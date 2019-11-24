The deadline for letters to the editor about the Boise mayoral and Caldwell council runoff elections is noon Nov. 27. After this time, the Idaho Press will not accept any new opinion content relating to the runoffs.

Due to space constraints and the volume of letters received, we may be unable to print every letter received. We will make every effort to include all election letters in print. All letters received before the deadline will be published on idahopress.com.