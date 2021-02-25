Vote no
SB 1110 is statistical trickery designed to make sure ballot initiatives never occur again in this state. Sen. Chuck Winder’s silent support during committee of SB 1110 is an outright attack on our constitutional voter rights as Idahoans.
As a statistics graduate myself from ISU, I am keenly aware of this kind of voter suppression. Winder follows the common suppression mantra of, “if you can’t keep people from voting, make their vote worthless.” Voter suppression is exactly what SB 1110 intends to do through a clever usage of uniform spread. I have heard the claims of rural benefit of SB 1110. I assess those claims as False because universalized restrictions harm smaller communities the most.
As a citizen of Meridian, I request Winder vote no when SB 1110 comes to the Senate floor, since he refused to do so in committee. Keeping my voice is what is best for Idaho and Meridian.
Garrett Castle, Meridian
Abhorrent
For some time now, I’ve been trying to understand the absolute adoration of a number of people to Donald Trump. I believe it is the personification of Trump that many admire, i.e., Never admit mistakes; Never apologize; Never compromise and Always attack when criticized. Some may find these attributes positive. I find them abhorrent.
Steve Broden, Boise
Unity?
I see a nice portrait of President Biden and Vice President Harris on the front of a popular magazine with the bold declaration “It’s time for America to Unite”!
As I place it down alongside a popular newspaper with the captivating headline “Democrats propose a law to deny any twice impeached president the privilege of burial in Arlington National Cemetery and also deny any federal funds be made available to said president’s personal property”!
Sometime back in my eighty plus years I remember that someone noted:
“If you see it, you will believe it”? Then “If you believe it, you will see it”?
This is the greatest country in the world?
Good Grief Charlie Brown………
Robert Taylor, Boise
Driving
In favor of Senator Guthrie’s S1132 legislation:
Senate Bill 1132 is not just about immigration as it is incorrectly being made out to be.
Senate Bill 1132 is about rural Idaho and the realities of rural transportation. Residents in rural areas get around by driving places. We drive to the store, we drive to sporting events, we drive to church, and we drive to work. Drivers should have insurance and drivers should have knowledge of traffic rules. I can’t buy car insurance if I don’t have a permit to drive, and I can’t get a permit to drive unless I demonstrate to the State of Idaho that I have an understanding of Idaho’s traffic laws. Expanding driving privileges and driver’s liability insurance to more Idaho residents is a practical strategy that has proven successful in many of our neighboring states.
The Federal immigration debate continues in our nation’s capital and this does not change that conversation or allow for any illegal immigration in Idaho. Federal immigration policy should be debated at a national level by those who hold national office. Senator Guthrie’s proposal deals with Idaho residents and Idaho road safety. I applaud him for his efforts in this very important matter. S1132 is good policy for Idaho.
Greg Andersen, American Falls
Virus
Members of the Idaho Legislature and certain elected officials denounce Governor Little for taking actions to control COVID virus in humans. Idaho has much more stringent laws to control the spread of disease in animals and plants than what the Governor has required for human health.
As a past Director, Idaho Department of Agriculture, I am familiar with these laws. In the case of an outbreak of an animal disease, the Director can quarantine any portion of the state, and prohibit entry of any diseased animals. The Director can authorize private veterinarians to dispose of infected animals and law enforcement can assist. The Director can spend up to $5 million to conduct these activities without legislative approval.
Idaho law states it is the duty of the owner to slaughter infected animals. Fines are authorized up to $5,000 and the director can go to court to collect. Idaho has similar laws to control the spread of plant diseases in potatoes, onions and most other crops.
These very tough and comprehensive laws and regulations in Idaho have the strong support of the agriculture community. The purpose is to protect agriculture from huge losses due to diseases running rampant throughout the state. Out of state and export buyers of Idaho commodities could (and have) stopped buying our products because of infection.
Yes, enforcement of agricultural laws can cause economic damage to individual farmers. However, without swift and decisive action a whole industry could be lost.
The actions that Governor Little has imposed for COVID control to protect humans are much less than what is required for livestock and crops. With human vaccines, we are now on the downhill stretch in the fight against COVID. Let’s stop the criticism and support Governor Little to finally rid ourselves of the virus.
Dick Rush, Boise
Fair share
The Idaho Legislature continues to do everything except represent the taxpayers of Idaho. The boys and girls in Boise seem to base most of their decisions on what will be good for business rather than what is good for the taxpayers. I haven’t heard any proposal that really addresses property tax relief.
The tax solution isn’t that complicated:
1. Raise the homeowner’s exemption by the percentage properly values are increasing.
2. Invoke IMPACT FEES on new construction, both residential and business.
The realtors, school districts and cities will wring their hands at the concept of impact fees. But it’s about time newcomers pay their fair share rather than increasing the tax burden on existing residents.
Wayne Cornell, Caldwell
Revision
The events of the last several months, including the disputes surrounding the election and the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, have convinced me that a complete revision of our presidential election process is necessary. The whole sequence of events, including the selecting of electors in each state and their meeting to vote, the certifications of the states’ votes, the transmissions of the certified results to Washington, and the final acceptance of each state’s results by Congress, is way too lengthy and complicated. There are too many chances for mischief by those not satisfied with the results.
We need a simple system that replaces most of these procedures. Ideally there would be nothing but a nationwide tally of votes, but the various officials of each state wouldn’t sit still for that. So votes would need to be tallied and certified by each state’s single set of election officials, sent to Washington, and certified there. This system would require dropping the Electoral College provisions from the Constitution.
Despite the reluctance of some who see political advantage to the current system, recent events might convince many that change is required and now is the time to make the change.
Beyond that, Congress should pass and the President should sign House Bill One. This would “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” Despite Idaho House member Mike Moyle’s statement that voting “shouldn’t be easy,” one of the most ridiculous statements I’ve ever heard from a public official, this bill would correct many of the problems affecting easy access to voting for everyone.
Walter Thode, Boise
Dams
Cheers to Idaho House Speaker Bedke for his excellent guest commentary Sunday, February 21 regarding Congressman Simpson’s proposal to breach the four lower Snake River dams.
Judith Warner, Garden City
Taxes
Day 1, Biden shuts down Canadian pipeline, putting thousands out of work. Biden wants to shut down fracking and other pipelines. We will again be dependent on foreign oil. Many products are made of petroleum like material, plastic, solar panels, windmill propellers etc. Windmills and solar panels can never replace the energy that is needed in this country. Biden rejoins the Paris Climate Accord. China, one of biggest polluters, doesn’t have to meet carbon emission standards till 2030. They can continue mining coal, producing oil to sell to other countries and polluting. Note how COVID-19 money is used. FAA grants 1.2 million in COVID-19 relief for airport in Martha’s Vineyard for the wealthy. Now Kerry has easy access to his private jet.
Biden stops the Mexican border wall. Puts up a wall with razor wire at the U.S. capital. We have become a militarized zone in Washington D.C. With all the information they had prior to Jan. 6, the National Guard could have prevented the riots but looks like Bowser, Pelosi, McConnell wanted to prevent the optics of trouble. Biden and democrats did not condemn the riots of 2020 summer in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis. Didn’t call in the National Guard when US citizens were killed and business burned. Democrats, instead called for defunding the police and posting bail for the rioters.
Biden wants to allow thousands of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. with little or no vetting. (Drug trafficking, child trafficking, gangs). China is our biggest trafficker of Fentanyl, an illegal drug that kills. U.S. citizens are on lockdown, can’t eat out, can’t go to work, can’t go to school but we can let thousands more people in to use our limited power and job sources. WHERE ARE THE JOBS. WHERE IS THE MONEY. TAXES!!!
Carol Bolz, Caldwell
Broadband
Broadband connectivity is a foundation for economic growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and a better way of life. However, many Idaho rural areas have inadequate to non-existent internet connection. If we don’t address Idaho’s digital divide now, a generation of children and adults in underserved, rural communities will be left behind in the digital age of innovation.
To see broadband initiatives move forward, we need strong leaders that become the voice and support for rural communities to participate in broadband planning. Since the initiation of the Governor’s Broadband Taskforce, the Clearwater Economic Development Association and its other economic regional counterparts have been working on long-range planning, engineering design, capacity building, and grant proposals for rural Idaho communities to build and modernize their broadband infrastructure. This project requires community leadership and local input coupled with engineering expertise. This is how we have supported dozens of plans that are underway in our region.
Understanding these underlining issues, a group of leading Idaho community and civic leaders joined together in an effort called Imagine Idaho. These leaders recognize Idaho’s broadband challenges and are committed to serving communities by helping promote policies that help their ability to deploy broadband-communications infrastructure in a pro-competitive way and provide the necessary support for capacity building by networking regional experts to locals who need help.
Imagine Idaho recognizes that every community needs a comprehensive plan to improve broadband access. They have coalesced a voice for broadband and are working closely with the Governor, the state legislature, the federal delegation, business and community organizations, nonprofits, education leaders, and universities. Through the Imagine Idaho coalition of leaders, we are all dedicated to ensuring that every Idahoan has access to reliable broadband that will increase economic, educational, and telemedicine benefits, stimulate innovation and unlock limitless possibilities for all Idahoans.
Christine Frei, Lewiston
Tax relief
More tax relief for people who already have enough, less for those who are struggling to make ends meet?
The tax bill sponsored by the four most powerful men in the Legislature offers definite savings for taxpayers in the top bracket, reducing income tax from 7% to 6.5% of taxable income. But instead of exempting groceries from sales tax, which would similarly benefit wage-earners at the bottom, the bill simply lowers the sales tax rate from 6% to 5.3% on all purchases, including food.
The bill’s sponsors calculate that lowering overall sales tax by not quite one percentage point will enable Idahoans to save on other purchases what the sales tax they still pay on groceries costs them. I have trouble imagining that a single parent with gross pay of eight or nine dollars an hour will have much left over for other purchases after paying out half their income for housing, buying food at even the thriftiest level, and insuring and fueling a car to get to work.
We often hear from legislators that people should work and support themselves. This bill indicates Idaho wants them to work but doesn’t care if they can support themselves.
Darcy James, Boise