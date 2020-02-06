Choices
Imagine taking an oath seriously. Imagine the courage it would take to follow convictions. Imagine putting principle over party, popularity, and personality. Mitt Romney is a man for the ages, something we don’t often see. Like many principled people, I can respect those kind of choices.
Becci Carmack, Meridian
Honor
We watched the State of the Union address and were appalled, shocked and embarrassed by the childish behavior of Speaker Pelosi.
She squirmed, grimaced, shook her head, flipped pages and then defiantly ripped up President Trumps speech.
Pelosi’s behavior was shameful, repulsive, offensive and disgraceful. She was a pouting, spoiled brat putting on her show behind the President of the United States.
No wonder there is such a divide in this country--with Pelosi as Speaker, how could there not be?
The honorable thing for Pelosi would be to resign, but then she would have to have honor first and she obviously doesn’t.
Dean Jedry, Eagle
Truth
Today, February 4th, forty Idahoans met with Senator Crapo’s staff protesting the senator’s vote blocking witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Our group came from Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Nampa. Many were native Idahoans, and formerly Republican or Independents. One man said he could never vote Republican again. Republican Senators’ “toadying” to Trump’s abuse of power was “shameful, an embarrassment to Idaho.” One woman went to school with Mike Crapo. She asked, “What happened to him ? Doing “the right thing” was an “Idaho value.” What made Senator Crapo so “cowardly, subservient, unpatriotic, unable to stand up to Trump? ” Senator Crapo cannot even criticize the President, never mind hold him accountable. With the Senate’s rubber stamp, Trump will escalate his election cheating. He bragged about his obstruction of Congress during the trial. We all thought that the President will ask other countries besides Ukraine to help him cheat. He asked China to investigate the Biden’s on national TV. Russia never stopped meddling on Trump’s behalf. However, Bolton’s book will be published or leaked. Lawsuits over the release of Trump’s financials come before the Supreme Court in June. Senator Crapo’s attempt to cover up for Trump will fail. The truth will out.
Chris Stroh, Boise
Justice for Trump
Jim Jones continues to write garbage. He talks about impartiality and turning a blind eye to justice in the impeachment trial in references to our two state senators. Is he impartial or were the accusers in the trial impartial? No. Did the offense rise to the level of impeachment? No. He claims that the senators turned a blind eye to justice. I believe they are participating in justice under the constitution by assisting to throw these allegations into the garbage can of history.
He thinks more witnesses should have been allowed. So do I. I would have loved to see the whistleblower, Schiff and Vindman under oath and find out all of their traitorous affiliations and prejudices, but it would have dragged on forever. I believe it is more in the country’s interest to have this sorry episode over and done with, as much as I would have liked to have had more justice on Trump’s behalf.
What Trump haters like Jones do is put their own jaundiced views before the good of all. Their egos, their emotions, and their power are more important than the country’s health. What they don’t realize is that those of us who stand behind our president understand what an impeachable offense is, and we would be just as ready to proceed with impeachment if such were to occur.
Don’t be misled by the fancy prose and elitist blarney we have to put up with in his columns. So what if he was a judge. Just like his heroes Pelosi and Schiff and the whistleblower who should know the law and its intent, they throw up political chyme and impartiality in line after line to make you think they know better. They are not any more intelligent than you who read this stuff.
Dean Muehlberg, Meridian
Keep up
Perusing the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee’s media archive last night, I was astounded to see that the most recent minutes posted were for January 16, 2020, 14 sessions ago. The world moves faster than that -just ask any kid with a smartphone.
Kenneth Freeman, Boise
Hope
Anger, hatred, and jealousy are three very powerful and destructive forces, all of which were on vivid display at the recent State of the Union speech President Trump gave. Of course, anger began with the results of the 2016 election and the election of President Trump; which surprised the Democrat Party, and many of the rest of us who felt Hillary Clinton was a shoe-in and would win by a landslide. Then hatred followed as President Trump started unraveling a complex web of executive orders cast by previous Presidents which served as a damper to our nation’s economy, but were enacted to feed a growing attitude that the United States, as the most powerful nation, with its capitalistic economy is evil and therefore needs tempered and perhaps changed into a more socialistic government. Jealousy reared its ugly head as the President accomplished things all of the four previous administrations said they would do, but didn’t, for example getting a better control of illegal immigration. Human nature often displays jealousy when someone accomplishes something you wanted to do but for whatever reason didn’t or couldn’t.
My hope for this year and our national election is that those harboring these intense, destructive feelings will acknowledge them for what they are, evil personified. And, will acknowledge that our President, in spite of his personal somewhat negative quirks and lack of political finesse has the potential to become one of our nation’s most outstanding Presidents.
Carl Pence, Meridian