Property taxes
February, 10, 2020 Idaho Press Letter to the Editor: I am responding to the article that was printed in the Idaho Press on February 7, 2020, regarding the Burden of Rising Property Taxes. My husband and I purchased our home in Southeast Boise in 1967. We signed a 30-year mortgage with our payment at $75.85 per month, and began our life in Boise. My husband worked and I was a homemaker raising our two beautiful daughters. I am now 90, live independently alone, and have been widowed for 21 years. I am on a fixed income with my husband’s retirement check as my soul income. In the 70’s, the alley behind our home was designated as a street and houses were built immediately. All of the alfalfa fields in our surrounding area became subdivisions. With my husband deceased I have not been able to afford many repairs to my home. The kitchen, the one bath and the carpet are in its original state. In 2014 the Assessed Value of my home was $140.400. I owed $1212.88. Just 5 years later for 2019, the Assessed Value is $245,900. I owe $1986.68. I am not in the position to sell any expensive items nor do I have such items to pay for the taxes as the Roe’s have had to do. My health is good, but I am so frightened as to how I am going to be able to stay in my home with these escalating Property Taxes.
Arvilla Harris, Boise
Harmful bills
I am a pediatrician and a parent with serious concern about a harmful bill, House Bill 465, that will soon be heard by the legislature’s House Judiciary committee. It’s one of several anti-transgender bills this session that needs to be defeated, including a
rule change that prohibits transgender people from obtaining accurate identification, and one that prohibits trans kids from participating in youth sports according to their lived gender.
HB 465 is particularly heinous because it infringes on physician-patient autonomy by denying our ability to provide medically necessary care to transgender youth. The bill would potentially jail health care providers for simply doing our job and following the
professional ethics of the American Medical Association, the American Association of Pediatrics, and other respected scientific and medical institutions.
This bill is exactly why politicians should leave medical decisions to physicians, our patients and their families, as it displays a fundamental ignorance about treatment standards and choices for transgender youth. This care can literally mean life or death, as suicide rates and depression are higher among transgender and gender-diverse youth that are not accepted by adults and offered gender confirming care. While this care is individualized for each patient, current standards adopted by every major medical association in the country advise giving youth the choice to delay puberty until they are ready to make their own decisions about their lived gender. This bill removes that choice, irreversibly forcing kids to go through puberty in a body that doesn’t reflect who they are, causing emotional distress.
Please join me in telling members of the House Judiciary committee that it’s medical professionals, not politicians, who should decide what medical care is in the best interest of a patient. Contact the committee at hjud@house.idaho.gov or call them at 208-332-1127.
Sara Swoboda, Boise
The deadline to submit any letters pertaining to the March 10 election is noon March 3. Letters submitted about the March 10 election after this deadline will not be published.