Common sense
Sixty plus years ago my family shared the anguish of family friends whose young son accidentally shot and killed his little brother with a hunting rifle that had been stored in the family vehicle. The memory of a tragedy of this kind is life-altering and lifelong.Children killed by family-owned weapons are just a portion of the 90 or more gun deaths that occur in our country each day. A recent PBS News/NPR poll indicates that a strong majority of Americans support more funding for mental health screening and treatment for those seeking to purchase guns, mandatory background checks and licensing for gun purchases, red flag laws that would give a judge the authority to remove guns from one who poses a risk to him/herself or others, and a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic weapons.I am hopeful that the Idaho Legislature will carefully consider working across the aisle to craft common sense gun legislation that will help make Idaho citizens safer.
Peggy Bohl, Boise
Get real
Only thru the wonders of “New Math” is a $1,200,000 e-Fire Truck a “bit more” than a $600,000 conventional Fire Truck.
Perhaps, the Fire Chief is counting on “free” electric power generated by state-of-the-art solar panels perched atop a $100,000,000 Dave Bieter Memorial Library & Public Homeless Shelter to cover that cost difference.
The e-truck manufacturer is reportedly seeking world-wide input on their concept vehicle.
My advice to them and the City of Boise: “Get real!”
Steve Sweet, Boise
Unbelievable
I am so frustrated with the lack of support from the new Eagle City Council for The Landing project. The church is a fantastic home for the Museum, the Community Center is well overdue and fantastic, as Councilman Pittman pointed out, City Hall is overflowing.
It is certainly within the purview of the City Council to adjust plans for the future, but this Council seems to not understand the time that will be involved in evaluating alternatives. Pursuing, for example, an expansion of City Hall will take months or years. And I personally think you will find that parking will not be adequate to provide all of the uses of The Landing in the current City space and that the expense will be prohibitive. But go right ahead with that. But that is not going to be done in the next “week or two” Councilman Baun. Are you going to have any public process asking for input on the alternatives? Is City Engineering going to be the only source for estimates, or are you going through a real Bid Process. These processes take time. You claim prior decisions were made poorly and too quickly. Well people, here you go again.
If this City Council wants to continue to provide a Community Center then they need to finish the remaining items (for which I heard adequate funds may actually already be budgeted) and plan to use that property for some time while other alternatives are explored and vetted across the community.
With the direction taken this week, it appears that the City Council wants to put employees back in closets in City Hall, that they don’t want a space for community classes and events for the forseeable future and they don’t care about having a museum open. Unbelievable.
Wayne Swanson, Eagle
Oppose H0440
I am dismayed by Representative Heather Scott’s recent bill, HO440, to end affirmative action in Idaho government. While I understand Scott’s righteous indignation at having her gender prioritized in a job interview over her qualifications, she neglects to acknowledge how many employees do not share her privilege of being white, cisgender, and college educated, to name just a few. While Scott can apparently afford to reject a good job offer on such piety, many have mouths to feed, housing and basic living expenses to cover, and strangulating student debt that prevent them from being so particular. It’s fine for Scott to make that choice for herself. It is irresponsible to demand that the legislature codify the privilege she enjoys. And it’s ironic coming from the party so vehemently opposed to government overreach. Affirmative action is a completely valid essential means of leveling the playing field so all citizens can compete fairly, especially given the discrimination we already live under with right-to-work laws and a cultural refusal to expand the Human Rights Act. I urge the Idaho House to oppose H0440.
Kacee OConnor, Boise
Misinformation
As a pediatrician, I am deeply opposed to the legislation targeting transgender children, their parents, and health care providers this session. Not only are these bills not based in science or modern medical ethics, they are harmful to children who are already incredibly vulnerable because of prejudice rooted in misinformation.
The research is clear that the best way to support transgender kids is to provide them with gender-affirming medical care. Not doing so has been shown to contribute to depression, social isolation, self-hatred, risk of self-harm, suicidal behavior, and more. We know that transgender youth whose families support their gender identity have a 52% decrease in suicidal thoughts, a 48% decrease in suicide attempts, and significant increases in self-esteem and general health. HB 465 would criminalize families who are doing what’s medically necessary and endorsed by all the major medical associations in the country. Parents would risk possible government prosecution just for supporting their child.
Please join me in emailing the House Judiciary Committee at hjud@house.idaho.gov and calling them at 208-332-1127 so we can support all kids in the medical care they need to thrive, and in the case of many transgender kids, survive.
Jessie Duvall, Boise
Best interest
As a queer woman and small business owner raised in Canyon County, I’m writing to strongly oppose HB 465 and the other two anti-transgender bills before the Idaho Legislature. These bills are an embarrassment to the state my family has called home for four generations.
They are also indicative of why I left the state shortly after graduating from the College of Idaho in 2004. I did not think the political, social, and religious climate of my home state would allow me to live openly, build a life, or have a career, let alone raise a family here.
After 11 years away, I returned to the Boise area, but legislation like this make me rethink that decision. As the mom of a 3-year-old, I cannot imagine being prosecuted for doing what our pediatrician (and the American Academy of Pediatrics) advises is in their best interest, should their biological sex does not reflect their gender identity. I would want my child to stay alive, and knowing the horrifying statistics around transgender youth and suicide, I’d do everything I could to make sure my child was loved and supported.
I hope you will join me in emailing the House Judiciary Committee to oppose this bill, as well as Speaker Bedke at sbedke@house.idaho.gov. Medical doctors, not politicians, should guide health care decisions.
Caitlin Copple Masingill, Garden City
Take action
I’ve spent more than 40 years in classrooms as a teacher and then as a professor of education.
Being the mother of a member of the LGBTQ community, as well as an educator has taught me a lot about kids, including how wonderful it is that they are not all alike. Sadly, the Idaho Legislature appears set on waging a war on transgender children, who are already disproportionally at risk for bullying, depression, self-harm, and suicide.
For many transgender kids, a teacher, counselor, or health care provider is the only person they can trust. House Bill 465 would prosecute those who provide medically-necessary gender affirming care to transgender children, meaning parents and physicians could face jail time for supporting these kids. Two other bills that don’t yet have bill numbers also target transgender people. One would bar people from legally changing their sex on government documents. The other would ban transgender student athletes from playing on the sports team of their lived gender. Being a teenager is difficult enough, and I’m flummoxed as to why our legislators want to make it even harder on these kids, their families, and health care providers.
I’ve sent emailed the House Judiciary Committee to oppose this bill, and I also called them at (208) 332-1127. If you agree that medical doctors, not legislators, should guide health care decisions, and that transgender kids belong in Idaho families, schools, and sports, join me in taking action.
Patti Copple, Nampa
Change
How is that we cannot break bread and show civility among each other in resolving issues and the reason is ignorance because we are the devil’s advocate and we lack faith in God. If man were humble and meek we would be understanding of those who struggle and have compassion for the less fortunate but instead we lack humility and civility. One day the world shall reap what it sows and pestilence will consume our food supply and wars will spread like cancer and disasters will come like the perfect storm and it will be our own doing. We lack the tolerance to work together and unite to rebuild our infrastructures and neighborhoods in decay or compassion for those in need and lay hungry and homeless. Talk to the people and they will tell you of the frustration and how the rich have ruin America but there is strength numbers and we the people will rise in 2020 and the dinosaurs will become extinct and a new America will rise and the voice of the people will be heard in unity. The media will fade and the internet shall rule and Hollywood will fade and China will rule in movies and politicians will hear the voice of the people and the establishment will no longer have power because they are old and outdated. A new Babylon will rise with a voice of conscience and we as a nation shall cleanse our society of evil and make way for justice because for to long injustice has created havoc and a double standard and we need fair and balance law and order. We as a nation shall restore balance because the rich have had control to long and its time to change for the good.
John Landers, Wilder
Real reform
Why are my property taxes skyrocketing? Rep. Mike Moyle of Star would have have you believe that he is a champion of local property taxpayers- but that’s wrong. In reality, he is the architect behind every recent tax policy that has burdened average residents. He’s pushed general fund tax cuts that have forced local school districts to turn to property taxpayers. He wrote and championed the 2015 business equipment property tax exemption, he voted to cap the homeowner’s exemption in 2016 and he has consistently blocked efforts to let schools charge developers impact fees.
Clearly, Rep. Moyle is afraid we’ll realize HE is the source of soaring residential taxes. Instead of reversing course, he’s attempting to pin the blame on local governments while acknowledging that the freeze will still cause residential values to go up. Don’t let him pretend that our high property taxes aren’t his fault. Tell your state representative to reject the property tax freeze. Email Speaker Bedke and tell him we want REAL reform: sbedke@house.idaho.gov
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
Solutions
Once again, the West Ada School District is coming back to the property taxpayers to ask for funds for new schools. I’m a big supporter of our local public schools, but I am frustrated with my taxes going up and up as the need for schools continues. I did some digging into this issue and found out that schools are not allowed to charge impact fees to developers — meaning that growth is not paying for itself. Meanwhile, my Representative (Mike Moyle — Star) is pushing the notion that a property tax freeze will somehow help with my tax burden, but he has even acknowledged that a freeze won’t keep residential taxes from going up! I’m interested in solutions that will help our kids, lower my taxes and make growth pay for itself. Let the schools charge impact fees to developers. Developers can afford it and our kids deserve it.
Greta Dunlap, Star
Taxes
I am a home owner on fixed income. I bought home 8 years ago for $68,000. Since then the taxable price has increased and thus the taxes I owe have also increased. This is wrong! The taxable value should remain at $68,000 until I sell it or it otherwise changes hands. That way I should be able to afford to pay my taxes until I die.
Jim Marion, Nampa
You guess
Idaho or Third World Country?
As a 4th generation Idahoan, I am having a hard time recognizing the state I was born and raised in; not because of people from outside Idaho moving here, but because of extreme policies from our legislature. To illustrate this, I will list a fact, you guess if it is true in Idaho or a third world country:
No minimum age for marriage.
Idaho. The Idaho State Legislature refuses to pass a law making 16 years old the minimum age for marriage. Parents can legally marry off an eight year old child in Idaho.
Proposing to take away all education standards while mocking requests from educators for funding for suicide prevention.
Idaho. The Education Committee in the House of Representatives has an extreme agenda to gut public education.
Proposed a law that would allow people to carry guns on K-12 school campuses, regardless of school district wishes.
You guessed it, Idaho.
It is critical that everyone pay attention to what is happening in our Legislature. Proposed laws are not reflecting Idaho values. Go to legislature.idaho.gov, find what legislative district you are in, then contact your legislator. All state representatives are up for re-election this year.
Jenny Lingle, Boise
Obviously unfit
Now that our sheep-like Senators, Risch and Crapo, have helped an obviously unfit and boorish man to remain in office, the Democrats will have to come up with a better and more competitive presidential candidate. They need a candidate who, just for openers, lies repeatedly, who hides his tax returns, who insults world leaders, who bashes immigrants, who sneers at the Constitution, who cheats on his spouse, who is oblivious to climate change, who pays hush money to porn stars, who does not read, who loves the Russians, who has no knowledge of history, who disrespects the U.S. intelligence community, who trashes the environment, who caters to the corporations and the wealthy, who is an avid racist, who has a chaotic style of leadership, who purposefully divides Americans, who abandons our allies, who displays remarkable cruelty, who raises the national debt to fantastic levels and who loves himself infinitely more than our country.
It is amazing and sad that this type of candidate has a good chance of success.
Don Lojek, Boise