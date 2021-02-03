Impeachment
This is an open letter to all those who would impeach Trump. Would someone explain how requesting peacefully and patriotically is incitement? How making a phone call is against the law? How giving up one’s salary for four years is a crime? I think these questions alone should be answered before there is any impeachment in the future.
Allan Martinson, Nampa
Sensational
Your front page headline on 1/31/21 is a bit of sensationalism — don’t ya think? “Backlog builds at Idaho courts — Pandemic delays 40,000 cases.” This is not true as stated in the article. The backlog is currently >40,000 cases. At the same time last year (pre-COVID) the backlog was ~33,000 cases (22% less). So at best the pandemic has delayed >7,000 cases. Yes 7,000 is a year over year increase — likely due to the pandemic — but not 40,000 as mistakenly sensationalized in your headline. Or is 40,000 the number you think is needed to justify additional judges to “medicate” more cases?
Glenn Flaherty, Emmett
Police
Connect an enforcement budget on each law and watch the laws naturally diminish and be prioritized. We also appreciate Nampa Police finally giving warnings versus throwing the book at minor offenses.
Michael Forsberg, Nampa
Legislature
Cheers to the Idaho business leaders who submitted the “ Open letter to our legislators,” supporting Gov. Little’s stand on controlling the COVID-19 virus. Now, if only some of those signers would run for the state legislature...
Carol Rae, Boise
Death
Should we be proud to be the state that supports the taking of lives but not saving them? We have one of the most lenient gun laws in the country and one of the most stringent drug laws. That translates to me that the conservative element in Idaho encourages death by both bullet and cancer. Now that is something we can carry to our graves to be proud of!
David Greegor, Boise
Priorities
The Idaho Legislature has been in session for a little more than two weeks. I haven’t seen much about efforts to fund schools so they are safe enough for staff and students to return full time safely. Have not heard of a bill to fund our roads and bridges that are much underfunded. There has been little about lowering property taxes so citizens are not taxed out of their home. No one has stood up to say that all Idahoans should be treated equally no matter what they were born.
What I have read and heard were multiple bills to take away the emergency powers of our governor, no matter that we could lose millions in federal funding. Not one Republican Legislator stood up to make the Capitol building a safe place of all, instead there are no masks or social distancing required. There was time to give yourselves more money to defend against lawsuits that never should happen, time to propose bills to impeach our governor, to deny remote sessions to those that are immunocompromised and to allow schools and businesses to open up with no safeguards.
When polled, Idaho resident’s first priority has been our schools. Why isn’t it yours?
Ina Thompson, Nampa
Risk
I don’t know what kind of idiots we the people have elected to office. They started the session with several bills that don’t express our needs; in fact they put more and more of us at risk. They’ve spent two weeks and have only not allowed two of their members to do their duty and remain safe, tried to impeach the governor or at least take away his being able to declare an emergency executive order, and voted to increase the money we will pay for their lawyers, etc. Oh, and I forgot they want to take away the health districts ability to make rules that will protect our health. They haven’t even started on the business they should be doing — budget, schools, Medicaid, etc. I endorse those who are not voting for these stupid bills.
Mary Farrar, Boise
Unity?
I did not realize there was such a lack of memory in the GOP a few weeks ago these lawmakers were lying on the floor or running for a secure room against the mob and now they are immortalizing the person that called for the riot and has told numerous lies these past four years as a GOP party member I am glad I don’t have a memory lapse. Where is the unity of this?
Lorraine Wright, Caldwell
Immoral
It is irresponsible and immoral of our elected officials to consider cutting Medicaid, especially in the midst of a global pandemic when thousands of Idahoans are losing their jobs and relying on Medicaid as a safety net. Conservative fiscal policy should never come before the health and safety of our citizens. There is no compelling financial reasons for this move. Federal relief funds will more than make up for any increased costs and studies by Close the Gap Idaho show a medicaid surplus this year. I suspect our leaders never stop to put themselves in others’ shoes; to imagine if they or their family members faced job loss and health challenges with no way to cover costs. This issue crosses party lines. People are struggling in every district, every county. It is just wrong to leave people hurting and without support.
Sara LaWall, Boise
Medical bills
In February of 2020, as the COVID began to spread around the United States, I was diagnosed with cancer. At 24 years old, this came as a shock, but as I watched bills for chemotherapy and surgeries regularly top $10,000, I felt extraordinarily lucky that I still had a job that provided me with health insurance that would pay most of that cost. Now, as the pandemic continues to rage in our community, overwhelming hospitals and putting people out of work, Governor Little wants to cut state Medicaid funding — one of the primary ways people out of work can gain affordable health insurance. Despite the fact that this year Idaho’s Medicaid budget will be bolstered by over $100 million of federal funds and see a $63 million surplus, Little wants to make cuts that will leave many Idahoans with fewer affordable ways to protect themselves and their families. Whether it’s COVID or cancer, I know that the cost of not having health insurance right now is too high for the average working family to endure. Brad Little and the rest of Idaho’s lawmakers should do what’s right and eliminate cuts to Medicaid.
Brendan Kehoe, Boise
Medicaid
Governor Brad Little recently announced a proposal to cut Medicaid by up to $118 million. As a social worker in a family practice clinic, I’ve witnessed the impact Medicaid has on the health outcomes and financial stability of individuals and families, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our lawmakers should be making decisions that prioritize the health of our neighbors, not take away their healthcare. What’s most shocking is that these cuts are unnecessary. A recent budget analysis by Close the Gap Idaho predicts that by June of this year, the Medicaid budget will see a $63 million surplus thanks to the Biden administration’s commitment to providing Idaho with $100 million in Medicaid funding per year until 2022. Making unnecessary cuts to Medicaid does not demonstrate fiscal responsibility; it demonstrates a blatant disregard for the health and financial stability of Idahoans.
Katie Best, Boise
Enemy No. 1
Covid-19 is Idaho’s No. 1 enemy. Our citizens have battled it by taking precautions for 10 months, and the end is in sight if enough Idahoans can be vaccinated. However, Idaho ranks lowest (with Missouri) among states in the numbers — 4.5 percent — of our population that have been vaccinated — even once. It will take a united effort to turn the tide on these numbers.
We need our state senators to stop trying to rescind Idaho’s Emergency Declaration and instead, battle our enemy by doing everything in their power to make sure federal aid and vaccines flow to Idaho.
Several senators claim that rescinding would not affect federal CARES Act funds — our tax dollars — coming back to Idaho. However, Brad Richy, director of Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management, said if we have no declaration, we have no agreement between FEMA and the state. Idaho has $20 million in unprocessed claims from local entities which, if the declaration ends, would be paid with our state and local tax dollars, essentially handing the money we’ve paid into federal taxes to other states. Richy said rescinding the declaration would make federal funds unavailable or would put them into limbo and block them from flowing through proper channels, in these areas: reimbursing communities for up-front costs associated with Covid; unemployment; PPE and Covid testing equipment and ventilators; National Guard help; staff and medical support to our Veterans Home, and Health and Human Services aid. (Idaho Reports, 1-26-2021)
Items of note: 1. Ending the emergency declaration doesn’t end mask mandates or business closures. 2. To postulate, as some senators do, that Idaho could reach herd immunity by removing restrictions on gatherings and business activity is a reckless, unscientific gamble with the lives of Idahoans.
Senators, please reject attempts to rescind Idaho’s emergency declaration and devote your energies to fighting Covid.
Debra & Norm Holm, Nampa
Turmoil
Our nation is in turmoil. The IPT two Saturdays ago ran a great news story titled “You Are Not Alone” (by KTVB). Murals commissioned by the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline with a message and caption — “You are loved.” A painting on a wall reads “Keep Your Future Alive.” These are awesome messages — but something is missing. The article makes no mention of the real hope and longing deep within all of us, to know that we are truly not alone, that our Creator knows us and loves us.
The new politically correct teaching is that we are “alone” in the universe as humans, sort of accidental by nature — that there is no God. We are supposed to believe there is nothing after this life and no meaning to life beyond what we can see, touch, and feel. Of course, this is not true — all of us are created beings and we bear the image of our Creator and an awareness of eternity. What we seek and need is real meaning — to know that we are loved by God and that justice is not confined to this world but extends into eternity. There is real hope and there is real Love.
Our belief and faith in God make all the difference for the human spirit. It is also the foundation and only source for the belief in human equality (the equality of souls before God). Sadly, as our nation turns its back on God, spiritual turmoil and loss of truth leave a wide swath of devastation in the human spirit leaving so many empty and without hope. Suicide is a real tragedy and is the ultimate outward expression of this hopelessness.
What we need is to be kind, listen more and share the love of God all around.
John Seale, Caldwell
Say no
To the people behind, in and supporting the causes underlying the Capitol riots – you lost on January 6th. And you will continue to lose. Not only did America not follow you “into battle” as you expected but we condemned you for it. And truly, who would follow such hypocrites anyway?
You claim to be on the side of ‘law and order’ while vandalizing the People’s House, attacking those who disagree with you.
You carry ‘thin blue line’ flags while using them to beat and kill police officers.
You call yourselves Christian while carrying knives, guns and hanging ropes and yelling for death and murder.
You carry the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag while trampling those in your way and trampling on the Constitution itself.
You claim to be ‘patriots’ while carrying out sedition and insurrection, hoisting a flag to a would-be ‘monarch’ in place of our sacred American flag (the very concept the first true patriots were fighting and the Constitution protects against).
You thought most Americans were sheep but found out that the overwhelming majority of us are ready and willing to stand up and say NO – this is not who we are and not what this country is. You are in a slim minority, albeit loud, that is doomed to fail.
So to all of those who think they can ride the coattails of what led to these riots – we will never forget the roles that they played. And when the time comes, we will stand up and say no to them as well.
Teri Ottens, Caldwell