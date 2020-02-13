Why
Some legislators appear to be focusing on the wrong issues while continuing to introduce education-related legislation ignoring the basic underlying reason. Yes, there is a teacher shortage and school districts often introduce bond levies. Both are caused by ignoring why.
There are few, if any, construction fees to offset the increased enrollments and aging infrastructure of our schools. The salaries for teachers are abysmal thus not attracting teachers to enter and/or remain in the profession in Idaho. Schools and teachers need to be supported with adequate funding to provide a decent salary and benefits package reflective of the skills, years served, and the training required to be effective educators. Funding must provide for school maintenance and construction. To limit levies and to withdraw credentialing requirements does NOT answer the underlying issue, and it will only further add to the problems facing education in Idaho schools at all levels. When funding is adequate, the other issues will be resolved.
Maudeane McKee, Garden City
Reductions?
I read Senator Risch’s response in the February 8th paper to Paulette Jordan’s announcement with interest, particularly his statement that he looks forward to “. . . putting my record of fiscal conservatism . . . against any of these individuals . . . ”. It reminded me of the statement he published on his website in December 2017 that the tax cuts he voted for “ . . . will result in greater dynamic revenue generation to reduce the deficit”. Since then, deficits have ballooned by almost 50%. Senator Risch: when will start seeing these reductions?
Rick Simon, Boise
Chicken Dinner Road
This letter is in response to the letter written February 7th concerning “Chicken Dinner”. You live in Norfork Virginia and I am sure you can find issues closer to home to put your 2 cents in on. You tout vegan diet, yet there is research coming to light that show increased issues with strokes and brain health, not to mention the issue with low iron and zinc. If you look at our prehistoric past human ate a variety of foods, both plant and animal. If you ask paleontologist they will tell you the biggest increase of our intelligence was due to cooking meat, not leaves. We have advanced more since we start cooking meat then any other time in human history. If you want to eat vegan then by all means please due. Your intelligence show it now and if the research is correct is will continue to show failure. So in short please stay in Norfolk and MIND YOUR OWE BUSNIESS!
Robert Waite, Nampa
Compassion
I write regarding the February 9 item about the Wanted poster for Columbus. What are educators trying to accomplish by providing "primary sources" and letting fifth graders decide what conclusions to draw? How could the children form a sound opinion based on scraps of information selected by unknown parties?
Children need the guidance of adults to develop a humane understanding of themselves and of people like Christopher Columbus. Historians have spent years of their lives looking at primary sources to form views of the ambitious Italian sea captain, as opposed to the few class periods that resulted in the wanted poster.
Columbus is generally seen as a fine sailor who failed at colonial administration. As adults we can see our lives reflected in the triumphs and blunders of a person like Columbus.
I have not seen the information which inspired the wanted poster. It would be cruel to confront young people with graphic accounts of brutality which are found in some primary sources. Children should be taught honest history, but the lessons should be tempered by adult compassion.
Brent Cornell, Boise
Hands free
jeers to all the cities that implement hands free laws. While it's a good idea, when i drive from city to city i don't know what each city has implemented what laws. Will get a ticket for dialing a number at a stoplight in this city?
The state should be setting hands free laws.
Bill Kline, Caldwell
Vote them out
It’s over; Donald Trump got away with it. A foreign power who was desperately dependent on American military aid was strong armed to help a president with no morals. He has intimidated the entire GOP.
The primary tactic used since the start of his presidency has been to divide Americans against each other. I am one of those libtard snowflakes that he loves to insult and denigrate. I stand for social justice and responsible fiscal policy and affordable healthcare and for THE TRUTH. The president’s supporters are all-in for giving him a pass on ANYTHING and EVERYTHING that he does. They seem to have enthusiastically adopted his lack of manners and they gleefully embrace a constant state of anger and victimhood.
This is a very sad and infuriating turn of events for the USA. There are individuals that could tell us more about the details of these crimes and his motivations therein. But letting them testify under oath was too much for the cowardly Republican senators to allow.
Vote ‘em all out; they are neither statesman nor courageous Americans. They put party before democracy and the interests of the nation on the most critical vote they have ever taken.
John Lodal, Boise
Perspective
Chris Taylor's (science, social studies and sustainability supervisor for the Boise School District) response to a concerned parent over a 5th grade assignment to create a wanted poster for Columbus did not meet the objectives he put forth. "Taylor said the goal was to both encourage students to use primary sources when they learn about history" and " also consider European colonization from several points of view." IF that was the objective then wouldn't a poster showing the perspectives from King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, Columbus, the men under his command, the Arawaks, and the climate of that political time be a better presentation? Or have the students research these different perspectives so that they could debate them to gain a greater understanding of this time in history? Every point in history has factors that create a unique cause and effect. The illustrated poster only depicted one perspective not "several points of view". The article further quoted BSU professor Sara Fry as stating "this means a willingness to discus topics that might make people uncomfortable". The second example of student learning would provide students with an opportunity to discuss the uncomfortable topics of life from unique perspectives.
Mary Norris, Boise
Property taxes
February, 10, 2020 Idaho Press Letter to the Editor: I am responding to the article that was printed in the Idaho Press on February 7, 2020, regarding the Burden of Rising Property Taxes. My husband and I purchased our home in Southeast Boise in 1967. We signed a 30-year mortgage with our payment at $75.85 per month, and began our life in Boise. My husband worked and I was a homemaker raising our two beautiful daughters. I am now 90, live independently alone, and have been widowed for 21 years. I am on a fixed income with my husband’s retirement check as my soul income. In the 70’s, the alley behind our home was designated as a street and houses were built immediately. All of the alfalfa fields in our surrounding area became subdivisions. With my husband deceased I have not been able to afford many repairs to my home. The kitchen, the one bath and the carpet are in its original state. In 2014 the Assessed Value of my home was $140.400. I owed $1212.88. Just 5 years later for 2019, the Assessed Value is $245,900. I owe $1986.68. I am not in the position to sell any expensive items nor do I have such items to pay for the taxes as the Roe’s have had to do. My health is good, but I am so frightened as to how I am going to be able to stay in my home with these escalating Property Taxes.
Arvilla Harris, Boise