Vote no
Another Nampa School Dist Levy vote in March
Nampa School Dist is voting again for another levy March 10th, but early voting end of Feb. If passed this levy is good for 2-years, after that will Nampa School Dist vote for another one? I’m pretty sure they will.
Until the school dist. really takes a look on how to budget the money giving to them already I will vote NO. The property owners in Canyon County are being asked for a tax increase for another jail and urban renewal. How about getting the funds needed some other way instead always the property owner. Ada county has a big problem with their property taxes being too high for senior’s, the same will be for Canyon county also.
The school dist has not said anything about the vote coming up as they want to have only the supporters to show up and vote.
PLEASE VOTE NO on this levy.
Jim R. Carr, Nampa
Fostering
Do you love children and can provide a temporary, safe, and nurturing home? If you answered yes, you should consider becoming a foster parent to one (or more) of the thousands of children who are currently in foster care in Idaho. Foster parents have an important role as members of the professional team by supporting and mentoring birth parents as they reunify with their children.
What’s that you say? You’d love to foster but fear you would get too attached to the children in your care, and it would break your heart for them to leave? If you feel that way, you are EXACTLY the kind of person wanted and needed to become a foster parent! The children in foster care deserve caregivers who love them and become attached to them. Love and attachment are necessary to help children heal from the traumas they have endured.
To become a foster parent, one must do the following:
1) Attend a foster care information meeting/orientation
2) Fill out an application needed by the Department of Health and Welfare
3) Pass a background check
4) Attend pre-service training
5) Complete a home study
These requirements may seem overwhelming at first, but everything is doable within a reasonable amount of time. Fostering Idaho staff are available to help guide and support you through every step of the licensing process. Would you like to talk with someone at Fostering Idaho about becoming a foster parent? Please call Aimee Hoes, Region 3 recruitment coordinator, at 208-390-8139 or at ahoes@ewu.edu or Monique Layton, Region 4 recruitment coordinator at 208-249-0180 or at mlayton4@ewu.edu or go to https://familyrtc.org/fosteringidaho/events
Aimee Hoes, Boise
Climate change
Extreme weather and climate action failure lead the most likely risks of the coming decade in the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risk Assessment. We see historic flooding in Mississippi and the fires in Australia still burn. Those of us who wish for something to bring our fractured country and world together might consider the great opportunity that facing a global crisis may bring to turn the page.
We are seeing what climate instability looks like up close and people are responding world-wide. There are initiatives from businesses and governments. Renewable energy is becoming cheaper and storage challenges are being solved.
But how will we keep fossil fuels in the ground and speed the build-out of alternatives? With coal plentiful and cheap worldwide, and a well-developed fossil fuel infrastructure, the status quo will continue far too long without policies to change our direction more quickly.
There is a keystone policy that over 3500 US top economists from both political parties support. It consists of a gradually increasing price on fossil fuel pollution with the monies collected from fossil fuel companies returned to all Americans in equal shares. There are two similar policies being discussed, one by the Climate Leadership Council, and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Critically, a carbon border adjustment will also apply the fee to carbon intensive imported products unless they come from countries with an equivalent price on pollution. This brings the whole world along on the low-carbon energy train.
Climate solutions give multiple benefits; regenerative farming, energy efficient buildings and transportation, and bringing more trees and green spaces to our cities improve our lives. But we also must rapidly decrease world-wide use of the most polluting fuels. Your Members of Congress need to hear from you if you want them to enact big solutions.
Nancy Basinger, Boise
Keep it so
When the 2020 Idaho legislature season began, I did not expect the 3 pronged attack on Idaho’s transgendered citizens. Representative Christie Zito presented HB 465, a bill that would criminalize both parents and doctors if they allow the administration of hormones to minors under the age of 18 who consistently state that they are actually the opposite gender, boys insisting they are actually girls or girls asserting they are actually male. HB 440 would interfere with a decision that up to now has been left to the family and doctor, declaring gender affirming medicine a felony with mandated prison terms.
Representative Barbara Ehart introduced HO 550 which would forbid transgender youth from playing school sports. Current guidelines mean that a teenager does not play school sports while undergoing hormone treatment and surgery, usually for a period of two years. Representative JulieAnne Young submitted NB 509 to forbid persons who have undergone the full gamut of hormones, surgery, and lifestyle changes to move from one gender to another to change their birth certificates to reflect that change. Right now there is a practical procedure to do this.
These bills are all originating in the House of Representatives , not the Senate so these does not seem like a fully Republican position. I want the Senate to refuse to pass these bills.
These three Representatives seem united in creating illegal, cruel bills that would create invasive legal statutes that interfere in individual and family medical decisions. The decision to move from one gender to another is a serious, personal issue that endangers no one and breaks no law-unless these 3 bills end up being passed. Defending these in Federal Court will mean huge legal bills for Idaho. Changing one’s gender is a private decision.Keep it so!
Janelle Wintersteen, Boise
Thank you
I have been finding great hope in the growing numbers of those embracing the science of climate and working to reduce carbon emissions from:
Republicans: For the Climate Leadership Council’s recent publication: The Pricing Advantage. Thank you to Bob Inglis for having established the RepublicEN and involvement in New Climate Voices. And to Marco Rubio for being the most recent republican to endorse the carbon dividend approach, H.R. 763; and to Mitt Romney for joining the Climate Solutions Caucus.
Democrats: For each of their candidates offering a plan to take action on climate change.
No-till practices: The latest Farm Bill funding Includes a $25 million climate-friendly soil health pilot program that will incentivize and reward carbon sequestration by farmers who use no-till, cover crops, and more diverse crop rotation practices. Rather than the practices that release more carbon into the air, no-till and other practices sequester carbon and build soil health.
The growing numbers of those joining bipartisan climate action groups, such as the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and 350.org.
Organizations: working to save our fish and other environmental degradation, such as Idaho Conservation League; Trout Unlimited; The Nature Conservancy; and Rotary Club’s recent discussion on whether Climate Change should become a single issue—or combined with their overall Environmental mission.
Faith groups: In the U.S. Catholic Climate Declaration, which in part states “…global climate change is not about economic theory or political platforms, nor about partisan advantage or interest group pressures. It is about the future of God’s creation and the one human family.”
I know there is a march forward overall, as expressed in the May, 2019, Luntz Global climate poll. Thank you to all those who are working in their various ways to accomplish the mission of reducing carbon emissions!
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Nonsense
Governor Brad Little seems to be the only voice calling nonsense on the case of transgender prison inmate Adree Edmo’s effort to undergo a procedure called “Gender Confirmation Surgery” and have Idaho taxpayers foot the bill. In 2018, a U.S. District Court Judge ruled in that Edmo should have the surgery because Edmo suffers from gender dysphoria. The case was appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals who reaffirmed that ruling. Now Governor Little’s next step is to try to get the case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. I applaud the Governor’s effort.
I find it absolutely repugnant that tax dollars paid to Idaho should be used to pay for this medical procedure so a person who perpetrated a violent sexual crime on a minor can feel good about his sexual identity. Perhaps Edmo does have a mental condition that makes him uncomfortable with his current gender. So what! If he feels he needs the surgery, let him have it at his expense. I just do not want to have my taxes used to pay his medical bills
I’m sure if a poll was taken of every taxpayer in Idaho, each one would reveal something they desire in life that they don’t have because they can’t pay for it. It’s a common condition. So, like most responsible adults, we save our money until we have enough to pay for our desired purchase. If Edmo doesn’t have enough money currently he may have to wait until he exits prison, gets a job, saves his money, and then buys the surgery himself. Using tax dollars to pay for this is just a completely irresponsible way for Idaho tax money to be spent.
Nick Kingery, Parma
Why can’t we?
Watching The Oregon Field Guide on PBS gave me an idea that could solve our carp problem at Lake Lowell: seals and sea lions! They are devouring the fish we like, namely salmon, but they also eat carp, which we don’t. Instead of killing the charming, frisky mammals, let’s bring some of them over from the coast to feast on our carp. One imported species invites another. Seals can live in fresh water, although it makes them slightly less buoyant, and they like the cold of our winters. We might build them an island in the lake for some refuge from all the people who will surely flock to watch them. Lake Baikal has seals, so why can’t we?
Marcia Yiapan, Nampa