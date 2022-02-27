All-day kindergarten
As a parent of young children and a nonprofit leader in Idaho, I am thrilled that we finally have an opportunity as a state to provide all-day kindergarten for families who desire that option. For the past three years, I’ve been working with community leaders to help expand opportunities for more children to start school on track. The future of Idaho (and our economy) depends on providing a full day educational experience for all children entering kindergarten in Idaho.
Currently, access to all day educational opportunities for kindergartners is dependent on being lucky enough to live in a district providing that option or if you are financially well off enough to pay for an extended school day educational experience.
Access to the educational start that all Idaho children deserve shouldn’t depend on what zip code you grow up in or how well-off your parents are. Let’s ask our legislature to step up and take care of a problem that’s gone on for far too long. It’s time to approve all day kindergarten for all Idahoans.
Kevin Bailey
Boise
‘Threats and intimidation’
I am appalled at the threats and intimidation being directed at many of our local elected officials, just because they insist on acting responsibly. These hateful people are even threatening their children! Some of the threatened officials are quitting, and I don’t blame them, but that means that the far right-wingers of Idaho are winning.
What I don’t understand is where our law enforcement is. I grew up believing that threats, stalking, harassment and intimidation were against the law, but I see no action being taken against those responsible for this outrage. That appalls me as much as the threats do.
Some friends of mine believe nothing is happening because the police are on the side of the threat-makers. I truly hope that isn’t true. Others have theorized that the police are afraid of these people and their weapons. I truly hope that isn’t true either, but I am beginning to wonder.
I will be watching to see that our police and prosecutors do the right thing and stop this madness. Now.
Jean McNeil
Boise
Well-regulated militia
Section 8, Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution states, “The Congress shall have the power To...provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions:
To provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress:”
Amendment II says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, shall not be infringed.”
Obviously, the Framers of the Constitution expected those who bear arms to be members of a “well regulated Militia.” So, which agency in Idaho is responsible for the “organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia?”
Besides the National Guard, who exactly is “organizing, arming, and disciplining the Militia” in Idaho? Does anyone who is armed a member of a “well regulated Militia” ?
Elisabeth Ratcliff-Tate
Garden City
Government overreach
I see that many of our state legislators rail against and submit bills to limit overreach by the federal government. Can someone explain why these same people don’t seem to have any objections to legislation which dictates what county and municipal governments can and cannot do?
Rick Simon
Boise
Exercise your right to vote
Even though all taxpayers pay for all elections held in Idaho, including the GOP primary on May 17, not every taxpayer/voter has the right to vote in every Idaho election. Over 310,000 independent (unaffiliated) voters can’t vote in a GOP primary unless they register as a Republican by March 11, 2022. Independent voters can legally vote in Idaho’s Democratic party primary. If independent voters are not pleased with their Republican legislators, don’t hesitate to register as Republicans to vote for your choice of who gets the Magic R next to their name in November. Do what Libertarians and far right antigovernment RINOs have done to get elected to the legislature, register as a Republican. Go online or visit your county clerk’s office to get a Party Affiliation Declaration Form, fill it out Republican, sign it, add a stamp and an envelope, and mail it to your County Clerk’s office before March 11, 2022. You will then be able to exercise your right to vote in the Idaho GOP election paid for by your tax dollars.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
State support of education
The Nampa School District wants to pass a supplemental $8M levy to fund programs for teachers and staff, technology, curriculums, early childhood education, security, transportation, and educational activities (KTVB7, 2022, February, 15). In an era when there is a $1.6B and growing surplus at the state (Strozewski, 2022, January, 7). Lawmakers should not be requiring taxpayers to support levies when the state has such a surplus. Where is the responsibility of local officials communicating the fiscal needs and priorities of their jurisdictions with state representatives and the Governor? The taxpayers should not have to pay one penny more to support an initiative while there is a growing surplus at the state. If lawmakers cannot put aside differences and work for the common good of educating our children then they should not be lawmakers and resign for all our sakes.
Jaye Johnson
Nampa