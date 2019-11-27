The deadline for letters about the Boise mayoral and Caldwell council runoff elections is noon Wednesday. After that time, the Idaho Press will not accepting any new opinion content relating to the runoffs. Thursday will be the last day the Idaho Press prints letters related to runoffs. Due to space constraints and the volume of letters received, we may be unable to print every letter received by the deadline. We will make every effort to include all election letters in print. All letters received before the deadline will be published on idahopress.com.