Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho GOP

The Idaho Republican Party is considering several ways to disenfranchise thousands of Idaho voters. In the party leadership’s eyes, there are many voters who are not “Republican enough” to be worthy to vote in the Republican Primary, the de facto election in many, many races in this highly Republican-dominated state.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments