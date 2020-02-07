Sobering facts
What is IT? What is IT that is inside a woman’s womb that keeps growing bigger and bigger. Some say IT is just a mass of tissue or some sort of blob or some other growth.
Allow me to present you with some scientific FACTS that may contradict your already preconceived opinions of what the IT is inside of the woman’s womb.
Fact 1: A unique set of DNA is present at fertilization. 2: Brain activity begins during week six. 3: The tongue and vocal cords begin to form during week six. 4: Arms and legs begin to form during week six. 5: Hands and feet begin to develop during week seven. 6: By week seven every essential organ has begun to form. 7: Distinct fingers and toes are visible during week eight. 8: The baby, IT, has eyelids at week eight. 9: IT starts to yawn during week nine. 10: Fingernails begin to form during week ten. 11: At week eleven, IT can kick, stretch and hiccup. 12: During week twelve, reflexes and nerves cells develop. 13: During week thirteen, fingerprints are visible and arms and legs have bendable joints. 14: Babies can produce urine at week fourteen. 15: After nine months from the point of fertilization, the IT suddenly appears as a living, breathing human being. How can that possibly be?
These are sobering facts for anyone who truly is honest with themselves and what science presents. I urge all state legislators to do everything in their power to put an end to abortion in Idaho.
I heard about the cab driver who, when asked if IT is a life in the womb, simply stated “Dead things don’t grow.” That says it all.
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Family values
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Idaho commends Gov. Little for his implementation of paid parental leave for Idaho’s executive branch employees. May other state entities and businesses follow his lead. Paid family leave is a basic structural support that must be put in place to ensure the health of our children and make motherhood compatible with the workplace. The new executive order reinforces Idaho’s strong family values and sends a vital message everywhere that Idaho provides young parents and their families with the critical support they need to thrive.
Sylvia Chariton and Bonnie Pfaff, co-presidents of the American Association of University Women Idaho
Electoral college
John Henry from Caldwell asked the question “Why do we need the Electoral College at all?”. That is a fair question to ask, and a question he answered in the very beginning of his letter. The point in my own words but also in those of Mr. Henry is to serve as a check against the majority and populism. In other words, states with smaller populations are not pushed around and forced to do things that larger states want to do across the country. Also, it serves to protect the rights and freedoms of those considered in the ‘minority’ who are not part of any type of ‘majority’ popular movement.
The 2016 elections are a perfect example of how the Electoral College checks the power and influence of big states like California. Outside of California, Trump had more votes than Clinton did in the general election. Clinton had over 3 million more votes than Trump in California and that made for the slightly less than 3 million vote difference for Clinton in the general election tallies once all the west coast votes were counted up. I am certainly glad that Idaho’s politics and way of life are not dictated to by California and I am certainly just as happy that California does not have that much power to choose who our leaders are. California’s power and influence is fairly apportioned to them in the House of Representatives but they should not get to also have such an outsize influence on who our President will be. That is why we have such a fantastic system of checks and balances. It disturbs me that some citizens would like to see an imbalance in that system because their preferred candidate was not voted into office in 2016.
Allan Oney, Meridian
Initiatives
RECLAIM IDAHO — 1
OK, so the folks at Reclaim Idaho have spoken. If you dare criticize teachers, you will be attacked through their members “Jeers” and “Letters to the Editor”. Well I disagree. The noble profession of teaching is not above criticism and if I find reason to criticize them, I will most certainly do so. Let’s keep this civil. There is a long way to go to the goal line. It appears that Reclaim Idaho is using Levi Cavener as their primary spokesperson. (He has written two guest commentaries in the past 22 days.) How does he get to do that? Although I found numerous faulty assumptions in his first article on December 27, 2019, I don’t disagree that we need to pay teachers more to hire and retain them.
Let’s ask some questions. 1). According to the Idaho Education website, there are 16,370 full time teachers in the State of Idaho. How many of those teachers are married with a spouse that is working? In other words, what is their household income for filing purposes? Reclaim Idaho is asking to raise the state income tax by an arbitrary 30% for those earning over $250,000 and increasing the Corporate tax 15.5% with those increases approaching $600 per student. They do not tell what negative implications such a proposal would have. California raised the state income tax on individuals earning more than $1,000,000 and based on a new survey, lost 40% of those people to other states resulting in substantially less revenue than projected. It would also place Idaho in a tie for the 4th highest state income tax in the US.
Next month I will discuss the lack of information available to the tax payer when local Bond proposals and Reclaim Idaho initiatives are discussed in this paper.
James Graham, McCall
Forced density
Our neighborhood experienced a devastating loss at City Council on January 14th over a rezoning issue. We live on W. Goldenrod Ave., one of the older, large lot neighborhoods on the west side that still have a little acreage and green space within city limits. We raise cattle, horses, chickens and have sustainable farm to table gardens.
In the past 5 years 2 of our 5-acre lots were sold. Working collaboratively with the developers resulted in 2 subdivisions that blend well in scale and character with the neighborhood. Another 4-acre lot is under contract and the developer wants to put in a subdivision with 50’ lots and higher density. The plan will remove dozens of 45-year-old trees that are home to a large variety of native birds. It will force irrigation waterways underground which disrupts the ecological balance of the area. Boise City Council approved it even though Boise has specific West Bench Infill Development principals (Blueprint Boise) that were not taken into consideration or were ignored.
In the City Council meeting we were scolded because we don’t think this denser, smaller subdivision was comparable and complimentary in scale and character to our neighborhood. City Council is supposed to represent ALL lifestyle philosophies and ALL residents of Boise neighborhoods like ours that are important to the diversity of the city and thus should be respected and protected.
Do we have a rogue City Council, driven by group think and individuals that mostly live in the North End and do not represent those of us that live in outlying, diverse areas? They force density into our neighborhood but don’t recognize that the mere existence of this type of neighborhood provides immense diversity to the city. These homes will not even be ‘affordable’ housing.
Jon and Leigh Richelieu, Boise
Seat at the table
I recently testified before the Idaho Fish and Game Commission opposing proposals to increase wolf-killing and allow glorified wolf baiting in Idaho. I pointed out that since the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) does not have a wolf population estimate based on radio collar data and aerial surveys, increasing wolf killing does not reflect science-based management. And, I reminded the Commission that it rejected a similar proposal to allow wolf baiting after overwhelming public opposition in 2017. I also spoke in favor of restricting body-gripping Conibear traps, which can be lethal to pets.
When I returned to my seat, a self-identified trapper told me I’d better hurry to my car at the end of the evening.
After the public testimony concluded, IDFG claimed there are 1,000 wolves in Idaho—but without presenting the science underlying that number. So, it’s impossible to evaluate whether the estimate is based on sound science.
And, I understand the Commission voted to increase wolf killing, again.
Advocating for wolves in Idaho means addressing a hostile audience and being exposed to threats from bullies emboldened by having the Commission’s ear. As I left the meeting, I wondered what exactly that man was threatening me with, or for—but his remark served its purpose of warning me that expressing a pro-wolf position before the Commission is unpopular, if not downright dangerous.
The Commission is composed of men, not one of whom could accurately identify himself as a conservationist or wolf advocate. Until the Commission’s composition accurately reflects the diversity of wildlife interests in Idaho, it is stifling voices of thousands of Idahoans who support conservation of wolves and other wildlife species. It’s time for wildlife conservation interests have an equal voice in Idaho’s wildlife management policy—or at least a safe seat at the table.
Talasi Brooks, Boise
Chicken Dinner Road
Why did the lawmaker cross the road? Perhaps to avoid squawks from compassionate Idahoans who support PETA’s push to rename “Chicken Dinner Road” to a moniker that doesn’t trivialize violence against animals.
Chickens are intelligent, social birds who feel empathy, can count, and can anticipate future events. They aren’t “dinner” any more than our beloved dogs or cats are—and they suffer immensely because of humans’ addiction to eating their flesh and eggs.
Fortunately, more and more people are realizing that our words matter, as does what (or whom) we put on our plates. They’re choosing to spare chickens from a miserable existence spent crammed into filthy, overcrowded barns, and painful, terrifying deaths, by going vegan. Removing “chicken dinners” from your table is better for your health, too: Going vegan lowers your likelihood of death from heart attack and lessens your risk of developing diabetes and cancer.
Regardless of the plans that legislators hatch, all of us can show that chickens—and other animals—deserve kindness, by going vegan. Visit www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.
Jessica Bellamy, Norfolk, Virginia
Dear Sen. Risch
I am writing this letter to express my profound disappointment in the lack of character you displayed in the impeachment proceedings. The interviews you gave, the questions you asked , and of course the vote that you cast are consistent with someone who cares very little about the constitution, the rule of law and the oath you took before God to partake in impartial justice. I tend to believe you are not stupid so therefore you are wantonly participating in the subversion of the government for the purpose of keeping the power in the hands of an extremely corrupt president. As voters, we want to believe our elections are honest and fair... this is what separates us from corrupt countries around the world. We will no longer be the beacon on the hill, but just another country with a corrupt despot as our leader. I would very much like to know what your motives are for the path you have taken. I know I will never get a honest answer to this question, but what is it you say to yourself in the mirror that allows you to sleep every night.
The country will not soon forget what you have done here and this act of cowardice will follow you for the rest of your life and I dare say the afterlife
Obituary..James Risch : the Idaho senator who chose to vote to deny impeachment to the most corrupt president since the founding of our republic and forever changed the fabric of our nation. may he Rest In Peace .
Shirley Duncan, Boise
Liberty and law
Senator Mitt Romney told Chris Wallace that his impeachment vote was guided by “feelings, heart, and conscience” and by the hymn “Do what is right, let the consequence follow.” Like Mr. Romney, I grew up singing that in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Like Romney, I’m a grandparent with a law degree. Romney invoked his faith — my faith – perhaps to bolster weak legal arguments. Like Romney, I grew up with a powerful Book of Mormon story: When “king-men” tried to overthrow the government, Captain Moroni angrily tore his cloak, wrote on it, and hoisted it on a flag pole “in memory of our God, our religion, our freedom, our peace, our wives, and our children.” He knelt to pray for his country then strapped on his sword and gear. He went through the towns waving the “title of liberty” and shouting for an army. Thousands came running to that flag and battle, united and ultimately victorious. Rather than unite, Romney cast a “dividing vote.” It was not the deciding vote because of valiant women and men who talk a little about God and a lot about liberty and the rule of law.
Laurie Litster Frost, Boise
He did
Would that all senators had Mitt Romney’s courage and integrity
In explaining his vote to convict Donald Trump of abuse of power, Mitt Romney said this on the Senate floor:
“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor.
Yes, he did.
The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.
What he did was not ‘perfect.’ No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values.
Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
Also in that speech, Sen. Romney described himself as a man who is “profoundly religious” and explained his vote as stemming from his belief that he must answer to his God. And in an interview with The Atlantic, Sen. Romney further said that this conduct by Donald Trump “is what autocrats do.”
No other GOP senator, not Sen. Risch or Sen. Crapo, had the courage and integrity to vote for the republic, instead of their party.
History will remember Sen. Romney as a man of sterling character. The rest of the GOP Senate will be remembered as people who, when it mattered most, chose the coward’s way.
I implore voters from this point on to vote—regardless of party—to cast their votes remembering the truth Sen. Romney spoke.
CJ Petrovsky, Boise
I wonder
The “Associated Press” or “AP” is obviously the source of nearly all national news printed by the Idaho Press. The “AP” is the king of leftist fake news. It is as biased as any of the national leftwing broadcast channels and perhaps more so. A recent example (and you can find many in every issue of the Idaho Press) appeared in the January 25th issue. In a story about how citizens rely on getting news from sources such as the “AP”, they opined that one example was the fact that Republicans were more willing to believe that President Trump engaged with the Ukraine legitimately, and to also believe that “THE FALSE NARRATIVE that former Vice President Biden called for a Ukrainian prosecutor’s removal to protect his son from being investigated.”
Of course, there is no such proof of this statement. In fact, the opposite may prove it to be the “TRUE NARRATIVE”. How the “AP” can read the mind of Joe Biden needs some explanation as well.
The Editors of the Idaho Press should actually do some “EDITING” with regard to the false news heroes of the “AP” on occasion. Is the once moderate and politically fair Idaho Press so motivated to seek subscriptions from ultra liberal Boise that they have changed their ethical news philosophy to that of the New York Times and the Washington Post? I wonder.
Jim C. Harris, Boise