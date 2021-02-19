Ideas
To Rep. von Ehlinger. Your answer to U.S. Congressman Simpson’s idea about saving the salmon makes you the idiot of the year. You do not even take the time to discuss the idea. You just want him to resign for his idea. What if you resign for your lack of interest in at least talking about it. Is this the way a free Republic works now? If you disagree with something just demanded the other person resign. I do not think so. I agree it would make big changes in the area along the river like installing wind energy, and solar energy. That has to be done first before the dams can be breached. We have the technology to do it. I worry to about how it will affect that area of farming and business, but what happens to businesses that need the salmon fishery to survive on up river if all the salmon are allowed to die off because we will not have salmon in the future? What about all the other animals that will die off when there are no more salmon in the ocean? No food that man can artificially make will taste as good as fresh salmon. Try Red bull for example. I do not think so. Over the centuries humans has always pushed the other animals around and did not care if they lived or died. It is far past the time for humans to care. Humans are at the top of the food chain, and if that food chain collapses our sons and daughters, grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids will starve. Rep. von Ehlinger, is that what you want? We, today must start saving the world food supply for our future relatives. If you can not talk about then you resign!
Marvin Wiedenfeld, Meridian
Gold & silver
I am writing to express my support for Rep. Ron Nate’s proposal to allow the Idaho State Treasurer to invest in gold and silver. This is an idea whose time not only has come, but is right now. Anyone who has tried recently to purchase investment silver (coins, rounds, bars) realizes that the recent panic buying has left the retail market extremely tight. What is more important but less well known, is that the wholesale market for 1,000 ounce COMEX “good delivery” bars is also becoming tight. This unprecedented combination of circumstances offers a historically unique opportunity for Idaho to acquire great wealth with minimal investment simply by purchasing institutional quantities of silver right now. Decades of aggressive price suppression by approximately eight big banks and hedge funds holding a concentrated short position in the silver markets, has made silver the cheapest and most undervalued commodity on earth. At this particular moment, the opportunity exists to end this manipulation and finally allow the price of silver to rise to its natural free market value, which could well be $600-$1,000 per ounce. Doing this simply requires a small number of large investors, such as states or pension funds, to purchase the shrinking stores of 1,000 ounce wholesale bars. Depriving the COMEX of silver supply will end the paper shorting mechanism and free the silver market. The rapid rise in the silver price would land Idaho massive windfall profits with little effort and no risk. Creation of a state depository to store the bullion would also generate good jobs. It’s a potential win-win. Now that the House has wisely voted yes on HB 7, I urge state senators to take advantage of this unique opportunity before other large investors decide to seize the initiative — and the profits to be had.
Jennifer Christiano, Boise
Cowards
On President Trump’s second impeachment Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, stated: “I listened very carefully to all the arguments. But if you describe insurrection as I did, as an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, we can see the president for two months after the election, promoting that the election was stolen.”
“It was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated. And even after he knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there, and not until later that he actually asked them to leave all of that points to a motive, and a method. And that is wrong, he should be held accountable,” he added.
Senator Cassidy is committed to his oath of office and is in stark contrast to Senators Crapo and Risch who want to forget about the whole issue by stating that the President is already out of office and therefore cannot be impeached. Both Senators know full well that there is historical precedent for impeachment after the person has left office as in the case of Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876.
Risch and Crapo let Trump off the hook when they ignored part II of the Muller report that cited 10 instances of obstruction of justice, again when they ignored the attempt to extort Ukraine, and now when they ignore an attempted coup.
We need more Cassidys and fewer cowards like Risch and Crapo.
Steven Simpson, Boise
Circus
Dear Governor Little,
I certainly had a terrible experience last November trying to get my new truck licensed. It’s a wonder I did not catch my death of COVID while standing outside in the chilling wind for hours awaiting my turn in the Canyon County DMV. Don’t you think everyone at Idaho Transportation Department who was involved in developing and rolling out the new software ought to be held accountable and disciplined? Perhaps you should start with the Director. It’s time you put a stop to this never-ending circus.
Robert Braun, Nampa
Not surprised
I am disheartened, but not at all surprised, that Idaho’s congressional delegation voted to acquit Trump of inciting the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol. And, by the way, refusing to call it off for hours. The proof that he incited it was there to for the world to see and hear, so the defense had to rely on the false claim that it was unconstitutional to impeach an ex-president even though 140 constitutional experts assured them it was the opposite. At least the judicial department is charging the insurgents they can identify, while Crapo, Simpson, Risch, and Fulcher did all they could to insured a repeat.
Ginger Floerchinger-Franks, Boise
Shame
On February 13, Senators Crapo and Risch joined 41 of their Republican colleagues in voting to acquit the ex-President in the Senate impeachment trial. After the vote, Minority Leader McConnell explained that his vote to acquit, and presumably that of other Republicans, was only because they believed that the Constitution precludes a President’s impeachment and trial after he leaves office. McConnell explained that the House impeachment managers had proven the facts of the case, i.e. that Donald Trump was in fact guilty of inciting insurrection.
The Constitutional excuse the Senators used to explain their acquittal votes was bogus. It clear in Article I, Section 3, para. 7 of the Constitution that a President may be convicted for the sole purpose of barring him from future office, i.e. it can be after leaving office. But there was no need even to examine that issue because it had already been decided by the vote of the Senate on Day 1 of the trial. The vote to proceed on that day was binding on the Senators, leaving only the question of Trump’s guilt for the Senate to decide. That is, Senators could not consider the constitutionality of trying a former President, but only whether he was guilty of the offense with which he was charged.
Senators Crapo and Risch are experienced lawyers, and they understand that decided issues cannot be re-litigated. They merely used the Constitutional excuse as cover to give a walk to a defendant who had incited a violent attack against the Constitutional order. The Senators are sworn to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Their failure to hold Trump to account for his attack on the Constitution is a violation of their oath. They have shamed themselves, their constituents and the country.
Everett Wohlers, Meridian
Voting
Rep. Mike Moyle tells us “voting shouldn’t be easy.” (IP 2/12/21). Well citizens what can we do to help Mike make voting even harder?
Imagine the ordinary voter (OV) leaving his Star home to get to the polls. Incredibly a huge Mama Bear has been encouraged to place herself in OV’s path. Mama Bear doesn’t like OV. OV scurries back into his house. The next day OV sets forth again. He’s hoping to vote for Mike. This time a pack of mad dogs start to encircle him. Again he scurries back into his house.
On the third day, walking through heavy snow, OV reaches the polling station only to be told he needs to show his marriage license in order to vote. A new rule that really complicates voting. Much later OV returns with his marriage license.
It has been snowing constantly. OV is exhausted. He staggers into the voting booth his eyes blurred, his hands shaking. He misses Mike’s name and votes for his opponent. Think of the indignity!
OV has slumped to the floor unconscious. “Take him to the nearest nursing home,” orders the elections official. Seeing OV tossed into a pickup he murmurs to himself, “The poor fool. He thought voting could be easy.”
Jack Pitt, Boise
Positive side
I am a fairly positive-thinking person. With all the bitterness, anger and hatred that we’ve seen in our nation in the past few months and years, I’m trying to look on the lighter, brighter, more positive side of things.
Thankfully, President Biden is going to unite our very divided nation. Or is he?
Our President, with the stroke of his pen, has dealt with a “general” issue, eliminating boys’ and girls’ sports so that anyone may play on any team . Now, just sports.
And, if you think climate change has hit Washington D.C., you’re wrong. We’ve had just as many snow jobs as ever. In fact, this cold winter has left more snow than usual for all the out-of-school kids to make snow angels, and oh, how D.C. needs more angels!
While speaking of snow, don’t forget to remind your kids and grandkids that they may, from now on, only make a “snow person!” That almost calls for a snowball fight. All snow-teams must be “gender neutral.” Maybe Democrats and Republicans against each other would be okay!
Really, I’m not much of a fighter and don’t want to go out behind the gym, even though I’ve thought about it a few times.
Although I’m a senior citizen, I still have a little fight left in me. I’ve just heard of a big pillow fight. Count me in! I also heard the pillow mafia is after “my pillow!” I fooled them ....I cut the tag off “my pillow!”
Don’t you think a big national pillow fight would be a lot more fun and positive than a riot or impeachment? It might even put a smile on Pelosi, Schumer and the gang’s faces. It might even help unite our broken country.
Don’t forget to practice social distancing!
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Support Kipp
I write to voice my support for Nampa School District zone 2 trustee Mike Kipp. Recently, Mike cast a vote that upset a small number of constituents who now want to have Mike recalled. Prior to this vote, there was little dissatisfaction with his leadership. As is true in many school districts all over the country, recent circumstances have called for hard decisions from trustees like Mike.
Within the boundaries of zone 2 reside nurses, teachers, business owners, veterans, college students, retired professionals, electricians, professors, homeowners, and renters. We represent a varied pool of opinions. Mike listened to his zone, he listened to the needs of students, he listened to medical professionals. Then, when he was asked to vote on reconvening athletics, he voted no. Many factors contributed to his decision, but one important factor was that a vote had just been cast calling for schools to be closed, and he reasoned that school was more important than athletics.
After this vote, a small group of disgruntled constituents ordered a recall. Based on this singular vote alone, they determined that Mike should lose his seat.
I disagree with this, as do many more who live in zone 2. Mike is a demonstrated leader. As a youth pastor for 20 years, he has shown a heart for youth. He has stood in varied leadership positions in the Nazarene Church and at Northwest Nazarene University. He has led with both compassion and integrity in every endeavor, his position on the board being no exception. Mike is a loving father, husband, and neighbor. He is the right person for zone 2.
If you live in zone 2, join me in voting to keep Mike Kipp in the seat we already elected him to hold.
Janelle Stauffer, Nampa
Win win
Now that the legislature is back in session, I hope our Idaho representatives will actually get to work on at least a few things that don’t involve hobbling us in red tape during emergencies or major government overreach (like last session’s HB 500 that requires invasive medical examinations if someone claims you are not a girl).
Idaho needs helpful legislation like lowering our property taxes by having big business pay their fair share, allowing protection orders for sexual assault survivors, and passing the Idaho Promise bill to help businesses get the qualified people they need and Idahoans get better paying jobs.
How about legislation that is win-win-win for Idahoans? Legislation that helps businesses win because they get trained people, people win because they can get trained for a livable-wage job, and Idaho wins by getting more tax revenue (because we need roads, schools, safety, etc. for a decent place to live and prosper in).
We need leadership at the statehouse that helps rather than hinders. As voters, we need to look at who is pushing bad legislation that hinders Idaho and those who are promoting good legislation that helps Idaho.
Sarah Harris, Boise