Vote Beechler
John McGee is not the candidate Caldwell needs, and I sure hope he is not the candidate Caldwell wants. Sure, his campaign was smooth. He is a politician, after all; he knows how to put on a show. But what happens in private? What happens behind closed doors?
Sexual harassment, that’s what.
No matter how eloquently McGee’s answers are phrased, or how perfectly his hair is coiffed, he is still the man who exposed himself to a young woman who was simply trying to do her job. He is still the man who sexually harassed this woman, groping her and asking her for sexual favors while working in the Idaho State Capitol.
Caldwell, wake up. If we elect John McGee to City Council, we are showing men that they can get away with sexual harassment, and showing women that their safety is insignificant. These are not Caldwell’s values. Our kids deserve better. Our students deserve better. Our community deserves better. Please vote for Evangeline Beechler on December 3rd to prove that Caldwell still cares.
Sadie Dittenber, Caldwell
Beechler for Caldwell
A “mistake” is when you are reaching for catsup but instead grab mustard. A “poor choice” is when you make the decision to use toothpaste on your hamburger instead of catsup. John McGee wasn’t ousted from the Idaho Senate because he made “a mistake”. He was ousted for the series of “poor choices” he made. Had he not been so politically connected, he would have been jailed far longer for those poor choices. In more recent years, McGee has worked long and tirelessly to the benefit of the community. I was pretty critical of McGee when he was in the Senate, feeling that he was in too big of a hurry to climb the political ladder and not paying attention to his constituents. I felt that he could have had a promising political career had he focused more on serving those who put him in office rather than the race to the top. In any case, the present day McGee could be a good addition to the Caldwell City Council and wants a second chance.
Evangeline Beechler has also worked long and tirelessly to the benefit of this community. She is said to be bright, thoughtful, hardworking, and articulate. She is a behavioral health scientist (God knows we need more of those people to help us re-learn how to get along), and she serves as a volunteer board member. She knows what Caldwell needs for a sustainable future. Like McGee, Beechler is actively engaged in the community. Unlike McGee, she isn’t asking for a second chance, she hasn’t blown her first one. She seeks, and deserves, that first chance to serve as an elected official. I prefer to give her that first chance over giving McGee his second chance. She will be a good addition to the Caldwell City Council.
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Moving the goal posts
The rebuilding of Station 9 was to address seismic, accessibility, and fire code standards, which should be celebrated. But this project did not resolve legal obligations nor prioritize equal safety protection.
For years, the record shows Boise was not to remodel, yet alone rebuild, Fire Station 9 until a station was built near Hill Road. This was a precautionary principle to prevent large gaps in response coverage. A station closer to Hill Road is from the outcome of annexing the Quail Ridge area in 1988, so that this fire-prone area would receive a faster emergency response. Boise City Ordinance 5517 specifically directs the City to do this. The City has yet to be compliant with its own law.
In 2010, the City approved the permit for a fire station on Pierce Park Lane. This location would be in compliance with Ordinance 5517 and will provide faster response to the foothills/Wildland Urban Interface. This location also resolves the matter of unequal tax supported municipal protection and benefits, which was another primary reason for this location’s approval.
Now the City Council is moving the goal posts and proposing a fire station on Gary Lane primarily to be able to approve more development, not because it complies with the law. This location does not provide the 1.5 mile response distance directed in Ordinance 5517, as it leaves intentional gaps in coverage for both the Collister and Northwest Neighborhoods. Nor is it compliant with the decision record for the Quail Ridge Annexation Ordinance as well as other land use decisions. Finally, this location will not maintain the Level of Service obligation contained in the Capital Improvement Plan for the collection of Fire Impact Fees. Impact fees are part of the Boise City Municipal Code and are derived from Idaho Statute (I.C. 67–82).
Erika Schofield, Boise
Beechler for Caldwell
City Council is a NON PARTISAN race, and with good reason. City government is about making the right decisions. That’s all. Listening to citizens and making the right choices. Evangeline Beechler works day in and out, making the right choices, while John McGee has a proven and public track record of making wrong choices. The letter by his name didn’t matter. It didn’t then and it doesn’t now. I don’t think he’s done making bad choices, I think it’s just a matter of time. I don’t want my young daughter doing her internship with the City, if he’s a councilman. He may be likable, a hard worker, smart, etc., but his kind of decision making isn’t what I want for Caldwell.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Evangeline Beechler for City Council. You’ll be glad you did!!
Marisela Pesina, Caldwell
Changing the deal?
Recently I received notice that Idaho Power Company wants the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) to approve a new net metering program for clean energy from generators – now the Company wants to cut the rate it pays generators in half. The existing net-metering program was ordered by the IPUC in 2017. So, in barely just two years, Idaho Power wants to change the deal.
Let’s talk straight; what Idaho Power wants to do is welch on the deal it made just two years ago.
The IPUC, in its order, told Idaho Power to credit Solar and other electricity generators at the same rate that all customers pay Idaho Power for electricity. The IPUC decision was a landmark win-win for both Idaho Power and clean energy generators. Idaho Power gets the energy avoiding having to make a valuable investment in clean energy while the generator gets to bank its extra or unused energy until the generator needs it back.
If you want to help stop Idaho Power from welching on the existing IPUC deal, go to the IPUC website at;
Reference: IPC-E-18-15 and make your own statement to the IPUC.
Better yet, show up at the IPUC hearing on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at;
PUC’s Boise office –
11331 W Chinden Blvd,
Building 8, Suite 201A
Charles Gains, Boise
Not even funny
Dear Idaho Press, I generally enjoy your paper and find the information helpful, but there is one thing that annoys me every Sunday. The funnies section prominently displays “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau. “Doonesbury” is always a harangue against President Trump or conservatives or Republicans and to top that off it’s not even funny. I would suggest one of three remedies, remove Doonesbury or put in your editorial page to show where the paper really stands or get a conservative cartoon like “Mallard Fillmore”.
Warren Miller, Nampa
McLean a refreshing change
Soon after moving to Boise 20 years ago with her husband, Scott, Lauren McLean stepped up to lead the campaign to preserve our Foothills. While raising a family, and starting her own small business, Lauren also served Boise, volunteering on the Parks & Recreation board and more recently, representing us on City Council Lauren and I recently disagreed about the direction of the new library proposal. Imagine my surprise when Lauren called me on the day the petition was submitted to put the referendum on the ballot to allow for a public vote on how to spend taxpayer dollars. She said: “If this many people are this passionate about the issue, I must have missed something. I still believe a vibrant library is vital to the future of our city, but citizens have a right to have a voice and I’m going to do my best to see that they get it.”
What a refreshing change to hear a politician say that she “must have missed something” and begin trying to correct it. Lauren listens, cares and works for Boise.
Please vote for Lauren McLean for Boise Mayor on December 3.
Dana Kehr, Boise
Property tax relief
Property tax bills are causing high distress. Again. We’ve been here before.
It happened in 2006, which was an election year. A taxpayer revolt by property owners shook the Capitol. The Governor called a special August session of the Legislature for one purpose: to change school funding from county property taxes to the state General Fund and pay for it by increasing Idaho’s sales tax to 6%. In that tax relief, property taxes went down and sales tax went up, including sales tax on groceries.
By 2018, state support for schools had begun to slip. Voters in most school districts were approving special property levies to cover a gap in school operating expenses. Nevertheless, the legislature enacted tax relief in the category of income tax.
If new property tax relief passes in 2020, it will tap the General Fund, squeezing schools and other state needs. Will the legislature again lean on sales tax? Where is the tax relief for people who have low incomes, no property, and no place to produce their own food?
Idahoans who buy food are taxpayers, too. It’s time for a sales tax.exemption for groceries.
Darcy James, Boise
Demand answers from BYU-I
An institution the size of BYU-Idaho has many stakeholders both real and perceived. The most important is the students it serves. I am sure that the administration believes they are doing the right thing for students regarding their recent Medicaid decision. Nevertheless the administration’s subjective belief does not substitute for a student’s perception. Perception is reality for students and their families. Right now student, family, and public confidence in the school is justifiably shaken. It is easy to see how these stakeholders would feel disrespected and unheard.
I would strongly encourage the administration to reverse course and approach this issue openly and honestly. If there is a justifiable reason for this decision, make it known and public. It may not be popular, but it would be better than fueling speculation that undermines the school’s credibility with its own student body. A decision made behind closed doors on a matter this important and without any explanation, is a failure of leadership. Students, their families, and the public deserve to know why, and the school will be better served by being transparent on this matter.
Explain the decision to not accept Idaho Medicaid and its rationale. Do not hide behind the school’s private status to avoid answering tough questions.
Matthew Andrew, Nampa
McGee for Caldwell
My husband and I have known John McGee, and his parents, for quite a number of years. We almost consider John “family”. Over the years he has made some regrettable mistakes, but we believe he has learned a valuable lesson from them. His opponent in the election for City Council seat has taken much press space telling us why we should not vote for John, but very little about why she would make a better Council representative. We believe he has the experience, credentials, and certainly the enthusiasm to work diligently for the city of Caldwell, as he has done in the past. Any election should be about the most experienced and best person to fill the position. My husband and I believe that person is John McGee.
Mary Reed, Caldwell
Vote for conservative McGee
The December 3rd runoff election for Caldwell City Council seat 6 is admittedly controversial. We know the story of John McGee and are reminded of every detail with each news article, not to mention the media coverage from 7 years ago. But what do we know of Ms. Beechler? I learned from a news conference from John McGee that Ms. Beechler is the Chairperson of the Idaho Democratic Party. That’s something we as voters need to know. Ms. Beechler sounds as if she is just a concerned citizen but its difficult to imagine becoming the Chair of the Idaho Democratic Party without being a committed believer and an activist in the party.
In addition, in a follow up article the IPT mentioned the name of Ms. Beechler’s wife — Chelsea Gaona – Lincoln, with no other information. I recognized this name from previous articles dealing with the siege on our state capital and legislatures (for several years now) to try to force the passage of Add The Words legislation. Chelsea Gaona – Lincoln is the name of the Chairwomen for Add The Words Idaho (IPT Feb 23, 2019). What are the odds that is the same person and how did the IPT and the TV miss this important piece of information to report on?
Mr. Chuck Stadick, the incumbent City council member, indicated that it is important to him that Ms. Beechler not promote “her lifestyle” on the Council if he is to endorse her candidacy. I cannot see how that will not happen.
My vote is for John McGee. John is a conservative and I believe he will do a good job. Often our best personal growth is the result of mistakes we make and who among us is not in need of redemption?
John Seale, Caldwell
Rule of law
The Corrupt Foreign Practices Act, passed by Congress in 1977, makes it illegal for Americans to engage in corrupt practices in other countries. Individuals can be charged and tried in American courts for that behavior. If anyone has evidence of Americans, like Joe or Hunter Biden, acting to further the corruption in Ukraine, that evidence should be turned over to a federal prosecutor, and that prosecutor will direct an investigation. The law is intended to make it possible for US courts to deal with US citizens. There is no need for the foreign government to investigate an American citizen. That’s how it should work in a nation that uses the rule of law. Donald Trump and his legions of lawyers should know that.
Jill Jasper, Boise
Keep Idaho wild
Idaho’s Frank Church – River of No Return Wilderness is special. For 40 years I traveled the area’s trails while working for the Forest Service. It was the Idaho Primitive Area when I started.
With the perspective gained over those years I’ve started to fear for our Wilderness legacy. A shocking and sad example of this threat is our Department of Fish & Game’s recent action to develop airstrips on agency owned Wilderness properties and, teaming with the Division of Aeronautics, trying to strong-arm the Forest Service into opening and improving additional Wilderness airstrips.
Senator Frank Church clearly intended a level of aircraft access to the Wilderness be maintained. However, adding airstrips will facilitate change from the limited airstrip use intended for hunting access that outdoor writer Ted Trueblood and others recognized in their support for Wilderness designation, opening the door to more overhead noise, with more landings and take-offs.
Idaho is growing and changing. The demands upon the wild country of the Frank Church Wilderness can likewise be expected to change and grow. It is important for the Forest Service to keep one goal in the forefront: protection and preservation of the area’s wilderness character. Idaho needs to be a full, voluntary partner in this effort, and State agencies, like the Department of Fish & Game, with narrow agendas, championing special interests, must learn to appreciate the wilderness character of this wild land and support efforts to protect this character.
Idaho will never have another Wilderness this wild, this expansive, or this fragile.
Clem Pope, McCall
Out of the gap
There are new health coverage options in Idaho. The rules for Medicaid have changed and more Idahoans can now have access to health insurance. Even if you’ve tried in the past, now you may qualify for Medicaid – it’s time to try again. If you are a single adult earning below $1437 monthly, you may qualify and income eligibility will vary with household size. Enrollment is open now with coverage going into effect on January 1, 2020.
For years, Idahoans like me fell into the health coverage gap. My full-time job is as a caregiver for my children, particularly my 13-year-old daughter who was born with disabilities, and my elderly parents who also have healthcare needs. My husband has been supporting our family working on computers, which didn’t come with health insurance. On November 1, enrollment opened for Idahoans to apply for coverage. Starting in January, my husband and I will have Medicaid for the first time ever. A year and a half ago I had a mental health crisis from undiagnosed Bipolar disorder. Throughout the day I’m having to lift my daughter from her wheelchair and it’s painful. My whole right side is affected by sciatic nerve pain. I now have hope to not be in pain anymore or at least less. Finally, I’ll be able to address these health conditions that have gone untreated for so long.
Many who have never been able to qualify before will now have access to Medicaid. If you’re a caregiver, work in farming, retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or other jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may now qualify for Medicaid coverage Idaho. Medicaid provides a comprehensive set of services and covers preventive care, doctor visits, prescriptions, hospitalizations, mental health care and more. Visit medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov to see if you qualify.
Jessica Rachels, Ponderay
We can do better
Rod Blagojevich — Governor from 2002 through 2009, when he became the first Illinois governor in history to be impeached. Convicted of numerous corruption charges in 2011, including allegations that he tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama's old Senate seat. “This is from an internet search.”
This is important because Mr. Blagojevich was the governor of Illinois and had the State Constitutional power and opportunity to fill a Senate seat in the United States Senate. There were little restrictions on who he could pick. He could have picked his wife, a friend or almost any one he wanted. What he could not do was pick someone and receive something in return. The famous Quid Pro Quo. In this country, as seen my Mr. Blagojevich prison term, the unlawful action does not have to happen. The fact that it was offered is enough to get a person Impeached and when possible imprisoned. I am sure Mr. Blagojevich tried to use as a defense, “It didn’t happen, I want to investigate the people who said I broke the law, everyone who testified against me is a never Blagojevich, it was perfect deal to get things done, no harm no foul, etc.” Lately the bar for the elective public servants seems to have gotten very low. But telling a foreign country “I will not help you if you do not help me personally” is well below the present low standard. I know we can do better.
Richard Schauer, Boise
Empty souls
RE: "We must impeach" 11/21/19
Ms Hooley has an opinion on the whole impeachment circus taking place in Washington. But it's too bad she has only the same opinion at any other Liberal Democrat in our nation has. She tells us we must impeach and I ask her why? Because President Trump has done something so terrible and it's different from what every other president in recent times has done? No, if they impeach, and it will be only the House that does so, it will be completely because the Democrats lost the 2016 election. Their hatred and immature antics are so all-consuming for them, that they have chosen President Trump as the primary target of their child-like reactions to losing the election. Even if Trump did this one thing, it is NOT an impeachable offense and the Senate will certainly refuse to honor the House recommendation for impeachment. This could have been handled in one day with a simple censure or reprimand, or warning. But the Democrats took the low road and have shown the Nation just how empty their souls really are. There is not one of the members of the house that could survive this same type of investigation and hopefully, none of these same Democrats will EVER be re-elected of an office of any kind.
Richard Behmer, Nampa
Shifty Schiff
I found CNN regurgitation again on the opinion page. Apparently Michael Voloshen, Boise, "Get rid of enablers", and Diana Hooley, Hammett, "We must impeach", have not watched any of the actual hearings being broadcast live for all to see. At this point, the entire narrative of "Quid-Pro-Quo", bribery, or whatever it's being called today, has been totally debunked. Claims of a redacted transcript run rampant. I would like to know how either of these people know the transcript was redacted. Were they there or just relying of CNN? Both the Ukrainian President and President Trump say there was no pressure, no denial of aid. Who do you believe, those on the call or the guy who heard it from a guy, who heard it from a friend, who talked to the janitors brother?
Using twitter as an excuse to claim intimidation? One of the more pathetic claims I've heard to date. How about the withholding of aid. At this point, every witness the democrats have called have stated that was not true and any claims were based on hearsay.
Every accusation against President Trump has been based on nothing more than second, third, and fourth hand information. Much has been based on personal conjecture or feelings. Ukrian got the aid without launching or stating the start of any investigation. Trump was offered dirt? So was shifty schiff and he even went so far as to arrange the gathering of it. That's also recorded for posterity to see and hear.
Like or hate this President doesn't matter, at least seek the truth and stop mimicking CNN and the rest of the liberal biased, anti Trump media.
David Wilson, Nampa