Reform
State-run parole and probation programs are designed to keep persons convicted of crimes—including a very large number of non-violent crimes—out of prison. But in Idaho, according to a recent Council of State Governments study, Confined and Costly: How Supervision Violations are Filling Prisons, “On any given day 5,298 people (or 62% of the 2018 Idaho prison population) are behind bars as a result of a probation or parole violation, at an annual cost to the state of $111 million.”
In fact, this report found that 69% of all persons admitted to Idaho prisons in 2017 were placed behind bars for parole or probation violations, including conviction for new offences.
The size of Idaho’s merry-go-round is staggering. For the years 2014-2017, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, prison admissions totaled 20,202. During this four-year period it is likely that as many as 5,000 men and women (28% X 20,202) were returned to prison not for breaking any law but for violating their parole and probation rules.
If Idaho’s parole and probation programs had worked as intended during 2014-2017, thousands of offenders would not have been locked behind bars but would have remained under community supervision—where they could work on putting their lives back together. That would have dramatically lowered the state’s prison population and saved Idaho taxpayers about $20,000 a year for each inmate remaining out of prison.
As Idaho reforms its parole and probation policies state taxes will go down and, best of all, thousands of Idahoans will stand a better chance of putting prison life behind them for good.
Ronald Fraser, Washington, D.C.
Finding success
Like many of my peers, the looming shadow of potential student loans overwhelms me. I refuse to graduate from college with a weight of debt on my shoulders. That’s why I’m interested in getting a head start and exploring future career options without adding the additional time or tuition to my college career. Thanks to the career readiness education classes I’ve taken in online school, I know I’m well prepared for my future.
At Idaho Technical Career Academy, I’ve been introduced to exciting career fields like health science and I’m exploring every option available to me. I’m currently enrolled in the pharmacy tech pathway where I get to learn more about this unique medical field while also taking relevant classes, like anatomy and physiology. I’m also working toward earning the certifications I need to help me stand out on my college applications.
As I prepare to graduate later this spring, I plan to major in health information technology at Idaho State University. I’m glad I had the option to find my passion for this field early on, without taking on additional debt in college. Career readiness classes are an invaluable addition to my education, and I encourage all high schools to offer these programs and help ensure student success.
Jordin Oborn, Chubbuck
Shame
It is too bad ALL the Populace, does not examine what is happening in Washington, D.C. The way Emperor Trump has been handed a “Get Out of JAIL, Free” Card by ALL the G.O.P. Senators, Except Mitt Romney.
Now, we are about to see the damage the Founding Fathers of our Country, tried to avoid by designing our Constitution, so the tyranny of a Single Power Government, might not exist. WE used to have “Checks and Balances” by the controls given to the Congress. NOT SO, due to the Republican Senators abdicating on the evidence and crimes of Mr. Trump. We have a Criminal Emperor who will exact retribution as HE sees fit. Mr. Trump has already ground through many dedicated, career bureaucrats in the State Department, the F.B.I. and N.S. A. Mr. Trump has made sport of demeaning many of our Dedicated Governmental Servants.
SHAME on ALL the Republicans who have stood for Mr. Trump AND cowered behind Mitch McConnell, to uphold the G.O.P. Ideology of Party BEFORE Country. After all, the Republican ideology is “Less Government is Better”. Well, under Mitch McConnell’s guidance, we now have NO Leadership, other than Emperor Trump.
The newest twist on the ravages of Trump are being displayed by the Trump Attorney General Barr by, falling in line with the desires of the “President”, to lessen the sentencing of Roger Stone. Fairly soon, we will see Emperor Trump granting Pardons to ALL the Trump Crime Family, who currently reside in Federal Incarceration.
SHAME ON ALL THE REPUBLICAN SENATORS {except Mitt Romney} FOR BEING COWARDS.
SHAME ON ALL THE REPUBLICAN SENATORS {except Mitt Romney} FOR IGNORING THE CONSTITUTION AND PUTTING “PARTY” BEFORE THE COUNTRY.
SHAME ON Senator Risch for your acquittal. YOU Should be replaced this next election,
Buzz Beauchamp, Caldwell
Visionary
My friend, Cortney Nielsen, is a visionary. Her ideas for Boise eclipse McLean's and Bieter'ss: An automatic feeder and filtration system for the KOI pond at the Boise Train Depot; Using a case of silver paint to add diamond 2-passenger carpool lanes between Boise and Nampa; a new park larger than Julia Davis near MICRON or on the road toward Lucky Peak; an $ 11,000,000 remodel of the Library! complete with indoor KOI pond; 4 new community Libraries! in 4 years; slashing $ 225,000 from the bloated Boise budget in 2021; shifting taxes from the backs of homeowners onto the backs of developers; neighborhood health clinics patterned after "Terry Reily" clinics for the poor and homeless; a voluntary increase in wages to $ 9.25/hour on the Fourth of July and $ 12.00/hour on Christmas (no one can live in Boise on $ 7.25/hour in 2020!); expanding HAWK's stadium to include a soccer field and use acres and acres of free parking; bringing back the ponies to Les Bois with a short season in 2020 and a full race season in 2021 (with no slot machines!); 40,000 new trees planted in 4 years by citizens; hiring the police chief from within; a Bus system that runs 24/7 and takes folks where they need to go; focusing on Boise history and stopping the push toward "concrete and steel"; homes for every kitty in Boise; and finally listening to the voters and having them shape Boise's future.
Pete Petersen, Boise
Revolution
There's the distinct cracking sound of the sphere that holds our country together.More evidence of a socialist/democrat party sucking the life blood out of this country. With their demented thinking, they run the top 10 worst cities in the US! Restricting the free speech for conservative students in our universities, by the way getting beat up by Antifa militants, "free speech for me but not for thee". The erosion of our immigration system by liberal cities like NYC and San Francisco refusing ICE inquires, while allowing non federal licences to those regardless of immigration status. BTW--driver licences in Cali will automatically be registered to vote! Then there's the re manufacturing of the socialist/dems platform, with Bloomberg's unearth comments from 5-7yrs ago about demeaning women & rape, stop and frisk, and now farmers. What a bunch of hypocrites. I thought the socialist were against rich, old white men? People are challenging the (socialist/libs) as a group called "Greater Idaho" made up of 14 rural counties in Oregon created a petition that would expand the state of Idaho, blaming Oregon's democratic leadership. Source: USA Today, Miami Herald, Fox News. As the fracturing of our very existence becomes clear, those of good moral fiber and values will not succumb to the status quo of the toxic regime of the socialist party, but will resist for their very survival!! Remember people, this is the party that cares more for the rights of illegals than that of American citizens. As the great statesman Thomas Jefferson said "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty". Welcome to the revolution.......
Gene Martin, Emmett
Hateful bills
The 2020 Idaho legislative session so far has featured a number of ugly attacks against transgender Idahoans.
H0465 would make providing gender-affirming healthcare to minors a felony; this includes puberty blockers, which temporarily pause the process of puberty for young people who need time to decide whether they want to medically transition. This bill criminalizes important medical choices for trans youth.
H0500 would exclude transgender girls from participating in school sports by forcing them off of women’s sports teams.
H0509 would make it illegal for transgender people to change gender markers on birth certificates. Updating identifying documents to match a person’s gender identity protects them from harassment, discrimination, and even incarceration if asked to produce identifying documents while traveling in certain countries.
These bills maliciously persecute a vulnerable community, one already targeted for hate-based violence at much higher levels than the general population. Meanwhile, legislation that protects LGBTQ+ Idahoans (such as S1226, “Add The Words” and H0482, a ban on subjecting minors to the discredited and harmful practice of conversion therapy) stalls in the statehouse year after year.
Friends and allies of LGBTQ+ Idahoans: we urgently need your help. Show up and ask your legislators to oppose these hateful bills.
Joshua Hayes-Fugal, Boise
Liberty
The five top democrat candidates for president are all socialists. Why are America's youth voting for socialism? College students prefer Socialist Bernie Sanders for president. It is because socialism is being taught to our children in our public schools via Common Core and colleges. If the principles of liberty and the founding of our free enterprise Constitutional Republic are not taught, then we will vote our country into socialism.
Socialism is promoted as an ideal solution to eradicate societal inequality, discrimination, and unfairness. The government mandates the unconstitutional edicts to implement these goals by redistribution of wealth through confiscatory taxation and regulations. Socialism always promises what it cannot deliver!
In reality, Venezuela is the latest example where governments have the power to make citizens into equal victims. They lose their liberty by becoming equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified with the police state and equally starved or murdered!
If the socialists gain control, the same will happen here! It only took 10 years under socialism for a once prosperous Venezuela to become a living hell. Socialism always kills liberty!
A concerned citizen,
Note: Why are so many people fleeing California? It is because Socialists now largely control the state!
Adrian Arp, Filer
Fear of alcohol
Once upon a time . . . . . our state was ahead of the times, allowing Idaho women to vote, even before a Constitutional Amendment allowed it nationwide. But fast forward a century. We still have statutes reflecting an attitude towards alcohol reminiscent of the Prohibition era. Why this “fear of alcohol”?
Not too many years ago, representatives of our wine industry were unsuccessful in their initial attempt to convince the Legislature to allow them the same agricultural tax breaks as were allowed for the other ag industries. But then their attorney presented a list of all the barley growers in eastern Idaho, who sold their barley to the Budweiser Brewery in Idaho Falls, and our lawmakers finally corrected this travesty. No need to mention all the hops grown in Idaho.
The city of Nampa continues to struggle with the state law which disallows alcohol sales in restaurants within 300 feet of churches or schools. Although cities are allowed to make exceptions, there remain many very unlucky and unhappy, newer restaurants there.
But the most ridiculous of the ridiculous alcohol laws is the one which requires wineries to store their unused wine out of the state. Really, can you even believe this? House Bill 343 would repeal this law, finally allowing Idaho wine to be stored in Idaho. It has just passed the Legislature and is now before the Governor.
Seriously, back when this law was first passed was there ever that much unused wine being produced? Yet there are 900,000 gallons of dangerous nuclear waste currently stored at INL near Arco right above the Snake River aquifer. Some of that has been there for over 50 years, with the potential for more on the way.
Hopefully, Governor Little will sign House Bill 343.
Pam Roylance, Marsing
