Vote yes
On March 10, patrons of the Nampa School District are being asked to approve a supplemental levy of $12,895,000. This levy will be in effect for two years and will replace our current levy that expires on June 30 of this year.
Why do we need this levy? The Nampa School District’s annual budget is primarily funded by three sources of revenue: federal, state and local. Voter-approved levies support local school operations not covered by federal and state funds. According to a law passed in 2006, these levies must be renewed by voters every two years.
Despite the name “supplemental,” these levy funds are vital to our success in providing a quality and equitable education for kids in a safe environment.
The proposed supplemental levy will allow us to: improve building security; maintain teaching positions, maintain smaller class sizes and current programs; enhance curriculum and technology; continue to provide activity busing, pay for school facilities and playground upgrades (including roofs, flooring, HVAC systems and parking lots); expand our early childhood learning opportunities; and enhance our music, performing arts, activities and athletic programs.
Many of you may wonder how this will affect your property taxes. Your rate will go down. Because of population growth, increased property values in Nampa and solid financial planning as a district, we are able to lower our levy rate by $65 per $100,000 in your home’s assessed value – while still collecting enough funds to support our needs. Overall, with passage of this levy the district will collect $4 million LESS in property taxes than last year.
For all these reasons, I hope you join me in voting YES for Nampa Schools on March 10th.
For more information about the levy, visit Nampa.School/Levy.
Mandy Simpson, Nampa
Fear
I am writing to express both my fear of HB 525 passing, and my deep support for Planned Parenthood. If passed, HB 525 will drastically impact the ability for Planned Parenthood to do the work they do in our community. I have been a loyal and enthusiastic patient of Planned Parenthood for over a decade. My healthcare journey with Planned Parenthood began in college because, as a gay person, Planned Parenthood was the only medical provider I felt safe and comfortable going to. I have always been treated with respect, kindness, and professionalism at Planned Parenthood. I go to Planned Parenthood for all my sexual and reproductive health care, including STI testing and PrEP. I keep choosing Planned Parenthood because of their commitment to justice, equity, and high-quality healthcare, and because of the crucial education, prevention, and advocacy work they do as an organization. Idaho needs Planned Parenthood. We cannot cut out this vital resource for our communities. If Planned Parenthood is defunded, we risk nearly 10,000 patients losing their healthcare provider, young people and families not receiving vital sex education, and losing a champion for reproductive rights fighting for us in the Statehouse. I urge anyone reading this to join me in this critical battle to prevent HB 525 from passing. We cannot defund Planned Parenthood. Please email and call your state representatives, as well as members of the State Affairs Committee. Idaho is too great for this. We cannot let our differences prevent people from healthcare, education, and justice.
Cody Hafer, Boise