Liar king
A few days ago, 52 Republican Senators representing far less than half of the U.S. population acquitted The Liar King of blackmailing a foreign leader in order to increase his chances of being re-elected. In his “manifesto of mistruths” the day before he told about 25 more lies in an attempt to impress his followers.
He negotiated a Mid-East peace proposal with Israel, ignoring the Palestinians, and then told the Palestinians what they were to do. That is not a peace plan.
The USMCA was approved after House Democrats forced many changes in it. He did not invite any Democrats to the signing ceremony. Contrary to the King’s claims, the plan is expected to add fewer jobs 6 years than we usually add in a month. About 28,000 of these are expected to be in the auto industry, not the King’s stated 100,000.
The phase one trade deal with China proposes exporting more to them than what we have available and has no guarantees any of it will happen.
A supposed charity is passing out envelops containing 100-$1000 to people attending rallies for the King. Probably totally illegal.
U.S. economic growth has been very low in two of the last 3 months and has never approached the numbers the King predicted would result from his huge tax cut for the wealthy and businesses.
If he wanted to give a Medal of Freedom to someone, it should have been Vindman and Sondland who obeyed the law responding to their subpoenas and testifying. Instead he fired them.
Remember the girl whom was s awarded a scholarship t got her out of a failing government school? She attends the highly regarded Math, Science, and Technology Community Charter School III which has no tuition. Her family had no idea why they were in DC.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
Vote no
Another Nampa School Dist Levy vote in March
Nampa School Dist is voting again for another levy March 10th, but early voting end of Feb. If passed this levy is good for 2-years, after that will Nampa School Dist vote for another one? I’m pretty sure they will.
Until the school dist. really takes a look on how to budget the money giving to them already I will vote NO. The property owners in Canyon County are being asked for a tax increase for another jail and urban renewal. How about getting the funds needed some other way instead always the property owner. Ada county has a big problem with their property taxes being too high for senior’s, the same will be for Canyon county also.
The school dist has not said anything about the vote coming up as they want to have only the supporters to show up and vote.
PLEASE VOTE NO on this levy.
Jim R. Carr, Eagle
Progress?
A new year begins and Add the Words’ legislation is introduced again in the Idaho Senate by Sen. Maryanne Jordan. Will it pass this time and will the state validate by law the “new morality”? Out with the old — in with the new? As if change itself is a virtue, regardless. The foundation of our current culture’s “new morality” is an ageless opposition to God.
We see commercials and images in the media now with open same sex scenes and blatant flaunting of human sexuality — sort of a free for all. It’s true we can turn the channel but often it’s not fast enough. Is this “progress”? Progress, as currently defined by some in our culture, is any human behavior that is in contrast to Judeo Christian morality.
This year’s Super Bowl half time show featured inappropriately dressed women pole dancing. Little girls were also part of the show witnessing this indecent behavior, along with millions of others. How many little girls will imitate that? How very thoughtful and beneficial for our culture and moral influence — right? When is it enough? Where are the decency standards and how much will we accept in our public sphere? Like a frog in slow boiling water – no one seems to know. Also, just as concerning, how many of us have stopped caring or speaking up?
Super Bowl ads this year featured LGBTQ women in a Microsoft ad and drag queens in a Sabra hummus commercial. According to NBCnews.com, “for too long LGBTQ visibility in Super Bowl ads was nearly invisible, but this year will mark a breakthrough …..”. Fox turned away a Super Bowl commercial featuring survivors of botched abortions from Faces of Choice Abortion Survivors.
Are these really our values – or are our values being hijacked?
John Seale, Caldwell
Activism
Jeers to Boise High for using high school students for the PC protest of Chase bank for investing in fossil fuel companies. Oil and gas exploration is the life blood of our country. It allows all commerce to take place and reduces pollution in our country. You have totally misinformed these students and used the education system to brainwash these poor kids. I bet they got to their protest site by driving cars that use gasoline. Math and reading should be taught not misinformed environmentalism. Cheers to the students for their activism but not for their lack of knowledge.
John Brown, Eagle
Go plant based
Dr. Beth Malasky left out the most important fact about heart disease in her guest opinion on women’s heart health published February 11: heart disease can be reversed with a whole food plant-based diet. This is a diet of beans, other legumes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.
The cause of heart disease is largely the standard American diet which is composed of meats, dairy products, eggs, added oil, refined sugar, refined flour and other processed foods. These foods clog our arteries and raise our blood pressures.
Thirty years ago Dr. Dean Ornish published the results of his Lifestyle Heart Trial that proved heart disease is reversible.
A good read on this topic is Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s book Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease.
Do you want hope for your diseased heart? Then switch to a whole food, plant-based diet.
Reed Burkholder, Boise
Save the fish
As a ﬁshing guide and a small business owner in Riggins, my income has been drastically aﬀected by the downturn in our salmon and steelhead economy. The once-dependable money from guiding and our business is no longer dependable, forcing me to look elsewhere for income to support my family.
I recently joined a group of Idahoans traveling to Washington DC to meet with our Legislature about our diminishing ﬁsh returns and the stress that puts on Idaho communities. Meeting with Representative Mike Simpson was eye opening and inspiring. His oﬃce is working on large scale solutions to help bring ﬁsh, and the money associated with them (the money that our economy depends on) back to our state. At the same time, his plans also address all the other interests and concerns involved in this complex issue. His oﬃce is willing to have the diﬃcult conversations and face the diﬃcult decisions that must be addressed so our children may experience ﬁghting these mighty ﬁsh.
We are at a decision point. As a state, we can either unite behind our cultural heritage and stand up for our ﬁsh or we can sit quietly on the sidelines and watch our ﬁsh populations dwindle into extinction, taking with them rural Idaho communities. It is time for Idahoans to stand up for Idahoans, taking our future into our own hands. Let your representatives know that the time for action is now. Choosing to delay discussions will lead to the extinction of our salmon and steelhead.
Jon Kittell, Riggins
”Better”
Once again we have the privilege and responsibility to elect those we want to govern us. It seems the best qualified individuals are not even in the process for consideration. Therefore, our communities and nation are lacking in the best leadership possible because we pick our leaders on the following criteria:
1. political party
2. biggest promiser
3. anyone but the incumbent
4. personality
5. gender
6. race
7.etc.
Things may get better someday but as for this coming election and the foreseeable future nothing will change for the “better”, no matter who gets elected.
Ray Archuleta, Nampa
Conscience
I would like to commend Mr. Mitt Romney on his bravery, courage, moral decency and integrity for doing what he was supposed to do in a Senate trial of an impeached president- look at and listen to available evidence and draw a fair and impartial decision based on this evidence. In this partisan political environment, very few have done so. Whether you agree with him or not, this took a lot of soul searching as he is quite aware of the intimidation and retribution and vindictiveness of this administration, if you do not stay “loyal” and toe the party line. McCain also had this courage. Interesting that two former Republican nominees for president have had this courage, but not others. I believe it is in part because they have already achieved as high as they can in politics and are not intimidated as are others. I have voted for both Democrats and Republican for president. I find it impossible to vote for our current president. Even if his policies were good in the long run it would be akin to selling my soul. He is a terrible role model for children. He is the Liar King, demeans women and Africans, those he perceives as unattractive, etc. He brags and takes credit for good things he did not do, such as saying he has gotten us out of the economic- mess we were in three years ago. This is a revision of the facts-we have had an increasing economy for ten consecutive years. He has only been in office three years+. So, kudos to Mr. Romney. Nay to our narcissistic incumbent. I did not vote for Romney at the time, but if he ran in the future I probably would do so. At least we know he has a conscience.
Rich Rothsh, Boise
Gun laws
Readers
I’m writing because I believe in common sense gun laws and their ability to make Idaho safer. According to the CDC’s Fatal Injury Reports, Idaho has the 16th highest rate of gun death in the U.S., 87% of which are suicides, meaning it has the 4th highest gun suicide rate in the country. Most of these deaths would have been preventable with common sense gun laws or proper storage of guns. (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline available 24/7: 1-800-273-8255.)
Death by gun suicide is the leading cause of gun violence in Idaho, but it’s not the only gun safety issue. Two proposed bills in the Idaho Legislature would take power away from local government, instead creating state-wide laws. One would allow concealed carry within city limits, regardless of state residency. The other would allow weapons on public school campuses. Both of these would take away local power from the people that know their communities’ needs the best.
There are doable solutions for both of these. First is voting for candidates who support common sense gun laws. Second is contacting your state representatives to say you don’t support bills that take away local government’s gun safety laws.
Thank you.
Lauren Axness, Boise
Fairness
It would seem that being in prison might open an opportunity to go to the Supreme Court for grievances if Edmo case (page A1 of Idaho Press, Wednesday, February 12, 2020) is brought before the Supreme Court? Don’t we lose some opportunities when go to prison? Doesn’t seem quite fair for taxpayers to pay for this!
Juanita Monaghan, Nampa