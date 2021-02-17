Legislation
Help! Help retain the right of we, the people, to propose legislation. A bill now before Senate State Affairs would double the difficulty of a process already so hard it is rarely attempted. Stand up for direct democracy!
Jerry Brady, Boise
Guns
I would like to welcome our new neighbors from California, many of whom have moved to avoid California's strict gun laws. I would like to remind you why California has strict gun laws. In 1967, the legislature passed the Mulford Act and it was signed into law by Governor Ronald Reagan. The act was passed as a reaction to Black Panthers' exercising their 2nd Amendment rights and openly carrying guns, including when they marched on the state capitol building. The then-conservative California government was worried about the Black Panthers openly carrying, and thus the strict laws you are escaping were put into place. They were not passed by liberals trying to take conservatives' guns away. They were passed because, as Ronald Reagan said at the time, there was "no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons" and that doing so was a "ridiculous way to solve problems that have to be solved among people of goodwill". Keep that in mind.
Brennan Wurtz, Nampa
3 issues
Let me be the first to ask why area communities do not plow the streets after a big snow, like this weekend. Many of us do not have vehicles that can maneuver in the heavy snow and ice. Now let me answer my own question. Snow events like this past weekend are rare. The cost of purchasing, housing and maintaining sufficient equipment to clear all area streets would require an unbelievable increase in taxes. Not worth it.
Jeanne Huff wrote an article for Sunday’s paper about missing her scheduled appointment for the COVID vaccine. The appointment was in Mountain Home, so it was almost two hours, round-trip, wasted. That is unfortunate. But I have a question. The vaccine is given out to communities based on population. Why did she feel she needed to go to another community rather than wait until vaccine was available in her community? I am quite certain that the folks in Elmore County are just as deserving of the vaccine as Ms. Huff.
Recently, Larry Chase's Letter to the editor criticized the legislature for wanting to change the rules to allow them to call themselves into session. The current rules only allow the governor to make that call. This prevents the legislature from making changes to existing law, thus allowing the governor, head of the executive branch, to control the legislative branch. Not the way the constitution set things up. Mr. Chase later states that the legislature thinks it "...is the only branch of government that should make laws." Sorry to break the news but the constitution provides that the legislative branch is the ONLY branch of government that can make laws. Learned that in 5th grade civics class.
Alan Coleman, Meridian
Initiatives
I am opposed to Senator Vick's bill, S1110, to curtail Idaho citizens' constitutional right to make law by ballot initiative. Idaho's initiative process is already so difficult that only 2 initiatives have qualified for the ballot in over ten years. This bill would make it practically impossible for any volunteer organization to qualify an initiative for the Idaho ballot. S1110 bill would essentially revoke Idaho citizens' right to help set priorities and policy and would leave this constitutional right up to only a few legislators. Citizens achieved the extremely difficult effort of getting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot after SIX years of the Idaho legislature's failure to solve the health care coverage crisis. It passed by 61% and now, during this global pandemic, over 100,000 Idahoans have the healthcare they have historically desperately needed. If S1110 had been in effect, this Medicaid Expansion would never have qualified for the ballot.
Ken Harris, Boise
Shining city
The Capital is Dirty.
As I view the ongoing national political scene, I am struck with the images I keep seeing of our national capital building. Look closely, the capital is dirty.
Dirty on the outside, grimy, corrupted with dirt, smoke, filth and pollution. It looks like some old building from a neglected inner city rather than the nation's capital, seat of a grand democracy, head and symbol of a shining city on a hill.
Dirty on the inside, polluted with hubris, and greed, and lust for power, selfish desire for personal gain, complete disregard for duty and anything even vaguely resembling selflessness.
We need to clean up the outside of the capital. Use a pressure washer and wash away the grime, the grease, the oily stains, and restore the stone to its gleaming splendor and former beauty.
Then we need to clean up the inside, drag the proverbial fire hose in there and wash out all that filthy hubris, and greed, and lust for power and blind self-interest. Wash away the cowardice willing to send our young people to die on foreign soil yet too afraid or selfish to take a principled stand in the face of disapproving constituents. We need to take the scrub brushes of righteous indignation to both sides of both houses and scour the place clean.
Then when the capital is clean, inside and out, it can once again begin to be the gleaming symbol of that shining city on a hill.
Robert Ladendorff, Nampa
History
It is time we all must understand the importance of good education in our state , teaching our children about our History the facts that have made this country what it is the good the bad and the ugly . We must have an educated public . We need open and fair elections and easy ways for everyone to vote and know with certainty that every vote is counted . But equally important is good health care and health education so we all can be strong in mind and body to make healthy decisions we one does well it benefits the whole of our Society .
Dana Jablonski, Marsing