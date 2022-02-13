Baby Boomers
Thanks, non-Veteran Baby Boomers. For burning the corporate ladder because you won’t retire. For draining government social systems. For not updating laws that only make government bigger. For keeping your head in the sand while our history is re-written. For allowing infrastructure to erode and kicking the can to your kids and grandkids to fix. Open your bank accounts, repent. Thanks, non-Veteran baby boomers.
Mike Forsberg
Nampa
I-84 expansion
The expansion of Interstate 84 is encouraging. Those of us who regularly drive east in the morning and west in the afternoon along the stretch under construction will appreciate the future convenience. There is, however, a concern.
Bordering eastbound I-84 for nearly a mile, from just past the Franklin exit until Linden Road , there is a mobile home park. I have not been in that park, but driving east on the freeway at that point causes me to shudder. The mobile home park is dangerously close to the interstate, with only a thin wooden fence between. Has anyone considered the possibility of an out-of-control driver going off the freeway at that point and careening into one or more of those mobile homes?
Here is a solution to consider, and the sooner the better. Why not put up a thick concrete barrier, reinforced with steel beams, that would serve as a better barrier to protect the adults and children who live literally in the shadow of the freeway? Yes it would cost. So would lives.
Bruce Biggs
Homedale
Full-day kindergarten
Funding for full day kindergarten classes in Idaho is a priority and a definite possibility this year. My speech-language pathologist colleagues and I have witnessed the benefits of early remediation in preventing communication and academic problems. Our elementary school offered a full day kindergarten session for several years, which was extremely popular with our community. The full day enabled children to receive various therapy services without missing out on important academics. Our students and their families deserve this opportunity. Please let your representatives know the value of full funding for this important early education benefit.
Leah Whiteman, retired speech-language pathologist
Star
Crapo Q&A
Sen. Crapo needs to retire!
Q&A responses from Sen. Crapo published today, 02/06/2022 were sorely lacking in substantive reasons as to why he wants to be re-elected. Ms. Russell did an admirable job of asking pointed, current on target issues. However, Sen. Crapo strayed away from answering them forthright but instead answered from his Republican bent leanings on policies and his conservative voting reputation. Most of his answers were about himself; how powerful he’s become, wanting to remain in those powerful positions. He is not on board with the mindset and needs of the Idahoans who now live here. Meaning, he is so ingrained in voting as the Republican Party wants him to vote, he doesn’t have the desire or moral compass to vote otherwise. Nothing was said about what he specifically wants to do for Idahoans. Sadly, he didn’t denounce the insurrection on 1/06/2021 outright. Shameful.
Mary Jane Marlow
Star
World peace
I find it both confusing and irritating our world leaders will not publicly recognize the consequences of even the slightest incursion into Russian territory by anyone, let alone missile strikes. Russia has no realistic fears of invasion. What foreign country would attempt such a thing. The time of war has passed. The global 2+ trillion dollars spent each year to prevent a third world war that would be the end of humanity as we know it is inconceivable. The betterment of all peoples depends on world peace more than ever now as does mother earth.
Daniel Kern
Garden City
Jan. 6
“Legitimate Political Discourse.” That’s how the RNC has described the events of January 6, in their censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as punishment for doing their jobs. Legitimate political discourse should not result in the deaths or devastating injury to dozens of people, millions of dollars in damages to our capitol building, and the loss of respect for our democracy around the world. And, yet, the lying, cheating, always corrupt Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress somehow continue to garner support from Republicans. What is going on in the Republican party that they have become so extreme? Are ethics and morals no longer important to voters, even in Idaho where we used to value honesty and integrity?
Allegations of a stolen election have been disproven repeatedly. But Trump won’t give up. He’s the loud, oversized bully on the playground who won’t admit that he lost and beats up on everyone else, accusing THEM of cheating. Remember that kid? Nobody wanted to play with him. So why are Republicans still playing Trump’s game?
Patricia Entwistle
Boise
For the past 2 years we’ve been hearing about the growing surplus in the Idaho state treasury. It felt counter-intuitive during year 1 of the pandemic because of businesses being shut down & people staying home to protect their families’ health. The only kind of shopping we were doing more of was online. That surplus continued to grow until $600 million of the reported $1.9 billion total was appropriated this past week for income tax relief.
Where did it all come from? I’ve learned that a significant portion came from internet sales tax. If you buy a tee shirt at your local store, the 6% sales tax goes mostly to the state general fund (approx. 80% of which supports public education). The remainder goes to local entities — fire, police, cities). The 6% of the cost of an online-purchased shirt is NOT distributed the same way. It goes into this “surplus” fund. When was this decided & why? Ask your local legislator why online-sales tax is not treated the same way as regular sales tax.
Arlene Studer
Eagle
All-day kindergarten
A recent opinion poll conducted by Boise State University found that more than 68 percent of Idahoans favor all-day kindergarten. Yet most Idaho kindergarten students are in partial-day programs. This is the year to change that.
Research shows that full-day kindergarten boosts student achievement and improves social skills. A recent study in Idaho found that students who attended full-day kindergarten did better in grades 1 through 3 than students in partial-day kindergartens.
Many of our AAUW members have taught kindergarten, both half-day and full-day. They have seen first-hand that the students who attended full-day kindergarten were much better prepared for first grade than those who did not, and the benefits continue throughout their education.
Investing in education is important for the future of Idaho. A better-educated workforce will attract more businesses to the state. I encourage everyone to contact their state legislators in Boise to encourage them to support funding for all-day kindergarten in Idaho.
Mary Mosley, president, Boise Area AAUW
Meridian