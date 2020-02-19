Hospice act
As a hospice advocate, I find it troubling that patients at Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers must leave their trusted RHC/FQHC physician when they transition to hospice. Because of a billing issue, these vulnerable patients are forced to seek a different physician, sometimes having to travel miles and hours to find an office accepting new patients and willing to accompany them to hospice. Most RHC/FQHC physicians would prefer to remain with their patients, but are prevented from doing so by a quirk in the law. Thankfully, legislators in Washington, DC have taken up this issue and introduced the Rural Access to Hospice Act, which would fix the billing issue and allow patients at RHCs and FQHCs to keep their physician. The bill is bipartisan, bicameral, has technical assistance from CMS, and has a low CBO score. It is ripe and ready to move this year. I call on all our Members of Congress to cosponsor the Rural Access to Hospice Act and ensure that all Americans are able to access quality hospice care with the physician of their choice.
Kimberly Ouwehand, Meridian
Adult behavior
As a citizen of Idaho I appreciate, support, and expect healthy dialog and debate between elected and appointed officials to hash out any differences. Ms. Ybarra and her staff recently presented a bipartisan recommendation to the House Education Committee of an approach to deal with an apparently growing problem in our educational system.
Assuming this problem can be remedied in the homes where students live, as suggested by Rep. Ehardt, is not a safe bet but her opinion was properly submitted for debate. I take issue with how some other members of the House Education Committee, including Rep. J. Boyle, Rep. G. DeMordaunt, and Rep. D. Moon, left the presentation and didn’t return or explain their actions for leaving the discussion. I am a moderately conservative person but stunts like this, and those recently performed by others in our State’s delegation to the U.S. House, continue to push me deeper into the Independent Party. As a voter, I expect adult behavior from our politicians.
Ray Polzin, Meridian
Equality for all
LGBTQ+ policies are extremely important to me as an Idahoan and Mike Bloomberg supports the US Equality Act, which is currently stalled in the Senate. This act would provide some level of security for my family. Mike’s plan to ensure coverage of gender-affirming healthcare would also help reduce anxiety and frustration I have experienced when trying to access routine health care coverage. More generically, a presidential candidate, and hopefully a President, with detailed plans to reverse course on recent LGBTQ+ policies and legislation gives hope to thousands. While I have personally been the target of violence, received unfair and hostile treatment by medical professionals, struggled with depression, substance abuse, and suicide as a result of living my truth as a transgender woman in Idaho, I remain hopeful that federal policies and protections like what Mike is proposing will help families like mine to be optimistic about the future.
Shannon Hansen graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Idaho with a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering in 2004. Employed by Micron Technology Inc. in Boise, ID for the past 15 years, Shannon is currently working as a Senior Member of Micron's Technical Staff. She manages a small team of hardware and firmware developers focused on Machine Learning, and Advanced Testing Methodologies.
As a transgender woman, Shannon is passionate about ensuring her fellow LGBTQ+ team members have a voice and are treated fairly in the workplace. Shannon currently serves as a board member for Micron's PRIDE+ Allies Employee Resource Group. The mission of the PRIDE+ Allies Resource group is to foster connection, learning, and community engagement for Micron's LGBTQ+ employee base and their allies. Specifically, Shannon is tasked with identifying and promoting community activism opportunities for LGBTQ+ issues at Micron.
Shannon Hansen, Boise
Shifting burdens
Regarding the Property Tax Debate. Missing from the information reported in the various media outlets and social media is a discussion of whether there has been an ongoing tax shift onto residential homeowners. Because local government budgets are limited to a 3% increase in property tax revenue, this cap has the effect of limiting the total levy which is then spread over the entire tax base. If residential values increase faster than non-residential values there is a shift of more of the tax burden onto homeowners. This shift was highlighted in testimony from Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. Notably absent from the recent witnesses to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee hearings are any business owners whose property taxes have decreased. For example, I went online and saw that the property taxes paid by the owner of the building which houses the Idaho Press for 2019 was about 2% less than the amount paid in 2018, a decrease of about $1,100. That decrease gets made up elsewhere. When the legislature raised the maximum homeowner's exemption to $100,000 it discontinued the inflationary adjustment which had been in place for years. The effect of that discontinuation was to accelerate the shift of taxes onto homeowners especially with the rapid increase in values we have seen lately. Before we take drastic measures to limit the ability of local governments to deliver services, let's get all the facts and look at who has benefited from some of the recent changes in how homes are valued and taxed. A simple return of the inflationary adjustment would correct the shift without harming local governments.
Bill Nichols, Nampa
Add the words
Adding the words “sexual orientation and gender identity” to Idaho’s Human Rights Act should be the obvious thing to do to protect our fellow humans. Updating the law will help ensure that people in our state - including people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender - have the opportunity to be judged on their work performance and qualifications, nothing more, nothing less.
The LGBTQ community in Idaho is strong but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to count on our government to protect our basic human rights. Adding these words would also be a great push for Idaho to continue to fight for the rights of marginalized groups and hopefully stop the passing of laws that hurt these communities.
Emily Long, Kuna
Nampa vs. Marsing
"At Nampa Christian Schools, we are teaching and training our athletes to compete with honor, to the best of their ability, and to the glory of Jesus Christ. Competition provides excellent teaching opportunities to build character and perseverance. With teamwork and respect to our opponents, we train our athletes to overcome life's challenges. We are committed to developing the students as a whole in body, mind and spirit."
Cheers to the Marsing varsity basketball team and their coaches for playing hard and keeping their tempers and their cool during a very contentious game with Nampa Christian High School on Feb. 7. They fought off three intentional fouls and a near injury to one of their players which resulted in the ejection of a Nampa Christian player. Marsing's coach remained unfazed and positive while the Nampa Christian coach received a technical foul.
Jeers to the Nampa Christian fans who cheered the ejected player and treated him like a hero both during and after the game, even though he deliberately undercut a Marsing player, causing him to fall, which could have caused a serious injury. Every other high school that Marsing has played would have respectfully and quietly waited while the player was checked out and cheered for him afterward. What a poor example of "good Christian" attitude they displayed.
Shawna Chadez, Marsing