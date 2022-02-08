Cookies for Cops
January 18, 2022, approximately 4200 cookies were delivered to Boise, Meridian, Garden City, and Ada County law enforcement teams. This special gift “Cookie for Cops” was provided by Boise Elks Lodge #310. Boise Elks wanted to recognize and thank these police people for their service and commitment in keeping our community safe and secure. Included was artwork from 2nd grade students at Lowell Elementary School in Boise. Our lodge extends another thank you to Hillcrest Albertson’s Bakery for baking and packaging the cookies for this gift. We can all think of ways to spread kindness and “share” thank you to our first responders.
Jacquelyn Mcfalls
Boise
Legislators up for re-election
Trump endorsing Janice McGeachin shows her own lack of character. I’ve had a bad opinion of her and her shenanigans already. She’s cost taxpayers lots of money hiring outside counsel and now wants legal fees from her failure to release public records paid by taxpayers. Why have an Attorney General if one has to hire outside legal counsel because they don’t take his advice? Same goes for most legislators; passing insignificant bills he warns will result in a lawsuit.
McGeachin picked the most corrupt/treasonous president we’ve ever had to endorse her. If McGeachin becomes Governor and Priscilla Giddings Lieutenant Governor we’re in for a real train wreck.
Legislators up for re-election should all be voted out. Parties should come up with candidates with good qualifications who would listen to the people, and it sure isn’t Ammon Bundy either.
Governor Little’s article (01/16/22) bragging about including Idaho in the lawsuit over vaccine/COVID testing rules by Biden shows how inconsiderate he is of Idaho’s citizen’s health.
Judy Smith
Caldwell
McGeachin ‘not Governor material’
So Lt. Gov. McGeachin wants to have the taxpayers pay for her private bills. Why are we, the public, responsible for private bills for elected officials? And then she sent it in so redacted there was no way to see what the bills were for. This is the way she does business and she wants to be Governor? She is not Governor material. Trump is not God and this is another time he has really screwed up. I know that Gov. Little has not said he will or will not run for Gov. yet but I do know we do not need a person like Lt. Gov. McGeachin to replace him. Another thing about Trump’s idea to back her might just split the votes and Idaho could end up with a demo. Gov. I am a Conservative Republican (Obama did that) but Trump is wrong on this one.
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
Full-day kindergarten
Idaho children everywhere will benefit from full-day kindergarten. We are the voice for these children. We can make this happen.
Our job as Idaho parents and citizens is to ensure that the issues critical to children’s lives and futures are given top priority by our elected leaders. Please text, call or email Governor Little and your Idaho legislators and let them know that you support all day kindergarten. It is all of our responsibility to make sure every Idaho child has a strong start in life.
If you want to see a change, you need to be the change. Full day kindergarten can become a reality this year. Please start writing, calling and texting now!
Sylvia Chariton, co-president Idaho American Association of University Women
Boise