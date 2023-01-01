The Idaho Republican Party is considering several ways to disenfranchise thousands of Idaho voters. In the party leadership’s eyes, there are many voters who are not “Republican enough” to be worthy to vote in the Republican Primary, the de facto election in many, many races in this highly Republican-dominated state.
Now, at the highest level of the party organization, the leaders are also considering stripping voting power from women and youth members of the Executive Committee. Women and youth apparently are not “Republican enough” be trusted with the privilege of helping to make leadership decisions.
Crudely-outspoken conspiracy-theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has been invited to be the face of Republicanism in Idaho, so it looks as though even the most elite of the elite (Idaho Republican men) are not “Republican enough” to truly represent the party.
If you still have any illusions that Republican leadership in this state has your interests at heart, please consider the previous paragraphs and elect candidates who believe in participatory democracy and will stand up for you, their constituents.
Claudia Moberly
‘Leave me in the swamp’
I read with great satisfaction last Sunday’s (12/18/22) guest commentary by Jim Jones entitled, “Will Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde control the soul of Idaho’s Republican Party?” And then I read the LTEs and got through them easily until I hit the last submission by Dave Silva, “Musk is the new Washington.” My head bobbled and I put on another pair of reading glasses and read it again. Then again. I got it right the first time: Elon Washington, Donald Jefferson, and Rudy Franklin. Wow! Our democracy has, according to Silva, lasted 246 years but with Elon, Donald, Rudy, and Mr. Hyde all sharing the seat, steering wheel, brakes and clutch they could get the USofA bus back on the pavement and out of Jim Jone’s ideological swamp and whizzing, singing, and sinning down the road another 246 years. Silva’s Washington solution is the Road to Perdition, maybe, if lucky, the River Styx at Milepost 1. Lord, leave me in the swamp!
David Greegor
Boise
