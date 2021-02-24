War
I would like to thank many people and nonprofit organizations who contacted our congressmen and the President this month. Who would not want to stop the runaway global war on terror, and repeal the Authorizations for Use of Military Force in Afghanistan and Iraq? They have been misused for 20 years already. Different from the War Powers Act, AUMF is meant to limit duration and scope of military action. One hundred thousand of American troops were on the ground in Afghanistan in 2010. In 2021, who would honestly believe that staying longer in Afghanistan will bring peace?
Last year President Trump ordered partial troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Yet Lockheed Martin, a huge war profiteer corporation, used Joe Biden’s election as an opportunity to lobby for the U.S. to stay. Since 2001, the LMT stock price has appreciated 10 times, with an especially steep rise since 2013. This can be tracked back to the military contracts it “won”, including the F-35. To attempt to match their influence in Congress, public war corporations Raytheon and United Technologies merged in 2020.
In researching the origins of the 2001 AUMF, it becomes apparent the text was supplied by the White House, at that time occupied by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, both corporate men and CEOs. Therefore, it seems that the AUMFs were written by corporate lawyers with endless wars (and immense profits) in mind.
Very recently, Raytheon’s CEO was cheering at no peace being in sight in the Middle East, and was anticipating “solid growth”. When Lockheed Martin and Raytheon win, humanity loses, for they are merchants of death. It is not too late to use the Internet as an instrument of cyber-peace and let our congressmen know that you would like to live in the world without 2001 and 2002 AUMF’s.
Inna Patrick, Boise
Bill 1110
The right of citizens to bring issues to the wider electorate are enshrined in our constitution. They are so enshrined to give the voters of our state a way to operate as a fourth branch of government when the legislature ignores or rebuffs their desires, as was the case with Medicare expansion. Senate Bill 1110 is a double silencing of the people’s voice. First, it makes citizen initiatives in Idaho, already among the most difficult in the nation, virtually impossible to pursue. Second, it keeps issues the legislature refuses to consider from coming before the voters. This proposal is profoundly undemocratic in many other ways: it gives a single county effective veto power over the process. It also takes away voters’ only tool when their legislators are unresponsive to their lived-through experiences and needs. The historian Timothy Snyder writes about how people in democracies lose their rights. It is through a combination of factors but always involves the failure to defend the institutions and policies that give people a voice. Now, Idahoans, is the time to defend your right to bring your grievances and concerns to the electorate when the legislature will not address them. Please call your legislators and ask them to reject Bill 1110.
Jeffrey Wilhelm, Boise
Road safety
The front page on Sunday’s February 7th Idaho Press reported that road safety improves and undocumented people work more hours when they are given driver’s licenses. The article has cited neighboring states including Nevada, Utah, and Washington are offering these licenses and Oregon would soon be doing the same. Why the omission of California when it passed the same policy in 2013. After all, it’s the wealthiest state despite having the sharpest wealth inequality and impoverishment in the country. Is that not something to be proud of? If this policy is effective as the article implies what is the mechanism that enables this laminated paper to make these people more competent drivers and why is it so important that they work more hours? Doesn’t this policy encourage an influx of cheap disposable labor that inevitably suppresses wages? Who’s the real beneficiary (and motivator) of this policy, the public or the conglomerates?
Susan Newby, Emmett