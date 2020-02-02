Access
As the candles go out on the 47th anniversary of Roe V Wade, I ask Idahoans to pay close attention to the 2020 Legislative session, specifically regarding reproductive rights. No doubt, our lawmakers will try to follow in the footsteps of states like Louisiana and attempt to make abortion nearly inaccessible to most folks. The majority of Americans do not want Roe V Wade overturned. 77% of Americans favor protecting reproductive rights according to an NPR/Marist poll taken over the summer of 2019. There are so many issues the citizens of our beautiful state need to have heard yet our legislators choose to spend their focus, and our money, on issues that only serve to stir up controversy and potentially put undue harm on folks needing access to reproductive healthcare.
If lawmakers in Idaho truly value life and reducing the need for abortion, they will focus their efforts on making healthcare more accessible for all, not creating more barriers. Their antiquated approach to public policy, lead by their religion, has proven ineffective at best and harmful at worst.
Jessica Reynolds, Boise
Impeachment
In 1998 Senator Crapo voted that each of the following should result in removal of the president: perjury about improper sexual behavior, or obstruction of justice related to the same charge.
The first of these was a crime, though arguably not a “high crime,”—i.e. one connected to the power of the office. I believe the second one, obstruction, should have resulted in removal of Mr. Clinton from office.
Now we have a president who refuses to testify, presumably to avoid perjury; who has obstructed congressional investigations; and who has abused his power, this time related to damaging our national security. And yes, he also violated laws. He blackmailed a foreign leader (solicitation of bribery—a specific cause for impeachment named in the Constitution), and he withheld enacted military aid from a besieged emerging democracy (violation of the Impoundment Control Act, confirmed by the U.S. Government Accountability Office). Please call Senator Crapo today at (202) 224-6142 and insist he vote, consistently with his 1998 vote, to remove this president from office. Write him at 239 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington DC, 20510.
Richard Kasbeer, Monterey, California
Levies and bonds
Representative Scott’s legislation to limit rerunning failed bond votes makes complete sense and should be supported. Nampa’s effort to pass the $12 million “supplemental” levy that failed in November is a great example. If this levy would have passed by 10 votes [of 7478 votes cast] would there have been a second election to confirm the passage? No.
As always the levy has now increased to $12.9 million. How is it that a levy requires a simple majority of those voting, but a bond needs a 2/3 supermajority? Vote no, let property tax fall to $133 per $100,000 of taxable value without the supplemental, ahead of the stunning $80 million bond that Superintendent Kellerer says the Nampa School District should pursue in 2022 [IPT December 18, 2019].
Perhaps after losing a second time, and actually paying off the original supplemental in June, that $80 million dollar bond proposal can be reduced to a more reasonable request.
Kevin McMichael, Nampa
Wow
So I’m watching “highlights” of the impeachment trial in the Senate, and I hear Adam Schiff say that we (America) are giving money to Ukraine so that “they can fight the Russians over there, so that we don’t have to fight the Russians over here (in America).”
Wow. Just … wow.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Man or mouse
With the impeachment trial possibly just days away, it will be interesting to know if our Republican Senators will remember the oath to office they took about “ to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws; so help me God.” According to Mitch McConnell’s statements they are not going to call witnesses, vote “NO” and acquit Mr Trump very quickly. Makes you wonder why they are all so afraid to have people testify and how very different this would be if there were a Democrat in office.
My Dad used to say you can tell a lot about a man if you just stand back and watch — I guess how true that is by watching and listening to Mr. Trump’s words and actions the past three years, definitely No truth or honor there. So Senators it is up to you to show the country exactly what kind of morals and backbone you have with your vote to impeach Mr Trump. Are you the man many people think you are or are you a mouse????
Linda Barrett-VanNortwick, Nampa
Protect the future
Last month I was elated (& continue to be), when the Idaho Public Utilities Commission chose to do the right thing, and denied Idaho Power’s proposal to dishonor their previous net-metering agreement with existing residential solar customers. Those of us who have chosen to invest our personal money to install solar production equipment on our homes most certainly prefer that our utility maintain its original agreement. Their purchasing our solar power at the retail rate gives us a decent prospect of recouping our investment over the coming years.
I applaud the PUC’s choice to keep Idaho Power on track to continue working toward increasing renewable energy from all sources. It is good for Idaho in general, and the environment more specifically. The conservative Republican parents who raised me on a farm/ranch in eastern Idaho taught me to take care of the environment in order to protect our future. This appears to be the goal of the PUC as well.
Arlene Studer, Eagle
Be careful
The Idaho Press-Tribune January 23, 2020 guest commentary by Chuck Malloy was illuminating regarding Idaho Senator Jim Risch. According to Malloy, Senator Risch declares he has a close friendship with President Trump and finds him very relatable. Given we are all influenced by the friends with whom we associate and relate, I have concerns for Senator Risch.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who reportedly cheated on his third wife with a Playboy model and a porn star and directed his personal attorney to pay for the actress’s silence, in violation of federal campaign laws.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who has been accused by 17 women of sexual harassment and/or assault.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who along with Bill Clinton, palled around with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who paid $25 million to settle fraud charges related to Trump University.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man whose charitable foundation was forced to shut down because of persistent illegal conduct and was ordered to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who takes the word of Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence officials.
Senator Risch is friends with and relates to a man who demeaned the late Senator John McCain’s military service to our country while admitting that his own personal Vietnam was spent stateside avoiding STDs.
According to a Japanese proverb, When the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends.
Please be careful, Senator Risch.
Timothy Rosandick, Caldwell
End oppression
On January 27th, the world will observe the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hitler’s largest death camp. It’s an opportune occasion to reflect on how each of us can help end oppression.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers? How could it get millions of ordinary citizens to go along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? And, is it just about killing humans, or does it extend to other sentient beings?
Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer provided a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” His message was that, even in our own country, we are willing to subjugate our own compassion and affection for animals to those of our society. We have allowed social norms to supersede our own.
It follows that the only way to end our own participation in oppression is for each of us to reclaim our own moral values. Our very first step should be to drop animals from our menus.
Ellan Marks, Emmett
Kudos
Cheers to the City of Nampa sending a letter to the Idaho Legislature to amend the Fireworks Act of 1997, making the sale of aerial fireworks illegal. It is way past time that this ban be considered.
Cheers to Patricia Perose for her rebuttal letter on food security on Boise State University campus. Food insecurity needs to be addressed wherever it occurs and small minded folks who believe that college students are privileged and spoiled need to understand how often college kids go hungry
Doug Clegg, Nampa
Proof
It concerns me that somehow during this historic trial, Senators Crapo and Rish and their colleagues find it unnecessary to let witnesses testify. Trump is the most powerful human on the earth at this point, so if there is cause for concern that he is abusing said power, the all efforts to get to the bottom of these claims should be exhausted. Not just America, but the world is watching this whole process with bated breath. Normally; the decisions and policies are made with the country, and more specifically with Senator Crapo and Rish’s constituents, in mind. But when the trial is about the leader of the free world abusing his position as leader of the free world, their final decision should be made with the citizens of every nation in mind. And such a conclusion should not be made without hearing any and all evidence from witnesses. If they have nothing of note, then they can get up in front of the world and make a fool of themselves. But if they have proof of wrongdoings by the President, the free world should be free to know this.
Jacob Tenney, Nampa
Embarrassing
I was disappointed in Senator Risch on the first day of the Impeachment Trial. Sometime after taking the oath administered by Chief Justice Roberts to uphold his duties as a jurist, he along with 20 others left the Senate Chambers for at least 2 hours and after returning, Senator Risch then fell asleep long enough for a sketch artist to capture our Senator embarrassing the state of Idaho. I hope Idaho voters will remember this on election day
Loretta Cummins, Boise
A suggestion
Sheriff Donahue has announced his re-election campaign>
In his press release he has said that his solution to the continuing backlog and poor service at the drivers license building is a lack of facilities and he is searching for an additional building or place which will hopefully relieve the long wait at the present facility.
Well Hello Sheriff--Have you considered longer hours than the current 8 to 4 with a hard and fast cut off time. The building is already there and vacant 16 hours a day and weekends. Even Ada county hours are 7:30 to 5:30.
Hubert Osborne, Nampa
Editor’s note: Some of these letters discussing impeachment were submitted before the Senate voted on whether to allow witnesses.