Broadband
Community leaders from across Idaho have joined together to launch an effort called Imagine Idaho. I joined this effort because increased broadband access would allow all Idahoans to live, learn, and work anywhere in our great state. Imagine Idaho is committed to serving Idaho communities and its citizens by helping promote policies that help their ability to deploy broadband-communications infrastructure in a pro-competitive way.
The benefits of broadband internet services throughout Idaho open the state to innovation and more economic opportunities. The COVID-19 crisis has only made increased broadband access more critical to Idaho citizens, particularly where there is little or no connectivity. Broadband internet helps all Idahoans advance their educational pursuits, telemedicine access, businesses, farms and ranches, remote work capabilities, and it strengthens social ties.
In an era when broadband internet access is essential to many aspects of our lives, Idaho must address obstacles impeding statewide broadband deployment and availability. Improving Idaho’s broadband access has also been a major priority of Governor Little. Imagine Idaho is committed to working closely with the Governor, the state legislature, the federal delegation and all other Idaho policy makers to pursue policies and increased funding that brings more broadband to our state and helps improve the quality of life of all Idahoans.
The opportunity to live, learn and work anywhere in Idaho should be available to all of us who call this great state our home. Increased broadband access helps us achieve this goal by advancing our businesses, farms, remote work, education, access to telemedicine and much more. We invite you to join us in supporting our Idaho policy makers in encouraging them to pursue all the solutions necessary to make broadband access throughout our state, and the many benefits it brings a reality.
Kelley Packer, Meridian
Advocates
I notice the legislature is having trouble deciding how to spend our allotted COVID money. I have some thoughts.
The CASA/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/ Guardian Ad Litem) is a program in 49 states staffed with volunteers who work with children in the foster care system. Their mandate is to advocate for the best long term outcome for the child at every step of the court case. Studies have shown that children who have a Guardian Ad Litem are 50% less likely to be reabused or to reenter the child welfare system than those who do not. There are seven independent CASA/GAL programs in Idaho, one in each judicial district, and the funds each CASA/GAL program receive go to staff positions that recruit, re-train, train, support, or supervise volunteers who directly serve the children.
Another important and underserved need for our children in care is more foster parents, trained with the skills and information necessary to be successful . A strong foster parent community is key to an effective child welfare program.
Since the COVID pandemic has been in effect the number and severity of child abuse cases has increased. I believe it would be in the best interest of Idahoans to earmark additional funds for the CASA/GAL programs, as well as additional foster care recruitment and training. The money would be well spent, and pay us all big dividends in the future. Contact your state representatives to encourage funding. And consider volunteering.
Lanni Johnson, Nampa
Defacing
Jeers to Samantha Hager, part of the group defacing the statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park. Bigger jeers to her for voicing her misguided belief that Lincoln owned slaves. Hagger is apparently misinformed or believes that because Lincoln’s wife — Mary Todd Lincoln — was the daughter of a Kentucky slaveowner, it somehow made Lincoln a slaveowner. Biggest jeers for the Idaho Press for not refuting Hager’s erroneous beliefs in the article on Tuesday, February 1st and, by not doing so, perpetuating the lie.
Kathryn Brandt, Boise
Editor’s note: The Idaho Press story mentioned included this line: “Hager also said Lincoln himself owned slaves. He did not, according to scholar Gerald Prokopowicz, who wrote a book about common misconceptions about Lincoln.”
Survey
If a “high-capacity” transit service, such as bus rapid transit or light rail, was built between Caldwell and Boise, would you use it? What would affect your decision?
“High-capacity transit” refers to types of transit that carry more passengers and are faster than traditional buses, such as light rail, commuter rail, and bus rapid transit (essentially a bus that functions like a train). The Community Planning Association (COMPASS) is exploring all three of these options, and is asking residents to complete a short survey to help the agency understand, if such a service was built, what would best serve their needs.
This survey is the third in a series of surveys designed to help ensure that the transportation system will meet residents’ needs, today and into the future. The first two surveys indicated that there is public interest in future high-capacity transit service in the valley. This third survey dives deeper into the issue.
To that end, COMPASS is asking what would be important to you in a high-capacity transit service. Where would you want it to take you? When would you want to use it? What types of features, such as speed, cost, or location, would be most important to you? Or, would you prefer to not have this service in the Treasure Valley at all?
Developing this type of service is a long process, and if it were to be built, having it in place is still likely 20+ years away. If the region wants high-capacity transit in the future, we need to start planning for it now.
I encourage you to visit www.compassidaho.org to take the survey and find opportunities to learn more. The survey will remain open through February 27.
To ask questions or request a paper copy of the survey, contact 208-475-2229 or info@compassidaho.org.
Matt Stoll, Meridian
Poverty
The global issue of resolving poverty seems too big to grasp, but in reality, success is closer than we think, and it benefits the U.S. more than we think. There are many initiatives working now to end global poverty, such as The Borgen Project, which is focused on making poverty a larger focus of U.S. foreign policy. As detailed in their website, borgenproject.org, the rise in Congressional support for ending poverty has cut the amount of people living on less than a dollar per day in half in the last few years.
Naturally, choosing to focus on ending poverty does require a lot of financial support, but there is much more financial return in the long-term by ending global poverty. Our country benefits in two main ways: national security and the economy. Countries that live in poorer conditions are more susceptible to dangerous groups rising and taking control. Therefore, as the health and wellness improve in currently impoverished countries, our national security is less threatened by aggressive foreign forces. Furthermore, our economy benefits greatly from assisting in poorer countries. As these countries become more stable with U.S. support, they can contribute to our markets. As a result, about 45% of our current national marketing profit comes from foreign participants (also detailed by The Borgen Project). Moreover, assisting with global poverty makes the U.S. a notable global leader in foreign affairs.
For more information on the benefits of curing poverty and how you can help, visit borgenproject.org.
Madison Mueller, Boise
Health care
Most people in Idaho are covered by insurance through either: Medicare, employer-provided insurance, the ACA, Medicaid, or out-of-pocket for higher-income-earners.
Not that long ago, however, there had been a segment of our population, considered the “working poor,” who lived in the “Medicaid Gap,” who were unable to afford insurance but who also did not qualify for assistance.
But our Idaho voters, indicating their concern and good will, passed an initiative to extend coverage to include them. Many of these people have waited years to address various previously-unaffordable health concerns and have now been able to receive care.
I have been particularly grateful that coverage was in place when the pandemic hit. The crisis caused job loss and/or reduction in hours for many people who then also lost their health coverage.
Our federal government recognized the consequences of the pandemic and further supplemented our Medicaid funding by over $100 million per year to help with the additional health care needs of our families--and the Biden administration plans to continue this funding until 2022.
Unfortunately, our governor has proposed to cut $118 million from Medicaid, reducing health care services that Medicaid provides for our families’ needs—benefits they are ill-able to afford on their own.
As I consider Jesus’ generous healings of people, I suspect that He was sharing an important example of how we may care for our neighbor--especially the poor and needy. And there was also the Samaritan who cared for the neighbor he did not know—and could have passed by as others did.
There is no reason at this time to cut care and services. I urge you to contact your state legislators to ask them to keep Medicaid fully funded—and, hopefully, we may continue the health care needs of our fellow Idahoans.
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Care
On Christmas eve I was walking my dog past a large church that had a parking lot full of cars. I have rarely seen people wearing masks when leave the church. I know there are many other churches meeting without mask requirements and no social distancing requirements. For some reason it reminded me of the first Christmas I was in Medical practice. I took call for 2 Cardiologists and 4 Internists, 2 hospitals, 2 receiving rooms (we had no emergency rooms) 2 ICUs. I was on call from Thursday at 4:00P.M. to Sunday 4:00P.M. I got less than 4 hours of interrupted sleep each night. This memory bothered me as this is the schedule many of our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and first responders have had to live with for over 9 months.
Jesus taught us to care for each other. His ministry was all about healing. Wearing masks and social distancing is not an assault on freedom. It is about caring for our brothers and sisters and keeping our care givers rested and healthy enough to care for us if we are struck by this potentially lethal disease. Now with two more strains of the Covid present it is even more important to try to keep it from spreading.
So I beg you to wear masks, social distance even in your churches or go on line for your services. Lets keep our care givers rested enough to give us the best of care when we need it.
Wear your masks (no medical conditions precludes you from wearing a mask), social distance, get vaccinated, and stay well. The greatest gift you’ll get is the gift you give. Stay Well!
James Dzur, Nampa
”Freedom”
In proposing to amend the state Constitution to make permanent a ban on currently illegal drugs, Scott Grow wants to “protect..Idaho” and states that “Idahoans respect the law and celebrate freedom’ (Idaho Press, 1/25/21)., yet he backs the removal of restrictions put in place by Governor Little to protect Idaho. Grow is a member of the party that tolerates groups like Ammon Bundy’s ‘Patriot’ Movement, made up of those who most assuredly do not ‘respect the law’. Does Mr. Grow protect my freedom to safely support businesses by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance; only if I contend with the “freedom’ given to anti-maskers.
Instead, Mr. Grow, ensure Idahoans can enjoy the “freedom” that comes from earning more than the federal hourly minimum wage, the “freedom” that comes from an education that ranks higher than 51st in spending (Idaho Ed News, 7/7/20) and results in a declining ‘go-on rate’ of 38% in 2020 (Idaho Ed News, 1/5/21). This is the same person, however, who was against Medicaid expansion that provides the “freedom” of medical care.
Idaho needs “freedom” from lawmakers who waste our tax dollars by ignoring pressing issues while creating solutions in need of a problem.
Constance Carlson, Eagle
Vaccines
In large business enterprises, there is a term called “clone and go” when it comes to developing what can be expensive Information Technology-based systems to solve complex problems. The idea behind clone-and-go is to find systems that already exist within the organization, that may be modified only slightly, to enable some new, much needed capability. This can avoid the “reinvent the wheel” syndrome and enable the needed capability much more swiftly. I am suggesting this approach be leveraged by the State of Idaho when it comes to creating a centralized registration system for getting our citizens vaccinated efficiently. Contact states like West Virginia, North Dakota, or even neighbor Washington, to request to clone their working, existing registration system, here. Better, and perhaps smarter: Ask them what they might ask us to pay them to run a vaccine registration system on behalf of Idaho, enabling regional partnership as well as consistency. The time within which a registration system be implemented could be greatly shortened. Clone-and-Go benefits the contributing state by helping them recoup some of their registration system development costs, and Idaho, by getting a system out sometime before the pandemic ends. Let us spend some of that CARES money and bring some sanity to vaccine registration, and prevent vaccine waste and spoilage.
Pat Klocke, Boise