Interfaith Sanctuary
Interfaith Sanctuary’s proposed move to State Street is the best option for addressing the needs of the growing number of people facing homelessness in a way that not only provides shelter but through its “housing first” model, offers restorative programs what will help people overcome joblessness, addictions and other barriers to well-being. The State Street location is critical; the Shelter Better Task Force has concluded there is not other facility available and appropriate to meet this need.
Those opposing the move claim it will overburden emergency services and bring crime, etc. to the neighborhood. However, the Idaho Policy Institute, Boise State, and the City of Boise have evaluated “housing first” and concluded these concerns are unfounded. Indeed, studies show residents have more to fear from people who feel unsafe and threatened due to lack of shelter, than from people who are housed and offered restorative programs.
Ignoring increasing homelessness and rejecting possible solutions is not an option. The Boise community must work together to meet this need. If we fail, our entire community will suffer
Carol Craighill
Boise
Leg tax cut
In the last two legislative sessions the legislature has given themselves and their donors a large tax cut. I believe that every elected official should release the amount of their tax savings that they received last year, next year, and for the next ten years. This way We The People can see who benefited from their legislation. We the People The People also need to know how much money their donors also benefited. Transparency is supposed to be an Idaho virtue but this bill was written behind closed doors in secrecy. We The People deserve better from our so called elected officials. The $75.00 pittance this year and no tax relief for future years is not only wrong but unacceptable. I will remember this at Election Day. I hope everyone does too.
Jeff Larimore
Caldwell
Putin and Ukraine
Feb. 15th 2022 Sliver of hope. Putin and Ukraine. Putin is worried about being drawn into endless talks about Ukraine. He does not want Ukraine to be a member of NATO so he has his military clear around the border of Ukraine and threatening to invade. Well let’s cut the talks short then. Tell Putin that if only one of his tanks, or even if only one soldier crosses the Ukrainian border and fires a shot, that Ukraine will immediately be admitted to NATO. This is just a repeat of 1938-1939 when the Allies did not make sure that Hitler understood the consequences of starting WW2. The next world war will be a true world war with atomic bombs everywhere. Putin must wake up and smell the roses and realize this is a war that can not be won by either side. So Putin just go home and take all your military home with you.
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
Grocery tax
I do believe that groceries in Idaho should be sales-taxed.
I think that all retail items should be sales-taxed in Idaho except for services.
I believe that it is a bad menagerie to exercise a lot of hand wringing and concern about what should be taxed and not be taxed. Tax it all and be done with it!
I also want the excess state taxes to not be returned to the taxpayer for this reason.
A considerable amount of cost to the merchandiser and the State of Idaho to see that these tax funds are captured.
Apply these excess monies to Idaho’s road, bridge, and tunnel fund and budget because these needs are a true public need and they definitely could use the tax revenue.
For God’s sake do not dump the excess funds into the gaping wasteland of Public Education.
No, I am not a tax and spend liberal but rather I am an ultra-conservative that thinks that taxes should be spent on true public needs like roads, bridges and tunnels for one.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell