Dirty politics
Jeers to those who sent out the postcard saying that Lauren McLean wants homeless encampments in Boise. It clearly shows the desperation of Mayor Bieter and the developers who are aligned with him. She is looking for a solution not punishment and this flyer is a scare tactic. They are desperate to win again and this is dirty politics.
Barbara Robinson, Boise
Stay away McGee
Many support McGee as he “is a Godly man”, “has paid his dues”, “has history in politics”. Yes, the last is true.
The ISP report documenting the Feb 2012 sexual harassment speaks volumes. The woman harrassed in Feb 2012 was known to McGee and may have been hired partly based on her Facebook photo.
Many young women were interviewed by ISP. The report suggests that the Statehouse culture surrounding young women (many in high school) could become inappropriate. It documented that McGee may have had a long-term relationship with another young woman involved in his campaign, family life and at the Capitol.
Testimony from multiple women suggests that the Feb 2012 incident wasn’t an impulsive mistake but rather a pattern of predatory behavior.
We don’t know John’s story as he refused to defend himself. This says much about his character and the allegations against him.
The report suggested that McGee was “angry” and “agitated” during the 2012 session, possibly because he had to fight to retain his leadership position after his crimes in 2011.
On 1/10/12, John stood in front of his peers and apologized profusely. Not one month later began the chain of events which led to his demise. The victim has never come forward.
Many have or will vote for John based on his “political experience” and “talented and creative leadership”.
John may or may not have changed but he needs to stay in his private ‘sphere’, where the rest of us don’t have to find out.
Monette Glenn, Greenleaf
Editor’s note: John McGee resigned from the Idaho Senate in 2012 amid an accusation of sexually harassing a female Senate staffer. McGee later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge for sexual harassment and admitted to violating the terms of his probation, stemming from a 2011 DUI case. He was sentenced to up to 88 days in jail and released after 39 days.