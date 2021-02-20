Conservation
Last week Congressman Mike Simpson proposed a bold initiative for salmon recovery. The week before that, President Biden announced ambitious clean energy goals and committed to protect 30% of our nation’s lands and oceans by 2030. Far reaching initiatives like these are imperative. Imagine the environment as the minute and hour handles in your watch. For you to be able to tell time correctly, all the mechanical pieces in it need to work. If they don’t, you’ll always be off. Ambitious policy ideas are what we need to make sure our collective watch, our planet, continues to run smoothly after having to tap on its glass and shake our wrist because something just isn’t right.
In Idaho, we are losing roughly 115 acres of natural land per day to development – 3.5 football fields per hour. We pride ourselves on our state’s natural beauty, rural way of life, incredible access to the outdoors, and our clean water and clean air. Supporting ambitious conservation plans is what will keep our watch running on time, let us share our favorite fishing spot with our kids, keep our air and water clean, generate long-lasting jobs, save salmon, and protect Idaho’s snowpack and our winter economy, our agriculture, and our way of life to name a few. It is the best way to protect Idaho’s most precious asset – our children – and ensure they get to live long healthy lives.
In a rare instance I agree with Congressman Simpson, conservation and people must go hand in hand. We need to ensure these ambitious efforts are inclusive and leave no communities behind. We need to include Tribal Nations, rural and urban farmers, fishers, conservationists, hunters, bankers, mechanics, ranchers, immigrants (documented and undocumented) to name but a few. It’s the only way to succeed.
Bray Beltrán, Pocatello
Freedom
Republicans double down on reducing Idahoans’ freedom
In these challenging times, Idaho Republicans and mounting a broad assault on a variety of rights and freedom enjoyed by Idahoans. From the simple freedom to name a street or park to restricting or reducing the freedom of the Governor to make decisions, this current crop of Idaho Republicans seem bent on enacting more regulation the reduces our freedom, rights and self-determination. HB90, HB88, HB106, SB1110 all restrict, reduce or curtail the freedom of Idahoans. Senator Vick’s current proposal addressing ballot initiatives is another assault on the freedom of Idahoans to participate in the democratic process. These groups of Republican Legislators are leaders in the implementation of regulation! Wow, what’s up with that?
Steve Holbrook, Boise
Bond elections
On Tues, 2/16, the Idaho Press published an article on the issue of the elimination of August school bond elections. Missing from that article was the unspoken reason schools want the elections held when nothing else is on the ballot. Also missing were any turnout figures for Aug vs May or Nov elections. Turnout for schools-only elections is far smaller because of limited interest beyond school employees and parents of students, both of which are much more in favor of school bonds than the public at large. If those Aug elections were combined with the general elections in May or Nov the odds of bond approvals drop and election costs to the taxpayer would be reduced as well. Something to think about.
Hugh Vail III, Boise
Salmon
Regarding the AP article Tuesday, February 16 about the removal of four Snake River dams, I have to question the comment from Glen Squires, head of the Washington Grain Commission saying Simpson should look in his own backyard if he wants to help fish. I would comfortably say Mr. Simpson’s back yard could be the Salmon River in Idaho. Major tributaries being the Middle Fork, Lemhi, East Fork and Yankee Fork. Notably of which none have any dams to impede the migration of any fish! Mr Squires, protect your livelihood, but keep your facts straight regarding fish habitat above and beyond Lewiston, Idaho. We have and will continue to provide the best habitat for salmon here in Idaho.
Dennis James, Eagle
5 reasons
The desperate attempt by the liberals and centrist Republicans to drive a finishing Dracula-like stake into the heart of the excellent President Donald Trump failed.
Why is there so much vitriolic hate for President Donald Trump?
I will provide 5 major reasons from most “important” to the least;
1) President Trump’s great wealth.
He is the epitome of the democrats “hate the rich” creedo that is the most often criticism of Republicans.
It doesn’t matter to the democrats if they are individually wealthy.
2) President Trump was/is Pro-Life.
The democrats demonstrated how important abortion on demand was to them during the Kavanaugh hearings where the liberals displayed frothing disdain for this Supreme Court selection.
3) President Trump’s removal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accords.
The democrats hold dearly to the myth of man-made climate change.
President Trump disrupted this sacred cow.
4) President Trump’s desire to monitor, guard, and patrol the USA/Mexico border and the eventual building of nearly 500 miles of wall on the southern border.
5) President Donald Trump’s identifying, badgering, railing, and exposing the truth to what the liberals truly are.
No prior President understood liberals and how they “feel” as much as President Trump did.
I agree with all 5 of these salient points of President Donald Trump and if he desires to run again in 2024 then so be it, and if not, that is okay too.
It is up to him.
Right now I would love to see the package of Ted Cruz/ Kristi Noem as Pres. and Vice President for 2024.
Kristy Noem is the very capable Governor of South Dakota and Ted Cruz is highly intelligent and tough enough to survive the slings and arrows of the liberals and their willing accomplices in the press.
God bless the USA.
Doug Sweaney, Caldwell
Public transit
The planning and implementation of robust high capacity public transit service in the Treasure Valley is long overdue. We are experiencing and expect to continue to experience precipitous population growth in our community, and we must plan now for how it will effect us in the future. Currently, we compensate for the effects of that growth on our system for moving people around our community in the most expensive way possible — by continually adding lanes and widening roads. This creates added cost in time and dollars to the government and to individuals, and exacerbates traffic and air congestion. Dense housing that allows people to live in close proximity to services, recreation and employment opportunities is part of the solution, but recent surveys by COMPASS (the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho) indicate that the majority of current residents will want suburban style housing on large lots in the future. Additionally, housing is currently often more affordable farther away from concentrated areas of economic and cultural activity. The Treasure Valley is already made up of many sprawling communities that revolve around distinct activity centers, so effective transit service will need to both connect people to these centers and connect these centers to each other in order to allow people to access the opportunities they offer. Many of these centers lie along a distinct corridor that may also have some existing usable infrastructure, making this corridor prime for high capacity transit. As we continue to grow we need to offer people options other than driving, and it is cheaper and easier to plan for this now. COMPASS is currently conducting a survey on their website about potential future high capacity transit options, and I urge you to respond and support this kind of service before the survey closes on February 27th!
Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin, Boise
F
ake fix
I find it difficult to understand why the St Alphonsus Hospital Administration decided to move the Caldwell/Nampa Covid Vaccination site from Nampa to Meridian. Interesting that they feel it is now more centralized. Guess they are looking after their own convenience rather than the hundreds of over age 65 folks that have to travel 30 or more miles instead of 10 to 15 miles. We can only hope that other snow storm don’t occur in the next couple of months. Why fix the system when it appeared to work very well.
Don Ogawa, Caldwell
Initiative
Lawmakers are elected to REPRESENT the wishes of the people who live in Idaho. However, many of them regularly vote their own agendas without regard to what the majority of individuals actually want. Senator Vick is mistaken when he claims that rural voters don’t currently have a voice in the initiative process. Medicaid Expansion won the majority of votes in practically every rural county in Idaho. One such ballot initiative that may come up in the future is the legalization of medical marijuana. According to Harvard Health about 85% of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana, and it is estimated that at least several million Americans currently use it. Neighboring states have seen the economic tax benefit as Idahoans travel across state lines. This is an example of a potential ballot initiative Senator Vick is trying to stop. Ballot initiatives are our constitutional right and must not be revoked.
Barbara Robinson, Boise
Giving back
Kudos to Representative Mike Simpson for his courageous stand on removing four dams (“Simpson hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams,” AP, Feb. 16). Dams don’t just have a negative impact on salmon populations. Not mentioned was the impact dams have and continue to have on downstream ecosystems. By capturing sediment behind the dam, stream equilibrium is lost — equilibrium being the balance between erosion and deposition found in healthy rivers. That sediment is used to sustain aquarian and riparian habitats like sand/gravel bars nearshore and mid-river. Basically, those habitats are “starved” of “building material.” Albeit a grossly oversimplified analogy, that process is like removing bricks over time from your house. Eventually, the house would “blow” (wash) away along with all your possessions. Obviously, restoration of those habitats won’t happen overnight if the dams are breached. But it won’t happen at all if we do nothing. In my opinion, habitat is being destroyed throughout the Northwest (including the Treasure Valley) at an alarming rate (I watched over an acre of riparian wetland be filled in with “dirt”—trees removed, understory and grasses gone, ad nauseum, to put up box-like apartments). If others can take a stand with Representative Simpson, maybe we can “give back” this time.
Jody Millette-Larned, Eagle
Fight
Fred Helm’s recent letter claims this newspaper showed bias by printing an AP story observing that, on January 6, Mr. Trump asked his supporters to “fight like hell” against his electoral defeat, while not also reporting that at one point Trump asked them to “go to the Capitol and protest peacefully and patriotically.” If Mr. Helm’s argument is that Trump genuinely wanted the protesters to be peaceful, I’d say that’s a stretch. Trump’s crowd, whom he had invited on that important day specifically to “stop the steal,” had begun breaching barricades even before Trump finished his speech. I suppose Mr. Helm’s view of journalistic objectivity would have the headline read: “Unexpectedly Unruly Crowd Defies Trump’s Call for Peaceful Protest.”
Trump’s use of the word “peacefully” in that speech is like appending references to Voltaire and Madame Curie to the end of a porn film to show that, “taken as a whole,” the work has “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
But more importantly, if Trump actually sought a peaceful rally to protest the Senate’s ceremonial counting of electoral votes—never mind that Trump’s objective was bizarre, an attack on our democracy, and based on lies—then why did he not immediately intercede to bring about peace when he saw the violence? He did not intercede because he did not mean it when he said “peacefully.” His message was clear, it was the same one he’d been feeding his supporters for months, and it was summed up in the word he used some 20 times that day: “fight.” Get in there and “stop the steal.” Compel Pence to do Trump’s bidding. The people he had summoned were gullible enough to believe Trump had won the election, and they certainly could be expected to take these directives literally.
Jeff Fereday, Boise
Essential
Regarding Representative Simpson’s plan to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River, the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation said, “Healthy populations of wild salmon and steelhead are essential for Northwest tribes, local economies, and the region’s way of life...”
Well, this resident and voter would like to point out that electricity is what is essential for the region’s way of life.
Tina Lambert, Caldwell