Vote Kipp
Having served on the Nampa School Board through one of the most tumultuous times in the history of the district, I know what it takes to be a good board member. Mike Kipp exemplifies that type of board member. He is conscientious and weighs his decisions on information provided to him by the administration, parents, and other interested parties. He then bases his decision on what he thinks is right for the students, staff and the community at large. Being a board member is a thankless job as it entails hours of preparation to try to do the best for the district with no pay for the position. Board members do this job as they believe in public education and want to be of service to their community. When you are a board member, you can expect criticism because someone knows better than you do on how to handle a situation. It takes from six months to a year before you are comfortable in the position. Budget issues, discipline issues and staff issues are among the issues that a board member has to become well versed in. Therefore, it is important to have people on the board with experience in these issues. Mike has this background. A board member has to have the diplomatic skills of an ambassador, the wisdom of Solomon, and the fortitude to accept criticism from all quarters. Mike Kipp has these skills and should be retained in this position. I urge the patrons in Zone 2 to keep Mike Kipp as their representative on the Nampa School Board on March 9th.
Robert Otten, Nampa
Teaching
When you first enter the classroom, you can never anticipate the experiences you will encounter. You might not have guessed that a ten-year-old would hurdle a chair in class or that a student would faint randomly. You could never have guessed that your one student would make the astounding growth or another would pick up a new passion.
Teaching is never easy. Rarely do you find yourself “caught up” on all the tasks given to you. Still, even a global pandemic, I love teaching. I find joy in the classroom, but it is not the forever plan. I want to improve the profession and later return to ensure the changes worked.
I hope that the people making the decisions about the future of my students love teaching as much as I do. Teachers are the heart of schools and the education system. Their work makes everything else in the system flow. These are the ones who know what will work best in the classroom.
I love teaching, but there are so many issues surrounding the profession that deserve more attention. The problems we face are vast and so many voices are shooting across the chasm. One voice is often getting forgotten. Teachers’ voices deserve greater consideration. Our knowledge and expertise hold insights that can make those changes we all hope to see.
I have seen the impact of a teacher’s voice on students’ educational outcomes. My team teacher and I advocated for our students one year, showing that more was needed to achieve the results being set. We created a plan, proposed it, and got a green light. At the end of the year, our students showed massive growth. It was our voice as teachers that made this happen, and that’s why I love teaching.
Austin Ambrose, Boise
Voting
In response to an opinion by Antonio Hernandez on 2/24/21 about easier voting. Voting in elections was never meant to be easy. By that I mean a responsible voter is to carefully study the issues, candidates, and referendums to be able to vote informed rather that just by virtue of just breathing air.
Several times I have gone to my voting place and stood next to another voter that I personally knew, and that I also knew they were voting uninformed. Whether just voting along party lines or for someone their uncle told them to vote for, is not informed voting. This is why we sometimes end up with the wrong people in government.
Usually, the percentage of voter turnout, low or high involves mostly folks that are informed and care deeply about the outcome. That’s the way it should be.
This issue about voter initiatives also escapes me. We have our system set up so that we elect someone to office to represent us. If he/she doesn’t perform as we had hoped, we can vote them out of office next election. But now all of the sudden, we’ve gotten into the habit of gathering signatures for an initiative to override elected officials. Why don’t we just abolish government and have periodic initiatives to decide issues? The answer is we don’t want to. We just want to complain when things don’t go our way.
So, Antonio, I disagree that voting should be easy. It should be intentional, but more importantly, informed.
Richard Church, Parma
Republicans
Republicans like to say that Democrats want abortion on demand, open borders, and to take away our guns. When was the last time a Democrat introduced any such legislation in the Idaho Legislature?
For years I voted a straight Republican ticket, believing then that Republicans stood for individual responsibility, fiscal responsibility, and local control. Then I became personally responsible enough to vote for only those individual candidates who I knew supported those things that I believe in. Nationally, Republicans have totally abandoned any claim to fiscal responsibility. Idaho Republicans are proposing that Idaho’s cities and counties be restricted from renaming streets, schools, and local landmarks without the Legislature’s approval, that the State Legislature control our local governments’ budgeting to cover the costs of services we demand of the local governments, that the State Legislature prohibit city and county elected officials from imposing fines of more than $25 for first violations of local ordinances, and that we change our Constitution to prohibit the use of any new prescription painkillers to lessen pain and suffering of Idaho citizens. They want to restrict our Governor’s options in responding to an emergency.
Our Republican legislature is again proposing to make impossible the passage of citizen initiatives that would force the state to provide the services and protections that we Idahoans overwhelmingly want. And, they are setting aside an additional $4 million of our tax dollars to fight our legal challenges to the laws they impose on us.
What the Republican controlled legislature is again not proposing is long term residential property tax relief, maintaining our roads and bridges, or limiting the total control of our affairs by State Legislators.
Why is anyone still voting a straight authoritarian Republican ticket? A two-party system of government would be working for us, not for Republican State Legislators.
Tom Newton, Caldwell
HB200
Thanks to the wise 40 House lawmakers who voted "yes" for passage of HB200 to accept $24 million in federal child care aid from the December COVID relief act. Hopefully, this next week, our state Senators and Governor Little will make a similar decision. Child care is a key component to Economic Recovery in our state. Especially during and after this COVID Pandemic, parents look for a safe, affordable child care for their children as a criteria for re-entering the workforce. According to 2019 data(Child Care Aware of America: State by State), there are 74,716 children in Idaho under the age of six who are in need of child care as their parents work. This statistic does not include the additional children in Idaho who need before and after school care. Child care programs --large and small--across Idaho are businesses who need these emergency funds to make sure that they can provide this safe, affordable care for children in every community in Idaho.
Mary Lou Kinney, Boise
Electricity
Tina Lambert’s concern about electricity needs is valid (2/20 Idaho Press “Essential”). Congressman Simpson agrees electricity is essential to the Northwest’s many ways of life. That's why he assures replacement of all energy from the lower Snake River dams.
Everyone needs to know that those four salmon-killing dams provide only 4% of the Northwest’s power supply. Simpson’s comprehensive salmon solution proposes some $4 billion to replace that electricity, an amount that may be way more than what is necessary, using several options: battery storage, solar, wind, hydro enhancements, more system efficiencies, and conservation, and possibly some nuclear power.
That 4% of electricity from these dams flows only into publicly-owned utilities, such as the city of Idaho Falls municipal utility. In Idaho, these public systems serve only 12% of all electricity consumers. System-wide, that’s a miniscule percentage.
We have a fantastic opportunity to restore salmon as the economic engine of several Idaho towns and to justly support the tribal nations who have both legal rights and cultural identity based on anadromous fish. Our grandchildren will love knowing we saved a species while securing all needed replacement power.
Plus, these solutions also will create a heck of a lot of jobs for Northwest folks!
Kay Hummel, Boise
Growth
In a year marked by unrivaled challenges, Idaho farmers are fortunate to have an ally in Washington. Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, producers and growers are grateful to have a strong leader like Senator Crapo who has been an unrelenting champion for the agricultural community and works to create economic opportunities for Idaho’s farmers and rural America. With Senator Crapo’s support, Idaho’s agriculture industry can overcome these challenging times in a stronger position for sustainable growth and opportunity.
An immediate opportunity to support Idaho’s farmers presents itself in the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA). If reintroduced in the new Congress, Senator Crapo should add to his strong record by co-sponsoring the GCSA to increase economic opportunities for Idaho farmers. The GCSA would make it easier and expand access for farmers, producers, and foresters to participate in voluntary carbon markets for additional revenue while adopting environment-friendly practices. Nationwide farmers have been implementing innovative and sustainable practices that reduce emissions. Common-sense solutions like the GCSA recognizes agriculture’s role in mitigating the impact of a changing climate and promotes voluntary, agriculture-friendly ideas into the climate discussion.
Idaho’s agricultural sector and the families who rely on it are counting on our leaders in Washington to fight for opportunities to get the farming community back on its feet. The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act is a step in the right direction.
Travis Thompson, Boise
HB199
As a member of the United Methodist Women, my wife had the opportunity to have a presentation from the independent Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy recently regarding H.B. 199 proposing changes to Idaho’s tax system. The ICFP graph (https://idahocfp.org/new/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Analysis-of-House-Bill-199-FINAL.pdf) indicating who benefits least and most is visually stunning! I encourage you to take a look.
The bill makes four main changes to Idaho’s tax system:
Eliminates the grocery tax credit
Reduces individual income tax rate for all seven tax brackets—but with a larger tax cut for the wealthiest
Reduces the corporate income tax rate from 6.93 percent to 6.5 percent
Reduces the sales tax from 6 percent to 5.3 percent
The graph depicts that the families who earn the least will likely experience a “wash” as it was explained. In fact, depending on family size, many will fare worse. The top 20%--and particularly the top 1% highest earners—will reap the greatest tax relief.
I would like to think that if we can cut taxes that it should benefit everyone.
Who are the 80% people who earn less than $103,000 per year? Most of them are working families raising children; single parents raising children; retired folk on fixed incomes; perhaps your own children—or your neighbor. Perhaps you.
In reading the Prophets, God expresses his anger with the leaders of Israel. He charged the prophets with warning and pleading with their leaders about God’s will for leaders to care for our poor and to be “just” in their making laws.
To eliminate the grocery tax credit, adversely impacting the poorest families the most—and enabling the greatest benefit of tax cuts to the wealthiest group—just doesn’t feel right to me. Please do share whatever your thoughts are about H.B. 199 with your legislators. Thank you.
Dale Sugg, Nampa
Reform
Responding to the article entitled State to reduce funds for housing inmates in county jails, out of state, (Feb.16,2021) Josh Tewalt, the Idaho department of Correction Director said, “We will see its smallest budget increase in over a decade.” This is due partially to the decrease in prison population due to COVID- 19 and partially because of reduction in investments we’re made on the community side.” This results in an excess of roughly $19.2 million dollars that now goes into the state unused general fund from the current budget. Mr. Tewalt suggests “making investments designed to reduce crime and reduce the incarcerated population,” but doesn’t indicate even one specific planned initiatives program for inmates while in jail or community services when prisoners are released. As Director of Corrections, Mr. Josh Tewalt, I believe this is unprofessional, lacks responsibility to the inmates needs, and doesn’t invest in our community. I suggest the following in jail programs: G.E.D. classes for prisoners to earn a high school diploma, basic computer class(es) and vocational classes to learn a skill and/or trade, so that upon release they are better able to transition into the community. When out of prison: counseling services, medical services and reduced housing costs are also needed to better assist them integrate into our community. Isn’t that what we want, to have this incarcerated population when released, earn a living and become contributing members of this Idaho community? Use some of this available general fund money to invest more in jail rehabilitation programs and outreach community services so that this population is better prepared, not feel afraid, lost or desperate but instead can become contributing citizens of our community.
Sylvia Goffe, Nampa
Unfit
In light of recent events, I felt compelled to assert that Republican Senator Ted Cruz is unfit for public service, as is anyone who is sympathetic to his blatant anti-Semitism.
On March 29, 2019, Cruz tweeted that Brunei's law condemning homosexuals to death was "immoral, barbaric & inhumane." Yet the Torah - the law of the Jews which is believed to have been given to Moses by God himself - clearly states that men who engage in homosexual acts are to be executed (see Leviticus 20:13). In a conservative state like Idaho, it should go without saying that Christians also hold that Bible verse to be axiomatic. Therefore, by logical extension, Cruz shamelessly insulted the tenets of Judeo-Christianity as "immoral, barbaric & inhumane."
Believe it or not, Cruz has left that incendiary tweet undeleted for the whole world to witness, as if he's proud of his vile disdain for Jews and Christians. And though I'm unwilling to level uncorroborated claims against Idaho's public officials, I fear that at least some of them may harbor similar hateful opinions. Left unchecked, such ignorant beliefs have the potential to fuel racist rhetoric, to provoke antagonistic treatment, and even to incite violence against minorities that are already facing bitter persecution in the 21st century.
In the last week, America's citizenry has once again seen Cruz display his true colors as he sought his own comfort in the midst of a major crisis, and as he apparently tried to cover his selfish behavior with deceit. Hopefully, those actions will prompt people to scrutinize him (and all public officials) much more carefully, and to consider the enduring wisdom contained in the Biblical texts.
Lance Wells, Twin Falls
DACA
The country is eager to see our leaders in Congress work together again to get things done. With fixing the broken immigration system a point of national consensus, there is ripe opportunity for reform, especially as it pertains to our nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients. Nearly 75% of Americans support providing these young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with a pathway to citizenship. The Dream Act was recently re-introduced in the Senate. We need our Senators, Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, to help push this much-needed solution over the finish line.
DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, face an uncertain future even though they have lived the majority of their lives here. Almost 200,000 Dreamers are essential workers. They put their health on the line every day to keep our health care, agriculture, transportation, and education systems moving. Losing them would not only hurt these essential industries, it would cost our economy billions.
Congress can and should create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers by passing the bipartisan Dream Act. The Dream Act would make our country stronger, safer, and more stable and are crucial to our COVID-19 recovery and response.
David Cahoon, Nampa
Heaven
I read that Marc Johnson, who has spent decades as a paid hack for Democrats, has written a book about the 1980 Senate elections including the Idaho race, Steve Symms versus Frank Church. Symms won that race, officially putting the Dems into a period of mourning in Idaho that persists to this day.
The book, "Tuesday Night Massacre," states on its cover: "Four Senate elections and the radicalization of the Republican Party." Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover so you can count on the book trying to come to grips with an outcome not in keeping with Johnson's left-eyed view of the political scene.
Brings to mind the famous Groucho Marx quote about a book offered him by an author: "From the moment I picked up your book until I laid it down, I was convulsed with laughter. Someday I intend on reading it." Except I have no intention of purchasing the book. I already know the ending. Symms won. And then won again six years later against another Dem golden boy, John Evans. Johnson is now where he belongs, in Oregon with two Dem senators, a Dem governor, the Dems solidly in charge. He must be in heaven.
Richard Coffman, Caldwell
Move on
It's time for the Idaho Legislature to get over being mad at voters because we had the nerve to approve Medicaid expansion through the initiative process. Once again this year, legislators are considering a bill to leave the initiative process in place but make it almost impossible to use. Last year one of the arguments was that this protects us voters because we don't always understand what we're voting on. Apparently we're smart enough to elect them, but not smart enough to grasp Big Important Issues. This year it's that rural interests are underrepresented. Seriously? Last time I checked, a vote from a rural precinct counted exactly the same as a vote from an urban precinct. (Remember high school civics? One man, one vote, and all that?) The Idaho Constitution gives voter the right to use the initiative and we shouldn't be punished for using it. It's time to forget this mean-spirited idea and move on.
Lindy High, Boise