Facts
After watching that joke of an impeachment process in the House, I can't see where anyone can possibly criticize the Republicans in the Senate. The "trial" in the Senate, if I remember correctly, goes like a regular trial, with the Senators first deciding if the impeachment merits moving forward. Then, and only then, would they vote to acquit, or proceed to hear witnesses. Reading your letters, your readers seem to be woefully ignorant of that fact.
Any President has the right to investigate corruption in any country that receives American taxpayers money in aid, which I believe President Trump was doing.
Proof of corruption? I quote, "Biden recalled. "I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch," Biden said, "He got fired." Another condition successfully attached to U.S. aid to Ukraine, but more blatant.
Then the New York Times reported, "Hunter’s presence on the board was seen in the Ukraine as a way to cement the company’s Western pivot: “Their [Hunter Biden and others’] support allowed Burisma to create the perception that it was backed by powerful Americans at a time when Ukraine was especially dependent on aid and strategic backing from the United States and its allies, according to people who worked in Ukraine at the time.”
Both Biden and John Kerry (both had family and friends employed in Ukraine) "championed $1.8 billion in taxpayer-backed loans to be given to Ukraine courtesy of the IMF. That money would go directly through Burisma founder Mykola Kolomoisky's PrivateBank, and then it would disappear". So, IMHO, the Ukraine country stinks of corruption, and the Bidens' involvement should have been investigated!
Jill McLean, Meridian
Half-baked
Had the House believed that witnesses were crucial for the case of impeachment of the President of the United States, they should have taken the time to bring their witnesses before the House.
Instead, they have literally thrown a half-baked case in the Senate's lap and are now asking another body to finish this travesty of the Constitution.
Please vote firmly against witnesses and then encourage the Senate to follow-up with a harsh rebuke to the House citing their woefully ill-prepared case. The precedent of slap-dash, throw-it-against-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks, partisan impeachment politics must be relegated to the garbage heap of history.
Steve Sweet, Boise
Smear campaign
Liberals and never Trumpers have been lying and smearing President Trump since the day he announced his candidacy and have been working to impeach him from the time he won the election. From the debunked Russian collusion assertion promulgated by lying Adam Schiff (who continues lying about having “stone-cold” evidence of Russian collusion), to the incredibly weak accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of congress, avowed Trump haters will never be satisfied until he is forcibly removed from office. It should be clear by now that the Democrats are trying to subvert and undo the 2016 election because they can’t stand this administration’s policies and fear they won't be able win at the ballot box in 2020. To achieve the goal of removing Donald Trump, Democrats have created false narratives such as "collusion", "quid pro quo", "abuse of power", and "obstruction", all the while turning a blind eye to members of their party that have openly practiced these same things (Obama, Biden, Clinton). This Impeachment isn’t about the truth; it is a lie akin to the “collusion” investigation which was based on the fake Steele dossier and strung out for two years to discredit the President. Liberals don’t care that the dossier was funded by democrat loyalists and Trump haters or that the FBI and Justice Department used the discredited dossier to lie to the FISA court (multiple times) to spy on individual Americans and President Trump’s campaign! Why? Because Democrats and the Washington elite (ruling class) hate President Trump and everything he espouses - America first, capitalism, religious freedom, the 2nd Amendment, the right to life, deregulation, tax reform, environmental reform, overturning Obamacare, fighting illegal immigration, and most importantly - nominating another conservative, constitutionally minded, Supreme Court Justice if re-elected. All reasons why I support Trump!
Michael Chew, Eagle
Bad juror
Senator Risch should be disqualified from serving as a juror in the impeachment trial.
At one point when Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the House managers, was speaking, Senator Risch was heard yelling “that’s not true.” Shocking behavior from someone who has been bragging that he had “tried hundreds of cases” and that he knows “how to be a juror.” Given Risch’s expertise, he undoubtedly knows that type of outburst by a juror would result in automatic disqualification.
Another reason Risch would be disqualified from continuing as a juror is because he fell asleep during the trial. Art Lien, a NY Times artist, drew a picture of Risch snoozing and also falling into the lap of Senator Crapo who was sitting on his right.
Given Risch’s experience in “trying hundreds of cases”, he also should know that sleeping jurors are routinely thrown of off juries. This occurred recently in two high profile federal cases—one involving the corruption trial of FIFA soccer officials, and the other involving a banker’s attempt to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Finally, in a fair trial Risch would have been thrown off the jury because of his ex parte or separate contact with Trump’s lawyers. At the start of the impeachment trial, the Wall Street Journal noted that Risch talked with Pat Cipollone, Trump’s lead lawyer, and patted him on the back.
No microphones picked up the substance of the conversation between Risch and Cipollone. But, in a a real trial it would not have made a difference. The fact that a juror had an ex parte conversation with one of the lawyers would have resulted in the removal of the juror and probable sanctions or disciplinary action against the lawyer.
Nels Mitchell, Boise
Impeach Trump
Trump has had three years to prove he’s competent to run our country; cooperate with congress to improve American’s lives. Instead, he fouls up everything he touches; bankrupting farmers with tariff wars; cutting taxes for the rich, putting us deeper in debt; claims to love Americans while not missing opportunities to degrade and insult anyone not agreeing with him. He belittles Americans while praising bad people: Putin; Kim Jong Un; Mohammad Bin Salman; Neo Nazis, etc. I recently saw a slip from David Letterman’s show several years ago where Letterman asks Trump if he’d ever talked to the mob. Trump said he had several times, declaring, “They’re very nice people”.
He must have a very sore arm from patting himself on the back, claiming he’s the smartest; does a better job than any other U.S. President. He takes credit for a good economy; fact is he inherited a good economy.
The House of Representatives rightfully impeached Trump. Even though Trump points out he said “us” in his Zelinski phone call, investigating Biden could only be an advantage to him and his campaign; no benefit to Americans.
Now, Mitch McConnell is coordinating with Trump for a “trial”; while admitting he’s going to acquit Trump; no witnesses. Since when is a trial conducted in collaboration with the suspect?
Lindsey Graham criticized Trump before; now has only praise (hypocrite!).
Republicans who want no witnesses and have their minds made up aren’t impartial and should be disqualified. This is blatant corruption. Trump definitely obstructs justice every day and must be bribing or threatening Republicans to support him and it should be investigated.
His sanctions on North Korea and Iran have made relations worse, and now killing Soleimani adds fuel to the fire and puts us all in danger.
Impeach Trump Now!
Judy Smith, Caldwell
Editorial
Disagree with your opinion on the Senate calling witnesses.
That was the job of your darling, Adam Schiff---and he did not and would not call witnesses during the impeachment in the House. So, you expect the Senate to do the job that Pelosi and her minions didn't do?
Your quoting a Newsweek poll, a liberal rag, is laughable and questionable too.
I quit the other " newspaper" in the Valley because I though the Idaho Press was more balanced.
Please don't prove me wrong.
Dean Jedry, Eagle
Guilty
Today's Senate vote to disallow witnesses and documents in a trial is an American travesty. What I hear is that should one go to trial, in your defense, there is no defense. That is not America. What it says to me, is the Senate is complicit to a coverup. If one is sure of their innocence, all documents and witnesses should come forth. Otherwise, they are guilty.
Mary Christianson, Boise
Witnesses
There were witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial - millions of them - and their testimony will be taken in November. The shameless audacity of the party in power, its allegiance to winning the day rather than preserving everything that makes this nation truly great, must be recognized. WE ARE THE WITNESSES.
David Horsman, Meridian
Betrayed
Well, here we are. Betrayed by the Republican party. Three years ago, Idaho was the only state that did not choose Mr. Trump as the Republican nominee. Idaho was smart enough to know a charlatan when we saw one. Somehow, though, we still voted for him as a state. Why? Because we are a red state? We should be voting for the best person, not the party. This includes our representatives and senators. All four dedicated their votes to protect the man, not the Constitution as their oaths dictated. This man lies on average over 14 times a day in the past 3 years. We all know it. Yet our elected representatives and senators chose to vote for him rather than listen to their constituents. 75% of Americans, which includes Republicans, wanted to see and hear for ourselves what the witnesses and documents could have clarified for us. WE, THE PEOPLE, wanted to see and hear for ourselves and we were denied this right. Did you want to hear a witness, any witness, say that the man was within his rights to solicit a foreign leader to do his political bidding? But he didn't want any witnesses and our Senate refused to listen to the people or honor their oaths. The same oath every veteran swears to. Why? If it was truly about corruption, our DOJ should have investigated, not a foreign nation. How does it make you feel that, if you were among the 75%, your voices weren't listened to? You were ignored to protect a man, not the Constitution. No real and fair trial, no acquittal. Any first year law student learns that. Idaho has no choice. We must hire new representatives and senators. And we must hire a new president.
Brenda Garrett, Nampa
American dream
I was raised in central Illinois and passed a hundred question constitution tests (got a hundred percent) before being allowed to graduate from High school whose curriculum included lots of American history! I entered the California college system and studied in L.A., Davis and Berkley. I was fortunate to take classes in Political science, American history and Law under some of the most open minded professors. I have been a registered Democrat for sixty years. I followed the impeachment of President Trump faithfully with the closed caption on, recording any segment I could not stay home for. In my opinion, judging from letters submitted, it appears that very few people did just that! After forty three years and tiring of the naked bias and missing the words of wit from Tim Woodward, we moved from the Statesman to the Press! Sigh---- well at least we got Tim! My wife and I have been living the “American Dream” for eighty years; we are saddened that Americans today are throwing it all away. The movie “Manchurian Candidate” comes to mind as we watch the “re-education” of the public. Are we observing the fleas on the tail wagging the dog? Dr. Wayne Dyer once bought up the saying “seeing it is to believe it” but he added “maybe to believe it enough is to see it”? Wake up------------- (God Bless you all, you still have a good paper but you need to look in the other corners!)
Robert A. Taylor, Boise
King Trump
The majority party in the Senate has secured for itself an unenviable place in history by declaring that witnesses and documents were too much trouble to bother with in the impeachment” trial" of President Trump. Putting the party of Trump ahead of country, their minds were made up before the “trial” even began. By so doing, they handed the most immoral president in American history a stunning victory, allowing him to declare himself above the law. Along with their same party colleagues, Idaho’s senators are complicit in this president’s crimes against America. Will the majority party’s next decision be to declare January 31 Monarch Day and make it a federal holiday, one to be followed by February 5 as Coronation Day for the president who considers himself a king?
Louise Kather, Wilder
Biased Jim Jones
So once again we get a lecture from left wing propagandist Jim Jones on integrity and honesty from our Senators. Where was he when the Democrats ran the sham investigation and trial in the House of Representatives? He ignored the fact that they threw juris prudence out the window and ignored any sense of fairness or judicial integrity by ignoring the legal precedent of allowing a defendant to have legal representation and a right to confront his accusers. No, we heard “crickets” from Jimmy boy. When the FBI and Democrats used a phony dossier to start the Russia investigation and spent two and a half years and millions of dollars investigating Trump and found nothing, again nothing from left wing Jim. Even when the Democrats swore they had evidence that Trump was a Russian agent and it proved to be false, nothing from Jim.
But when Trump wants to know why Joe Biden’s son, with no experience in the Gas and Oil industry was suddenly given a job and being paid over $50,000 a month to sit on the board of a corrupt company in Ukraine right after Joe was given oversight of Ukraine’s foreign policy, Jim is all about chastising Republicans for calling it a farce. Since Jimmy’s beloved Democrats have been trying to impeach our duly elected President since the day he was sworn in, you would think Jim would have a little concern about their integrity and honesty, but no, just kudos and support from Jim! With the left wing bias and Democratic propaganda Jim shows, it makes one wonder about his honesty and integrity while he was on the judicial bench. So keep up the biased commentating Jim because every article you write just proves your left wing bias and calls “your” integrity in to question.
Fred Helm, Meridian