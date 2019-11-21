Is it?
Because all people are of the one human race and there has been only one person that ever lived a perfect life, we all have experienced failures. Some we would never want anybody to know about and would never want to be in a place that we would have to admit to publically.
A principle I think should be followed by everyone that want healthy personal relationships is “Where you are coming from is not as important as where you are heading.”
A couple of other principles I like is “Don’t stoop to be ordinary” and “Be all that God dreamt you could be when He dreamed you.”
John McGee has risen above the ashes of his failure and has established himself to be a respected member in his sphere of people and organizations that are part of his life. His personality, experience, knowledge and skill, especially in the political arena, are major assets. Stand tall, John McGee!
What I am embarrassed about is how the Idaho Press writers have stooped so low to have to include a paragraph on John McGee’s life failure in basically every article published in which it is irrelevant to the subject matter of the article.
Doing this is that same as electioneering against John McGee and on behalf of the other candidates. The Idaho Press is not neutral in doing so. This is totally unfair and beyond the pale of the high road of newspaper journalism I think the Idaho Press strives for.
Or is it?
William Freeman, Nampa
Bieter for Boise
We live in the great City of Boise; voted the 2019 Most Livable City. Thank Mayor Bieter and all City Council and Staff who made it so! Great Leadership from Mayor Bieter created that honor!
My experience of “great leadership” in the City was when I worked with Mayor Bieter and others to build Allumbaugh House, which provides medically-monitored detoxification and mental health crisis services; significantly to our homeless population. It has saved many lives. Dave’s leadership is responsible for its success!
All City Council Members who publicly voiced opinions and served with both Mayor Bieter and his challenger have endorsed Bieter. Additionally, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers 486 and the Boise Firefighters Local 149 have both endorsed Bieter. Rather, the people who have worked most closely with Mayor Bieter and his challenger for the past eight plus years have endorsed Bieter! That is recognition of “leadership” where it counts most.
Mayor Bieter is the leader for our future if we want to continue to be the Most Livable City in America.
Please join me and the people who know both of them the best; Vote for Mayor Bieter!
Bob Banks, Boise
A fair judgement?
I was recently mailed an Idaho Ed News “Report Card”. Their premise is that the ISAT, our standard achievement exam, is an accurate measure of student engagement, but is it? Since I’ve administered this exam, I’d like to explain how schools get their ISAT scores.
At the secondary level, ISAT tests are taken only in 8th and 10th grade. There are four ISAT exams: 2 math, 2 English. ISAT English covers reading comprehension, vocabulary, etc, and math is a mix of Algebra and Geometry principles. Available study guides consist of 90 question packets in math and English without answers, and schools can also use Interim (practice) exams.
The ISAT affects students in no meaningful way. It’s not for a grade, doesn’t need to be passed, and isn’t a graduation requirement. Unlike the SAT or ACT, the ISAT will not help students get into college. The 4 exams take between 3-6 hours. If students guess on their exams to finish quickly, there is no consequence.
Teachers have little connection to the ISAT. There are only two subjects tested, and only in 8th and 10th grade. How do you hold a 12th grade English teacher responsible for a 10th grade ISAT English score? It’s nearly impossible for teachers to weave ISAT materials into their course curriculums.
A school’s score will be determined by 1/4 of its population on a test over only two subjects. Sophomores are usually 25% of a school population, which means that typically, 75% of the students are not counted for a school’s “definitive” ISAT score.
I wrote this so readers may see that ISATs are not a very definitive standard of measuring performance in school. Four of the six standards on the Ed News report card are based on ISATs. Is it fair to judge schools this way?
Clayton Trehal, Nampa
Local journalism still strong
The Idaho Press’ decision to cancel the comic strip Non-Sequitur is good journalism. Nationally, real journalism has been replaced with political propaganda where the so called journalists never investigate, look deeply into subversion or even praise our President when he does well. We want to kn ow what is actually happening around us and we get CNN, MSNBC and garbage from formerly independent pieces about important issues. Now it is all just opinion wrapped up as “news”.
Maybe out of default, but the only place we can get something that resembles journalism is locally produced stories. Love them or hate them, local reporters are available. We can actually see and talk with them, lodge complaints and often get a response. Not so on the national scene. Thanks Idaho Press. Now, on with the bellyaching.
Jack Fuller, Nampa
McLean has fresh approach
I hope you join me in voting for Lauren McLean on Dec 3 for the mayoral runoff election. I first met Lauren because she’s my neighbor, and our boys participate on a mountain biking team together. I was struck by her kindness and her commitment to the community. Lauren has served our community well as Boise City Council President, and I am confident she will make an excellent mayor. Her collaborative personality is needed to move Boise forward on issues like traffic congestion and affordable housing. She’s been a leader in City Council on issues like clean energy and protecting the open space in the Boise Foothills.
I appreciate that, like me, she is a small business owner. It also means a lot to me that Councilwoman McLean seeks out voter input while on her Big Boise Listening Tour. She listens to what folks are struggling with, and she brings a fresh approach to solving problems. I hope you join me in voting for Lauren McLean.
Heidi Haislmaier, Boise
Get rid of enablers
The Republicans keep stating that they have not heard from anyone who directly heard the conversation between Trump and the leader of the Ukraine. Maybe they should listen to Trump’s own words. He himself said in an interview with George Stenphenopolus that if he was offered dirt on an opponent he would “at least listen to it”. He on the White House lawn said to reporters that he not only wanted dirt on Biden from the Ukraine, but he also would like some from China. The redacted transcript that he did supply has him asking for a “favor” and linking it to military aid. He also tweeted during Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony an insulting tweet. If that doesn’t show witness intimidation, what does? The GOP have gone from saying that Trump had no Quid Pro Quo with the Ukraine, to saying well, maybe he did, but the Ukraine received the military aide in the end, even though Trump received no dirt on Biden. What will it take for them to realize that they have a lying, unethical, immoral, idiot sitting in the oval office. It’s time to put country ahead of party. Impeach this corrupt impostor of a President! We need to get rid of him and all of his enablers!
Michal Voloshen, Boise
Make your voice heard
It is time for Christians to take a stand. Caldwell City Council Seat 6 is up for a runoff election. Your choice will reflect the direction you want our city to go. John McGee, as we all well know, has history in politics. The media refuses to let it go and continues to talk about it, so people aren’t aware of where he stands today. John has totally paid his debt for what he did. He has turned his life around and is serving God. He is ready to once again serve our great city. His opponent, Evangeline Beechler, is quite the opposite. Go to https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/biography/179725/evangeline-beechler and see for yourself what she stands for. According to that website she is a leading member of the Idaho Democrat party, a member of the ACLU, a leading member of the LGBTA Democrat caucus of Idaho, a volunteer for Planned Parenthood, etc.
So, the line has been drawn. The church needs to wake up now and decide who they want to represent them on our city council. There is only one polling location. Early vote is now until Nov 29th at the elections office here in Caldwell. Vote early to avoid long lines on Dec 3rd. Make your voice heard as you decide what direction you want your city to go.
Melodi Horrell, Caldwell
McLean for mayor
Lauren McLean should be Boise’s next mayor. She has shown real courage by taking stands even when her opponent negatively criticizes or distorts them in scary ways. For instance, on homelessness, McLean does not believe Boise’s anti-camping ordinance is wise and does not support Boise’s federal court case to arrest folks for sleeping outside.
Let’s be clear, none of us, including McLean, wants to bring back Cooper Court, nor do we believe that camps are safe and healthy for homeless folks. But ticketing just increases the likelihood that a person will end up in handcuffs with an unaffordable fine instead of a home. Where are these folks supposed to go if they don’t have a home? They’ll continue to be homeless and will continue to sleep on the street. Ticketing or arresting homeless people is no solution.
McLean agrees that we should not compromise the rights of some of the most vulnerable people in our community. She will continue expanding supportive housing solutions with many kind and creative partners. She is focused on solutions, not punishment, for those who need support.
McLean is not afraid to take a stand and risk unfair comments. Join me in voting early or on December 3 for Lauren McLean!
Lisa Theobald, Boise
We must impeach
I learned about impeachment in the 4th grade when my friend, Beverly, taught me about her Catholic faith. We were kneeling together on the playground when Beverly showed me a rosary necklace she’d brought from home.
“You have to say some ‘Hail Mary’s’ if you commit a sin,” Beverly explained fingering her rosary.
“Sin?” I asked.
“Sin is like breaking rules. Instead of getting sent to the principal’s office, you go to Hell. Some rules are less important though. Then you just end up in Purgatory with the dead babies that never got baptized.”
Years later I remembered Beverly’s words when I taught high school debate students legal concepts like the “rule of law” and how punishment must fit the crime. Today, watching the presidential impeachment proceedings, all these educational experiences are coming back to me.
There seems little question that President Trump broke the rules (as Beverly would say). From most reports he tried to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine pending that government providing evidence that his political opponent, Joe Biden, was guilty of some wrong doing. This seems very self-serving of President Trump, but is bribery Hell-worthy, or just a Purgatory sin?
During his presidency, our founding father, George Washington, saw how entanglements with foreign countries could undermine our new American republic. In his famous farewell address written for a Philadelphia newspaper on September 17, 1796, he warned of two things: the problem of political factions (parties) splitting the country, and the disruptive influence of foreign powers.
It appears George Washington’s recipe for disaster is now upon us. We have people so wedded to a political party they’re willing to overlook the criminal activity of the president. And that activity involves soliciting a foreign power. Great voices, Beverly and George Washington, are telling us we must impeach.
Diana Hooley, Hammett