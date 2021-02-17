Acquittal
I’m writing this before the Senate’s “verdict” whether to convict Trump. But we all know that they’ll “acquit”, right?
Before we go too far believing it proves Trump’s innocence, consider that although this is called a “trial” and the Senate is referred to as the “jury”, this is far from it. Examples: The Senate debated jurisdiction to try the case. In a real trial, judges make that decision. And outside the presence of the jury to avoid prejudice. But we already know that some Republicans will use this legal, not factual, issue to acquit Trump. Unlike real jurors, many announced their decision before the proceedings started!
Many Senators left the Chamber during the proceeding or distractedly did other work. And “jurors” Graham, Cruz and Lee visited in the defense lawyers’ offices to confer strategy. Still think this is a real trial resulting in a real acquittal?
So we will continue to hear from a former President who claims to be a victim of “cancel culture”. Who ironically is known for his catchphrase, “You’re fired!”, as in how he fired Chris Krebbs, Homeland Security elections cybersecurity head, after he told us there was no voting machine fraud. Who while president, cajoled and threatened Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, to fabricate votes. Who tried to get Pence to overturn the Electoral Votes. And when Pence did the right thing, offered him up as the scapegoat on Jan. 6th to his adoring crowd. Victim of cancel culture? No. Nor a victim of “consequence culture”, either.
He’s promised us around 15 different times he will provide us proof of the stolen election he “won in a landslide.” We’re still waiting. Republicans may have acquitted him but that doesn’t mean he’s innocent. Now that he’s a citizen, let’s see what happens in real trials…
Alan Malone, Nampa
Democracy
A number of our founding fathers spoke to the dangers of party during the formative period of our constitutional democracy. Rather than search for specific quotations and attribution I will leave this task to the reader. What I wish to propose is an "Originalist" solution to return our state and republic to the roots of Democracy. Since the end of WWII, we old folks have witnessed an organized imposition by political parties on the election process that has resulted in mindless polarization. What I propose will help to return us to our rightful place of moderation in the process. To wit: (1) All election ballots shall contain no reference, iconic symbol, or typeface of any organization linked to the names of individuals vying for an elected office. (2) The names of individuals vying for an elected office shall not be placed in the same order on every ballot but instead shall be listed in a random order depending on the number of candidates. (3) A constitutional amendment for the State of Idaho shall be prepared to execute an "Originalist Ballot Initiative" so that the voters of Idaho have the ability to weigh in on the proposal. Adopting such an Initiative will require each voter to research the qualifications and integrity of candidates for office rather than follow an iconic reference to select all of Party X, Y, or Z. As we all know, this will not eliminate political parties or the influence of organizations on the election process. What it will do is re-engage voters in the process and cause parties to promote candidates willing to support the best interests of "We the People".
Mark Peterson, Eagle
Laws
Idaho and expensive laws.
The other day (2/11/21) I read Mr. Stapilus' guest Commentary and it reminded me of something I've noticed. I have lived here for at least 20 years now. It seems that every year or so our state legislature attempts to pass laws that will likely be challenged in court. We the public and they, know this because our state Attorney General usually tells them so. And if the AG doesn't some other group like the chamber of commerce lets them know. One year it was an LGBT+ equal rights case the US Supreme court had already in essence struck down. It is almost always over a social issue, Birth Control, abortion issues, LGBT+ civil/equal rights, interstate commerce issues, the list seems long and repeating year in and year out. This year our legislature knows they'll get sued so they allocated 4 million dollars to be added for legal defense. Seems to me that if the legislature would quit submitting laws that they are pretty sure will cost us, the Idaho taxpayer so much money in LEGAL fees, that money could be better spent. I know I'd rather have safer streets and bridges or better funded schools over paying a lawyer to defend a law that has almost zero chance of withstanding legal challenges. Ultimately though, if we keep electing lawmakers that blatantly waste the public's money like this, the problem has a solution. We won't even need a gun, insulting, or threatening language or any of that. We just need the ballot.
Leif Edmondson, Meridian
Take action
For many Americans, there is still the lingering question: Was there localized fraud in this election? Since the Supreme Court would not take the Texas case and put the issue to rest most of America still have nagging concerns. In response, Congress has introduced many bills to address the issues. One bill by Bill Posey, H.R.589 shows promise of helping reduce foreign influence over our election.
H.R.589 would amend the Help America Vote 2002 by prohibiting the use of machines whose software and hardware are not created and maintained in the United States. This bill should go further, it should require that companies' HQ be only based in the US, prevent companies from offshoring their software development, and require a third party security testing such as pentesting, which would evaluate the security of the system and a vulnerability assessment. A third party should validate that the machines are secured according to voting laws.
What we have learned in the last few years is that Congress has no respect for the people of the United States, Pelosi playing games with the stimulus checks because she had personal problems with Trump and admitting it to the mainstream media. Biden killing jobs and even after telling George Stephanopoulos of ABC, he would not govern by Executive Order and then sign nearly 30 his first two weeks. More than any other President in history. We need to take an active role in how we are governed. Starting locally with city councils, county commissioners, and state legislation. We need to be more vocal about our concerns, we need to use Congress.gov to find the bills before Congress. Write and call our state and Federal Reps giving them why a bill should pass or should not based on our beliefs.
Alithea Rose, Boise
Fake fix
Mike Moyle’s HB88. Where to begin? How to write succinctly without over the top frustration. Mr. Moyle, you need to go. Retire from office. I’ve lived in Star for over ten years. However, I’ve never voted for you or ever will. I’ve listened to your discourses over the years and I’ve never agreed with any of your positions. I also disagree with everything in this HB88 bill. Voting should be easy and getting easier every voting season.
A constituent of yours “heard something” = hear say. Quote, “I can’t prove it.” Then why act as if it might be true?
These “stories” you listen to from constituents are, unfortunately for every one of us, steering your mind toward the shadows that only you see. YOU are “really, really” concerned. YOU are “worried” about voting issues that don’t exist in Idaho. We don’t need to “fix” voting issues that don’t exist.
HB88 needs to be overwhelmingly voted down. However, YOU think by changing the number of ballots people can have will “fix” this disastrous bill. I think not and hope not. In your words, “bull manure”!
Mary Jane Marlow, Star
Integrity
The Republican Party platform of 1864, the party of Abraham Lincoln, listed 11 resolutions:
5. Resolved. That we approve and applaud the practical wisdom, the unselfish patriotism and the unswerving fidelity to the Constitution and the principles of American liberty, with which Abraham Lincoln has discharged, under circumstances of unparalleled difficulty, the great duties and responsibilities of the Presidential office; that we approve and endorse, as demanded by the emergency and essential to the preservation of the nation and as within the provisions of the Constitution, the measures and acts which he has adopted to defend the nation against its open and secret foes…
On the afternoon of February 13, 2021, only 7 Lincoln Republicans remained. Alas, the Senators of Idaho were not among that short list. Senators Mike Crapo and James Risch voted for the party of Donald J. Trump and they will be remembered for it. And as history remembers the party of Lincoln, it too remembers the Party of Senator Joseph McCarthy and President Richard Nixon.
It is little wonder why Republicans continue to attempt to limit the opportunities for all Americans to vote, connive gerrymandering at every opportunity, and purport the big lie that the election was stolen. It is their only hope to remain in control. Their integrity is gone.
Scott Watkins, Nampa
Takings
Property owners who have irrigation ditches owned by someone else crossing their property need to be aware of a bill that is being considered by the Idaho State Legislature. Senate Bill 1074 would substantially expand the rights that ditch owners have when their ditches cross another's property. The proposed legislation would allow ditch owners to do whatever they wish to “maintain” a ditch “embankment”, without input from the landowner. There is no distinction between small ditches versus large ditches and no quantification of the embankment. The proposed bill gives the ditch owner explicit rights to enter the landowner’s property during any season, regardless of ground conditions (snow, mud, etc.,) even if there is no water in the ditch. Furthermore, the ditch owner would have the right to remove material from the landowner’s property without prior permission. This would render the ditch embankment a source of firewood, fill dirt, or landscaping rock for the ditch owner to remove, while the landowner would have no recourse. Additionally, Bill 1074 removes a section of Title 42 that ensures landowners may use water from streams on their own property. This bill constitutes a "takings" of private land and should be opposed.
Gayle Poorman, Meridian
Convict
Open letter to our Senators,
As a native born Idaho constituent, I am asking you to follow your oath and not party lines. You know that the behaviors of former President Trump are inexcusable. As a veteran, from a family of veterans and one recognized hero, I cried on January 6, 2021. I watched it unfold watching the counting and debates. I was happy to watch the Constitutional act of certifying the Electoral College votes. I listened to Trump's speech as well as a GOP Congressman and Giuliani, et al. I was stunned and seriously concerned about what was coming. As the riot unfolded, my 86 year old mother, also a veteran, and I were in tears that Americans were violating our Capitol, on Trump's orders. Mom's blood pressure skyrocketed and I feared for her life as she is recovering from a stroke last spring. Trump must no longer wield power in the GOP. Please, I implore you, please vote to CONVICT.
Brenda Garrett, Nampa
Amusing
I find it amusing that all of the people who moved into the North End from California are protesting the proposed homeless shelter. They created the problem they escaped by buying up all the houses here and becoming slum lords. And our elected officials let it happen. If you build it, they will come! "There goes the neighborhood?" Please. I grew up in the North End and it had pockets of ghettos. We were all poor. Homeless people are not typically violent. They want a warm place to stay, enough money for food and to be left alone for the most part. You know, like most Idaho natives. Is there a petition to sign in favor of the shelter's new proposed location? You know, so it would make living here as awkward as you have all made it for us?
Angie Woodward, Boise