Handheld ban good move
The passing of the handheld device ban in the city of Meridian was a prudent choice made by the Meridian City Council. As a new driver on Meridian’s roads, I strongly agree with this law’s passing. This law will decrease congestion and increase safety on Meridian’s roads for a couple reasons.
First of all, this law decreases the risk of distracted driving due to cellphone use. I have witnessed this distracted driving all too often. Once, while I was stopped at an intersection, a driver coming up behind me nearly rear-ended me because she was preoccupied with staring at her cellphone. Such distracted driving is dangerous and is the cause of many of the crashes that occur every day. However, the ban on using handheld cellphones for texting will give people incentive to put away their phones and pay better attention to the road, especially since breaking this law results in an infraction and a $90 fine.
Second, this law will decrease congestion on the roads. There have been too many backups at green lights because the driver at the front of the line is too busy looking at his phone. Since this law prohibits texting even while stopped at a stoplight, people will be more likely to pay attention to traffic signals and thus decrease backups. Also, refraining from texting allows drivers to better pay attention to such things as speed limits and the flow of traffic. Therefore, this law will help contribute to smoother traffic on Meridian’s roads.
Though some may balk at the prospect of this new law, it was a wise decision made on the part of the City Council. Such a law is important in making Meridian’s heavy traffic smoother and safer.
Megan Cleveland, Meridian
Save the salmon
Governor Little says he appreciates the value of Idaho salmon—but he has told the Salmon Study Group that dam removal is “off the table”. However, if the lower Snake River dams were removed:
• the power companies would save money because the dams cost more to operate than the money they generate, thereby saving money for rate payers;
• the grain growers could still get their grain to market either by trucking to the Tri-Cities or by rail;
• the irrigators (all fifteen of them) could still get water by extending their pumps to the new water level;
• the barge companies would still barge all the way to Pasco; and
• the boaters would still recreate on any number of other waterways.
Nonetheless, if the dams are not removed, Idaho’s endangered salmon are almost certain to go extinct. Dam removal advocates are not advocating the removal of all Columbia River dams; only the four dams on the lower Snake River. Governor Little has said he values Idaho’s iconic salmon. Now is the time to prove it.
Scientists have said that a return rate of smolts to adults must be between 2-6% to avoid extinction. These are Idaho’s salmon we are talking about, although the dams that are killing them are outside of Idaho. Idaho’s governor needs to demand a return rate of smolts to adults of no less than 2% and, better yet, 6% to protect our Idaho salmon.
Every problem created by dam removal has an available solution. But refusing to act or to remove the lower Snake dams will create an unsolvable problem---EXTINCTION. Extinction is simply unacceptable. Idaho’s iconic salmon must be saved!
Frank Peter De Luca, Hailey
Dear Mayor Bieter
By now you have probably noticed that last Tuesday 7 of 10 people who voted in the city election did not vote for you. I sincerely hope that message reminded you that many of your recent policies and initiatives did not find support with most of the Boise voters. There was a time when I voted for you. Not anymore! I grew up outside of Chicago in the Daley era and over the past several years as I have watched things change in Boise, I have started to see some parallels with the Daley regime, not the corruption and scandals, but surely the attempts to steamroll your agenda items past the Boise citizens no matter what they think. In the event you happen to win on December 3, I hope you remember the message you received on November 5.
Jack Keifer, Boise
McLean for Boise
I met Boise Mayoral candidate Lauren McLean when I led the Idaho Education Association. Right away, I was impressed by Councilwoman McLean’s ability to build relationships and foster consensus, as well as her complete lack of ego.
She is interested in getting things done, not taking credit. I believe she has the policy experience and the personality needed to move our region forward when it comes to Valley-wide issues like worsening traffic, a viable transit system, and affordable housing. If you live in Boise, please vote for Lauren McLean in the runoff election on Dec. 3. More than just Boise’s future is at stake—everyone who calls the Treasure Valley home will benefit from a Boise mayor with a fresh perspective and new leadership.
Robbin Nettinga, Nampa
McGee has changed, deserves our vote
A few years ago I was asked by the Love Caldwell group to recommend a committee chairman for a new project they were considering. The project was to conduct a medical, dental and social services compassion event for the underserved of the area. The chairmanship required an energetic and communicative organizer with the sensitivity to lead a group of volunteers who had no idea how to quite go about the project they were attempting. I recommended John McGee for the position. The question came up, ‘What of John’s past public behavior?’. We realized that John’s hurtful, self-destructive nature had come to the forefront, just as it does for all of us at some point. The difference being that John’s shortcomings were splashy headlines in the tabloids. That experience put John on his knees and with counsel and prayer he turned in the right direction to God. God made a change in John and reorganizing his priorities to God, family and community. The committee decided to ask John if he would join us. John stepped up and the result has been the Compassion Caldwell event which has occurred in the fall of the last five years.
I will stand with John McGee, as I believe will the hundreds of volunteers of the compassion event, and firmly state that if you continue to beat the drum of John’s past mistakes it is only because you do not know John for the man of integrity that he is. You will find no one more humble or capable for the position of city councilman than John McGee.
Michael Benedick, Caldwell
On the national debt
Your Guest Commentary by C.M. (Chuck Malloy) discussing the National debt, was partly true, about most politicians dealing with ‘process’, rather than tackling items one at a time, in a definitive way, which is to abolish them.
But C.M. was also diverted by the old carnival shell game, by allowing the Politicians (Risch, and all the rest), to jump to the entitlements. The entitlements are the toughest nuts to crack. None of them will name me one other budget item they would vote to repeal.
For example, an organization called openthebooks.com, just printed another full page spread in the Wall Street Journal listing 100 examples of of Federal Taxpayer Abuse. If you have a computer, look it up. Our politicians refuse to repeal or cancel any one of those 100, or all the rest on openthebooks.com lists. For only one example, “Researching Stigmatization Of Danish Smokers,” proposed by a Republican from Pennsylvania. ($330,176).
I rest my case, for the time being.
Fritz Dixon, Meridian
McLean for Boise
During a mayoral debate on November 12, a question arose about what affordable housing Boise has built since it cleared out a homeless encampment three years ago. The answer: not nearly enough.
After that crisis, the city committed to providing the homeless with a home and then delivering help so they can amend their lives by building New Path and Valor Point for the chronically homeless. It is now focusing on families. This has been excellent work.
The city also donated cash and land to build Adare Manor consisting of 121 “affordable rent” apartments. This is also excellent but that’s only 121 units in three years.
At the pace Mayor Bieter has been moving we will never begin to building the thousands of new dwellings we need. We fall further behind every day. It is time for a mayor who will get cracking on housing.
Lauren McLean would quickly open appropriate city land to private developers willing to build affordable housing—like Adare but costing less. She would protect existing, non-subsidized housing, such as mobile home parks and apartments which out-of-state developers will want to “flip.” She would encourage accessory dwellings—so-called “granny units”--by the hundreds. McLean would rewrite the city’s Comprehensive Plan, expand the housing budget, invite new ideas and encourage new contributors.
More important, however, Lauren promises “a new openness and a humbler tone out of the mayor’s office.” Is “tone” important? You bet it is. Coming to grips with growth and housing is a team sport, a united endeavor, a venture that needs everyone.
Please support Lauren McLean for mayor, the affordable housing candidate.
Jerry Brady, Boise
An improper venue
A case could certainly be made that the US House “Intelligence” committee under Representative Schiff lacks lawful jurisdiction in regards to receipt of the subpoenaed testimony taken thus far by former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, or George Kent (Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau) or Ambassador William Taylor.
This House committee usurps or presumes constitutional authority to which it is not entitled. In this case, which involves ambassadors, authority is reserved to the Judiciary, specifically to the Supreme Court.
The United States Constitution’s original text is clear. Article III, Section 2, paragraph 2. “In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction.”
Schiff’s committee is therefore an improper venue to take the ambassadorial testimony “case” thus far. As such, it is therefore in procedural breach of the Constitution.
The entire so-called testimony of these first three alleged witnesses should be overruled; it may not be lawfully admitted. Why? Wrong venue. Sworn statements of the ambassadors seeking to allege malfeasance, actually belong before the Supreme Court...which is clearly assigned ORIGINAL jurisdiction in ALL ambassadorial cases.
Alleging “impeachment proceedings” does not grant carte blanche to the partisan process currently taking place in the U.S. House to ignore the Constitution.
Floyd Whitley, Cottonwood