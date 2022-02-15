Full-day kindergarten
A recent opinion poll conducted by Boise State University found that more than 68% of Idahoans favor all-day kindergarten. Yet most Idaho kindergarten students are in partial-day programs. This is the year to change that.
Research shows that full-day kindergarten boosts student achievement and improves social skills. A recent study in Idaho found that students who attended full-day kindergarten did better in grades one through three than students in partial-day kindergartens.
Many of our AAUW members have taught kindergarten, both half-day and full-day. They have seen first-hand that the students who attended full-day kindergarten were much better prepared for first grade than those who did not, and the benefits continue throughout their education.
Investing in education is important for the future of Idaho. A better-educated workforce will attract more businesses to the state. I encourage everyone to contact their state legislators in Boise to encourage them to support funding for all-day kindergarten in Idaho.
Mary Mosley, President, Boise Area AAUW
Meridian
Paula Kellerer
Thank you Dr. Kellerer. Thank you for all your years of dedication to students and staff in the Nampa School District.
I recently retired after 47+ years in education in various locations throughout Idaho. Needless to say, I worked under a number of superintendents. One was particularly poor, most were adequate, three were very good, and one was exemplary. That exemplary superintendent was Dr. Kellerer. She was an exceptional principal, as well as assistant superintendent, and superintendent for the children and staff in Nampa.
I can only wish her the best in life as she moves forward. I know she has many more years, many more ideas, and the phenomenal skills to help children in their journey through education and life.
Dr. Kellerer, the people of this community are better off for your leadership and caring – whether they know it yet or not.
Hats off and, again, thank you to the best school superintendent I have ever known, Dr, Paula Kellerer.
Humbly and respectfully,
Ray James
Nampa
Climate provisions
Re: “Idaho’s risks with climate change affect residents on macro, micro levels” (news article, February 4, 2022):
As a parent, I echo Mrs. Pierce’s concern for the climate we’re leaving behind for our children. As she stated, passing the climate provisions in the Build Back Better agenda is the best way for us to ensure the Earth is livable for our children.
The $555 billion set aside for renewable energy and clean transportation in the Build Back Better agenda would improve Idaho’s renewable energy resources and make electric vehicles affordable in the short-term for more families. It also includes provisions for green farming and better forest management, which would be helpful for our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.
Passing the Build Back Better bill with its climate provisions is the best way to keep our Earth livable for the next generation.
Shevawn Bell
Boise
All-day kindergarten
One responsibility we have, as parents and citizens of Idaho, is to ensure that issues critical to the lives and futures of our children are given top priority by our elected leaders. The status of this priority concerning public schools has fallen short in terms of funding, for capital, programs and teacher compensation.
A program of specific concern is full-day kindergarten. We, the adults in Idaho, are the voice for Idaho children everywhere who will benefit from full-day kindergarten. We are the ones who can draw the attention of our elected leaders and make this happen. So, please text, call or email Governor Little and your Idaho legislators and let them know that you support all-day kindergarten. It is all of our responsibility to make sure every Idaho child has a strong start in life, and the educational advantage of early childhood development is the best start.
This letter reflects not only my personal feelings, but also the position on this matter held by the Boise Branch of the American Association of University Women.
Robert Ladendorff
Nampa
Picking up after pooches
Take any typical beautiful Boise park. Now figure 250 dogs visit that park every day, each producing 0.5 pounds of stool. Back of the envelope, that’s two B-52 bombers every decade worth of dog poop in parks on trails.
Except dog owners are mostly responsible and pick up after their dogs, thankfully. Having the bull-headed attitude that at least one pet owner has whom I met on a trail this week had that dog feces are better than the plastic bags that are left (occasionally); or that “Deer poop in the woods, why can’t mine?” are missing the point about living in a community. There are only a few of you. Please do your part. If you really can’t adjust to community living, consider moving to some remote, isolated, faraway place. Or for your next pet maybe get a parakeet.
Roy Johnson
Boise