her personally by letting them go back to paying little or nothing into NATO, and simply dump that burden back on the taxpayers of the US.
David Banker, Eagle
Priorities
I am a 71-year-old with cancer. For the last nine months my therapy has played havoc with my immune system. I have lived with the expectation that if I get the virus I will most likely die. I asked my children to not visit for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Most of my face-to-face contact with the outside world is limited to visiting the cancer clinic for therapy. My wife still works, supporting clinical trials for the development of new drugs. She worked the successful Remdesivir study this last spring. Part of her duties includes visiting various sites where the studies are being conducted. Now I read in the newspaper that I cannot expect a COVID vaccine until April. I have lived my life trying to not ask for favor or help from my government. The priority list seems to be fair and trying to balance keeping the death toll down and the economy running. I can only surmise that those between 65 and 75 with health conditions similar to mine are of no special consequence. We have no compelling union (teachers) or support group to make our case for a higher priority. I will watch the young and strong with almost a 100% survival rate receive the vaccine first. Retired, sick, and minimized, not much of a legacy for a lifetime of playing by the rules.
Donald Batze, Nampa
A fine city
“Downtown Caldwell’s Winter Wonderland shines.” As a lifelong resident of this community last Sunday’s piece on downtown Caldwell’s come back is nothing short of astounding! If anybody had told me that Ada, Owyhee and Payette county inhabitants would be flocking to downtown Caldwell back in the late ‘90s I would have thought them quite looney. With its Christmas Story Movie feel the viewing crowds are multi generational and everyone has a smile on their face. . After a tremendous amount of thought, planning, hard work and a great deal of money (the downtown property owners actually formed a separate additional self taxing district) they made it happen! From the line in the movie, “Field of Dreams” these highly optimistic Caldwellites gambled heavily that, “If you build it they will come!” And by golly they sure did. Good job, people, as these are the kinds of things that young people will cherish in their memories when they are adults 15 to 20 years from now and they will share it with their children. It’s known as tradition. All of the eateries and restaurants are open & thriving and soon the new first class downtown movie theater will also reopen. Coupling that with the Canyon County Fair, the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the College of Idaho athletic programs, especially the successful Coyote football squad, Caldwell truly is one of the finest little cities in America.
Jeffrey Jensen, Caldwell
Chaplains
On chaplains for BSU sports teams — I agree, spiritual support and development are important for humans of all ages. I also agree with those who read “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” as requiring a barricade between religious institutions and state institutions. I am troubled if the University thinks “parties external to the university” have no standing to criticize team prayers or “to attempt to interfere with our student-athletes’ constitutional right to freely practice the religion of their choosing.”
I wonder if all the student-athletes freely chose the same religion that day. Did the players of both teams drop to their knees spontaneously, or were they prompted by an authority figure? Did all the players join the prayer, including those on the respective benches? Considering how far Bronco coaches travel to recruit students for their athletic ability and not their spirituality, I doubt that there could have been no Muslim, Jehovah’s Witness, Jewish, Native American or minority-Christian student athletes that day, who thought they were part of the team but now felt excluded or, alternatively, conflicted over participating? Would BSU have defended a Muslim sheikh volunteer chaplain with equal vigor?
NNU and Gonzaga are welcome to sponsor prayers in the patterns of their founders. State universities have a different obligation. I think the only way BSU students can be truly free to practice the religion of their choosing is if the university doesn’t select one form of faith to elevate by a chaplaincy.
Darcy James, Boise