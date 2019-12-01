Fair solar energy compensation
Your freedom and rights as a customer of Idaho Power are in severe jeopardy. For around 20 years now, any customer of Idaho Power had a fair compensation option when investing in on-site generation, such as solar. This option is called “net metering”which is like having a bank account for electricity – on sunny days customers could bank up credits at a 1 to 1 ratio. Solar customers collectively have invested millions in distributed power plants on their own roofs. As Idaho continues to grow, the roughly 50% of our supply that comes from hydro will be in critically short supply when we have a drought…
The typical weather forecast during a drought? SUNSHINE! Solar and hydro-electric generation in Idaho go together better than spuds and fry sauce.
Our long-standing net metering policy should not be changed, or at least the public should receive fair compensation. The currently proposed settlement have given a ZERO “placeholder” value to many solar benefits. This would be like the government taking all your income for your hard work at your job, allowing you to incur all costs and bills, and perhaps years down the road saying now we will begin to compensate you for the benefits your work provided. This is just one of the key problems with case IPC-E-18-15.
In the previous net metering case, the Commission assured the public that discriminatory rates would not follow. Yet, without comprehensively factoring in the benefits of solar to the grid as ordered in 2018, the public will be unfairly compensated for their private investment in the grid. Without inclusion of all the benefits on-site generation customers provide, the freedom to choose how you generate power and your right to be fairly compensated for that investment will not remain fair, just and reasonable.
Joshua Hill, Boise
Church quarters
Not available for purchase in Meridian from either the Wells Fargo bank or DL Evans bank. I was informed that the US mint no longer sends those special commutative quarters. What a loss to everyone who wants to purchase the beautiful Frank Church river of No Return Wilderness quarter for gift giving this holiday season. If the Governor could Get. Garth Brooks to perform another day in Boise, MAYBE he will ask local banks to request that EXTRA SPECIAL quarter .
Janet McDougall, Meridian
Safety on I84
I have the misfortune of having to drive from Nampa to Boise 2 or 3 times a week, attempt to make all of my trips for appointments between 10 am and 2 pm, knowing what the morning and evening rush hours are like. I also realize that until the stretch of I-84 between Franklin and Karcher are going to be a mess until the construction is completed, and I can cope with that. What I can’t cope with is the traffic leaving Franklin in Nampa to the Flying “Y” in Boise. The limit is posted at 65 mph.
I set my cruise control (weather/traffic permitting) at 65 between our 2 cities, but it seems that the cars and trucks around me leaving Nampa are who knows how miles ahead of me when I reach Boise. Same goes for the reverse trip. In other words, the greater percentage of drivers are doing greater than the posted speed limit of 65, and traffic is flying by like I’m parked can be very unsettling.
A suggestion? I know the electronics are out there that can both detect the speed and take high definition “freeze-frame” (enough to read license plates) as traffic flows by, zeroing in on those going faster than they should. Why not post a sign warning of the area, set a few of these units up at different intervals along the route between Nampa and Boise, and ticket (via mail) those braking the speed limit with photographic proof? I am sure the fines will quickly pay for the units costs in no time, and add to more than a few bucks to what ever city/county/state coffers it is directed to. It would sure make that stretch a lot safer for everyone too boot.
Donald Oremus, Nampa
Nampa Newbie
What a welcome breath of fresh air. Thank you.
Dennis Wollen, Nampa
Pay attention
American diplomats, aides, ambassador’s testified under oath, following the law, honoring the subpoenas they received, left me impressed by their dedication, intelligence, ability to articulate their testimony all while being harassed, ridiculed by our “very stable genius”.
Senator’s Nunes, Jordan, Ratcliffe, Hurd, were condescending belligerent and rude ie., Nunes to Ambassador Yovanovitch “thank you for appearing by now have had time to practice for you performance today”, and the jabs continued saying inquiry was a circus, he’s right, clowns provided by the Republicans. Same Republication’s who had control of the House and Senate for 2 years accomplished nothing, fought their “chosen one”, so we had Executive Orders one after another feeding Trump’s already inflated ego.
They discounted the Whistleblower as third party hearsay, now when Sondland, appointed by and acting in Trump’s behalf says under oath “yes it was Quid Pro Quo”, with testimony supported by others they want the Whistleblower to testify?
Hunter Biden board qualifications? White House appointment qualifications — Trump relative. Honorable, above reproach you would want everyone familiar with your dealings and decisions to obey the law, honor their subpoenas and testify. Not Trump, no testifying and no documentation to be provided and keep your mouth shut.
Pay attention and vote, our America is in peril.
Claudia Havery, Nampa
Where’s the investment?
The taxes on my house increased almost $1200. this year. We in Middleton have turned several bonds for new schools. We have turned down several Jail proposals. And now you are considering adding taxes on 947 acres for another urban renewal district for the city of Caldwell? This is to make more land available to developers. Then you will be back for more tax increases to build more road and bridges and how many more school bonds? Then there is the eight million dollar bridge planned over Boise river that is totally in the wrong place and a waste of money.
The City of Caldwell has wasted millions of dollars to uncover Indian Creek. Granted it looks nice and the light show at Christmas is probably one of the best in the country. What can you buy in Caldwell except for a coffee and sandwich. Where’s the shopping? Where is the return on investment for the Caldwell taxpayers for all these millions. And now you want to another opportunity to waste taxpayer money for the benefit of the developers.
Paul Braun, Caldwell
Thanks Bruce
I want to publicly express gratitude to Councilman Bruce Skaug for his years of service on the Nampa City Council. While Skaug is to be commended for keeping a watchful eye on our finances, supporting the necessary hires in public safety, and negotiating a positive new labor contract with our firefighters, among many other things, I want to highlight a few things I’ll remember him for that were more outside the public’s eye at a council meeting.
Snowmageddon. Remember that? Well, some folks were trapped in their homes and in need of help, whether being shoveled out or of material goods, and guess what? Skaug literally posted his phone number on social media and offered his assistance to those in need. For days, he was driving around town helping people in need.
Colonel Sanders. Skaug is a doppelgänger of KFC’s Colonel Sanders, and he’s a good sport about it, having dressed up as the Colonel and passing out candy for trick-or-treat in our downtown. I hope to see him return, bucket in hand.
Tizapan El Alto (our sister city in Mexico). Skaug has supported and encouraged stronger ties with this city and its people, even having visited there in person to bring assistance to those in need. I hope we can strengthen our ties to this city in the future. It’s only possible because of the goodwill generated by the time and money Skaug helped contribute to this mission.
There’s much more to share, to be sure, but I’ll distinctly remember Snowmageddon, Colonel Sanders, and Tizapan El Alto. Thanks to his wife, Debbie, and his children for their support during his tenure. Serving the city is often a thankless task, but I say, “Thank you, Bruce, for your service.”
Rick Hogaboam, Nampa
A true leader
Imagine a President who is a true leader.
Imagine a President who sets the highest standards for decency, honesty, and integrity.
Imagine a President who is well respected among world leaders.
Imagine a President who respects all people; regardless of their religion, their race, their party view, their income, their career, their country of origin, their orientation, or their gender.
Imagine a President who conducts him or herself with the utmost professionalism and diplomacy.
Imagine a President who has empathy, kindness and concern.
Imagine a President who honors his or her oath to the Constitution and the rule of law.
Imagine a President who is a true patriot, who genuinely loves America.
Yes, imagine a President who is a true leader.
Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian
Some decorum please
I don’t want my child to use vulgar language. I don’t want my child to belittle other people or call them names. I don’t want my child to mock persons who are disabled. I don’t want my child to lie. I don’t want my child to lump whole countries, religions or groups of people into one and then demean them. When my child grows up, I don’t want them to cheat on their wife or go to prostitutes. I don’t want my child to put greed above compassion. And finally, i don’t want my president to do these things either.
P.S. I strongly believe in freedom of speech but I prefer it with some degree of decorum.
Richard Mack, Caldwell
Hold officials accountable
It is clear that there is an appetite in Boise for movement towards putting policies in place that will put clarity and process into how redevelopment is managed.
Considering the loss of the historic neighborhood west of St. Luke’s, the extreme overstepping of the “selective exterior demolition” permit given to the Roosevelt Market, the confirmed demolition plan for the National Register eligible Travis Apartments, the approved demolition of the National Register eligible mid-century Fish & Game building, and the city’s vote to move the National Register listed cabin into a park next to a flood zone, there appears to be an ongoing wave of threats to Boise’s heritage.
The passage of Propositions 1 and 2 by a large margin and the volume of candidates for both Mayor and City Council are strong signals that the public is concerned with current policy approaches in Boise and are willing to articulate their concern at the ballot box.
In keeping with these concerns, the time for a reasonable and well-crafted Demolition Review Ordinance (DRO) that does NOT include deconstruction as an option is now. City staff is working hard, with solid input from public resources, to craft a strong but fair DRO. City Council and the Mayor need to listen to staff and the public. There is no reason that any National Register listed or National Register eligible building should meet the wrecking ball without first going through demolition review; including those owned by government agencies.
Let’s direct growth to all the thousands of parcels that are not on the top of architecturally and historically significant Boise buildings. We can have sound growth and sound preservation policies if we act quickly and thoughtfully and hold our elected officials to carrying out the tenets of Blueprint Boise and other guiding documents.
Paula Benson, Boise, on behalf of Preservation Idaho